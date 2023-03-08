Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! Send tips and videos of senators playing with kids toys to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Gigi Sohn withdraws her FCC nomination, and senators unveil a bill to take aim at TikTok. First:

Report: Buying drugs on social media nearly as easy as calling an Uber Social media companies' "uneven" and at times ineffective rules against drug sales have made buying illicit substances online "nearly as convenient as using one's phone to order a pizza or call an Uber," a report released Wednesday by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser found.

The sweeping 182-page review outlines how gaps in policies and enforcement across digital platforms, along with evasive tactics by drug dealers, have enabled dangerous substances such as fentanyl to become readily available online.

The availability of illicit drugs online is “staggering,” according to the report, which urges social media companies to implement a set of “best practices” to crack down on the material, and federal and state legislators to pass new protections to shield consumers from such content.

“While most social media companies reviewed have adopted policies banning the use of their platforms to promote, advertise, buy, or sell illicit substances … companies’ responses to drug activity on their platforms generally have been both uneven in their application and limited in effectiveness,” Weiser’s office wrote in the report, which he teased in an interview last month.

The release marks the latest effort by state or federal officials to hold tech companies accountable for their role in potentially exacerbating the opioid epidemic, which Weiser’s office said has been partly facilitated by the rise of social media.

While the report calls access to illegal drugs online a “whole-of-Internet” challenge, it zeroes in on how drug dealers have exploited features across social networks like Instagram and Snapchat and dating apps like Tinder and Hinge to target potential buyers online.

Dealers use codewords, emoji and slang, and rely on features like anonymous, encrypted or disappearing messages to avoid detection online, the report says, while using more mainstream marketing tactics to target vulnerable users who might be susceptible to substance abuse.

“Drug sellers are often aggressive in their marketing tactics and specifically target younger or vulnerable social media users as potential new customers,” Weiser’s office wrote.

Dealers have also become more digitally “agile,” according to the report, often using more popular and open platforms like Instagram to gain visibility and share their contact information before moving over to a private messaging platform to complete a transaction.

The Colorado attorney general’s office said evidence suggests social media platforms are “a major source of drug activity,” the exact scale of the problem is “frustratingly” hard to pinpoint because companies “do not provide transparent access to the relevant data.”

To address those issues, Weiser’s office called for federal legislation to:

Create an agency with “specialized regulatory oversight of social media platforms.”

Give researchers more access to platform data to boost transparency.

For companies, Weiser’s office urged them to:

To “prioritize” using human review for content tied to illicit substances.

To submit themselves to independent third-party oversight of their moderation efforts.

To “collaborate with each other as well as law enforcement” about illegal activity.

Drug sales on social media have long been a major source of bipartisan concern on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers in January held a roundtable on “Big Tech and the Fentanyl Poisoning Crisis.” The topic is likely to be a focus of an upcoming hearing with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Hank Dempsey, head of state public policy for Snapchat’s parent company, called it “a must-read report” for anyone fighting back against the opioid epidemic.

Dempsey said that Snap, which engaged with Weiser’s office along with Instagram parent company Meta and TikTok, said they “appreciated the opportunity to contribute by sharing our insights and efforts to aggressively combat drug activity on our platform.”

Meta spokesperson Jeanne Moran said in an email that content “that attempts to buy, sell or trade drugs is not allowed on Facebook or Instagram, regardless of state or country law.”

Kayla Whaling, a spokesperson for Tinder and Hinge parent company Match Group, said the topic is a “critical issue and we’re supportive of any conversation that aims to help make internet platforms safer.”

But Whaling said they “strongly disagree with how our brand is categorized here and we have been in contact with Attorney General Weiser’s office to refute the inaccurate claims in this report.”

TikTok did not return a request for comment.

Sohn withdraws FCC nomination after bruising confirmation battle

Gigi Sohn, President Biden’s embattled pick to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, withdrew her nomination on Tuesday following a contentious 16-month battle, my colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

Sohn, a former Democratic FCC official and longtime consumer advocate, said her decision to pull out from consideration followed “unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks” seeded by cable and media industry lobbyists. “It is a sad day for our country and our democracy when dominant industries, with assistance from unlimited dark money, get to choose their regulators,” Sohn said in a statement shared exclusively with The Washington Post.

The withdrawal came shortly after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key swing vote on the panel reviewing her nomination, announced he would oppose Sohn, criticizing her “unfortunate statements online” and “track record of working with far-left, divisive activist organizations.”

The move will again delay the prospects for the Biden administration to regain a Democratic majority at the commission, which has lacked a full complement of commissioners for the entirety of Biden’s term. The deadlock has hamstrung the agency’s ability to carry out key party agenda items.

Bipartisan Senate bill aims to make it easier to ban TikTok

A new bill led by Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) would give the Commerce Department greater power to ban or restrict technology apps linked to foreign adversaries, such as TikTok, my colleague Drew Harwell reports.

“The Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act would give Commerce officials the authority to evaluate and block technology deals involving companies from six ‘foreign adversary’ countries, including China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea,” Drew reports. The measure is styled as an alternative to more aggressive proposals to effectively ban TikTok nationwide, which have gained steam in recent weeks.

The White House is endorsing the proposal, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan saying in a statement that the measure would help “prevent certain foreign governments from exploiting technology services … in a way that poses risks to Americans’ sensitive data and our national security.” TikTok has disputed claims it poses a national security risk and said it has offered concessions to the Commerce Department to address U.S. officials’ concerns.

FTC seeking Musk communications, deposition in Twitter probe

The Federal Trade Commission has called on Twitter to turn over internal communications pertaining to owner Elon Musk and detailed information about its layoffs as part of its investigation into the company, the Wall Street Journal’s Ryan Tracy reports.

“In 12 letters sent to Twitter and its lawyers since Mr. Musk’s Oct. 27 takeover, the FTC also asked the company to ‘identify all journalists’ granted access to company records and to provide information about the launch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription service,” according to the report, which cites documents viewed by the Journal. The agency is also looking to depose Musk as part of the probe.

“We are concerned these staff reductions impact Twitter’s ability to protect consumers’ information,” the agency wrote to Twitter in November, according to one document. Twitter and the FTC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from the Journal.

