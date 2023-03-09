Post Politics Now Biden to lay out his budget proposal in Philadelphia union hall

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Biden budget will revive sweeping plans to transform economy
Mitch McConnell hospitalized after falling at hotel
California suspends $54 million Walgreens contract over abortion pills policy
President Biden speaks with reporters while walking to Marine One from the White House on Friday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden will travel to a union hall in Philadelphia to tout his 2024 fiscal year budget proposal. With Republicans in control of the House, what Congress enacts is likely to look very different. But the document Biden presents will detail his priorities on education, health care and a host of other key issues and provide a preview of what he would run on in a 2024 reelection bid.

The White House estimates that Biden’s budget would cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years through savings and tax increases such as raising Medicare taxes on households earning more than $400,000, creating a new minimum tax on billionaires and raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent. More details are expected to be released ahead of Biden’s speech.

  10 a.m. Eastern: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee holds a hearing on the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
  11:50 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Philadelphia. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton will brief reporters on Air Force One.
  2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia.
10 a.m. Eastern: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee holds a hearing on the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Watch live here.
11:50 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Philadelphia. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia. Watch live here.

