Post Politics Now Senate poised to pass GOP measure blocking updated D.C. criminal code

The latest: Biden to propose 5.2 percent federal pay increase, largest in 43 years
On our radar: Republicans broaden scrutiny of Biden’s exit from Afghanistan
Noted: Trump spurred ‘existential crisis’ at Fox News, lawsuit exhibits show
D.C. police vehicles near the perimeter of the Capitol in 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Today, the Democratic-led Senate is poised to pass a Republican resolution to overturn the D.C. government’s overhaul of its century-old criminal code, underscoring how potent an issue crime has become ahead of the 2024 elections. Highlighting weakened penalties for some offenses, President Biden has blessed the resolution, which has already cleared the House, angering advocates of D.C. statehood.

The action will come amid a busy day on Capitol Hill. A Senate panel is expected to vote to rescind the congressional authorization that approved the Iraq War. Separate House committees are scrutinizing the Biden’s administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the coronavirus. And Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifies in a second hearing in as many days.

The latest: Biden to propose 5.2 percent federal pay increase, largest in 43 years
On our radar: Republicans broaden scrutiny of Biden’s exit from Afghanistan
Noted: Trump spurred ‘existential crisis’ at Fox News, lawsuit exhibits show

  • 9 a.m. Eastern: The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic holds a hearing. Watch live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee. Watch live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The House Foreign Affairs Committee holds a hearing on Afghanistan. Watch live here.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
