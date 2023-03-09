Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Somebody has done something to weeks. Yes, weeks. They feel longer. Who’s responsible for this? Reading this online? Sign up for The Cybersecurity 202 to get scoops and sharp analysis in your inbox each morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below: The director of the FBI again issued a warning about TikTok, and an Israeli cybersecurity firm is being investigated for potentially exporting spyware illegally. First:

An emboldened China hones its craft and gets more aggressive in cyberspace

China has long ranked at or near the top of U.S. national security officials’ list of cyber adversaries. On Wednesday, spy agency leaders warned that China is getting even bolder and better in cyberspace.

And if China believed it was on the verge of a major conflict with the United States, it very well could unleash all of its cyber might, according to the annual worldwide threat assessment the intelligence community released Wednesday.

Advertisement

“If Beijing feared that a major conflict with the United States were imminent, it almost certainly would consider undertaking aggressive cyber operations against U.S. homeland critical infrastructure and military assets worldwide,” the assessment reads. “Such a strike would be designed to deter U.S. military action by impeding U.S. decision-making, inducing societal panic, and interfering with the deployment of U.S. forces.

“China almost certainly is capable of launching cyberattacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure services within the United States, including against oil and gas pipelines, and rail systems.”

The assessment of China’s cyber capabilities mirrors the intelligence community’s overall perspective on Beijing.

“In brief, the [Chinese Communist Party] represents both the leading and most consequential threat to U.S. national security and leadership globally, and its intelligence-specific ambitions and capabilities make it for us our most serious and consequential intelligence rival,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

What’s changing

China already has the largest hacking program in the world, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testified, as he has before — bigger than all other major nations combined.

Advertisement

“China probably currently represents the broadest, most active, and persistent cyberespionage threat to U.S. government and private-sector networks,” the threat assessment reads. “China’s cyber pursuits and its industry’s export of related technologies increase the threats of aggressive cyber operations against the U.S. homeland, suppression of the free flow of information in cyberspace — such as U.S. web content — that Beijing views as threatening to the [Chinese Communist Party]’s hold on power, and the expansion of technology-driven authoritarianism globally.”

But they’re improving, too, said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“I would say the Chinese are advancing very, very rapidly, in every war fighting domain that exists, whether it is space, cyber, air defense, ground combat,” he told the committee.

Advertisement

Rob Joyce often National Security Agency Cybersecurity Directoroften compares Russia to a hurricane and China to climate change . In cyberspace, Russia tends to emphasize disruption, while China’s approach is “long, slow, pervasive,” Joyce has argued.

But China is also now growing more aggressive, testified NSA and Cyber Command chief Gen. Paul Nakasone.

“We see an increasing degree of risk-taking that they have undergone with regards to stealing our property, even increasing their influence operations,” Nakasone told the panel.

For example, China demonstrated an interest in meddling in the 2022 U.S. midterms , in a break from its past. Russia, of course, famously interfered in the 2016 presidential race and has maintained influence operations in subsequent elections.

China has “stolen more of our personal corporate data that every other nation, big or small, combined,” Wray said.

Second opinion

U.S. officials aren’t alone in their allegations about massive Chinese cybertheft, which Beijing routinely denies.

An annual report from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike last month said that China targeted 39 industries across the globe.

This week, Yudhijit Bhattacharjee penned a spy caper tale for the New York Times Magazine that details how some of China’s cyberespionage campaigns came to be.

A central figure in the story — a Chinese intelligence officer named Xu Yanjun — was found out electronically via email addresses he had used. “In what would prove to be a lucky break, the investigators found that each email address was the Apple ID used for an iPhone, linked to an iCloud account where data from the phones was periodically backed up,” the story reads. “The agents were later able to obtain search warrants for the two iCloud accounts.”

The keys

TikTok could be used as a vehicle for state propaganda, intelligence officials warn

The nation’s top intelligence officials and lawmakers warned on Wednesday that China could use TikTok to spread state propaganda about the country’s military aims involving Taiwan, our colleagues Shane Harris and Ellen Nakashima report.

Advertisement

During an annual Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats, the panel’s top Republican, Marco Rubio (Fla.), asked whether the Chinese government could use TikTok ahead of an invasion of Taiwan “to make sure that Americans are seeing videos arguing why Taiwan belongs to China,” in an effort to push back against broad U.S. support to Taiwan.

Wray, the FBI director, acknowledged that was possible and said “we’re not sure that we would see many of the outward signs of it happening if it was happening.”

Meanwhile, Wray also sought to ease privacy concerns regarding surveillance powers known as Section 702, which will expire at the end of this year. The intelligence community has been pushing to renew the tool, arguing that it is crucial for tackling threats.

D.C. health breach exposes data of hundreds of lawmakers and Hill staffers

The House of Representatives’s Chief Administrative Officer Catherine L. Szpindor on Wednesday confirmed that there had been a “significant data breach” of the District’s health insurance marketplace, DC Health Link, that potentially leaked the personal identifiable details of hundreds of lawmakers and their staff, NBC News’s Ryan Nobles, Frank Thorp V and Zoë Richards report.

Advertisement

“Currently, I do not know the size and scope of the breach, but have been informed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that account information and [personally identifiable information] of hundreds of Member and House staff were stolen,” Szpindor said in a letter obtained by NBC News. “I expect to have access to the list of impacted enrollees later today and will notify you directly if your information was compromised.”

She added that members’ intimate health information did not seem to be the target of the breach, but that “out of an abundance of caution, lawmakers may opt to freeze family credit at three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.”

According to an email sent to Senate offices Wednesday afternoon, stolen data included people’s “full names, date of enrollment, relationship (self, spouse, child) and email address.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for DC Health Link operator DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority told NBC News in a statement that it has opened an investigation and is working with investigators and law enforcement. It is notifying affected customers and will offer them credit and identity monitoring services. U.S. Capitol Police told NBC News that it’s assisting the FBI, which told NBC News that it “is aware of this incident and is assisting.”

An Israeli firm might have illegally sold spy technology overseas

A small Israeli cybersecurity company known as NFV Systems is reportedly exporting sophisticated digital surveillance and spyware technology to foreign countries, according to military documents obtained by Haaretz’s Omer Benjakob, Josh Breiner and Avi Scharf.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said in February that it had launched an investigation into the firm over allegations that it was unlawfully selling cyberweapons without a license from the agency.

Advertisement

In a statement, the agency indicated that it is also looking into whether the company was involved in fraud or violated customs and export regulations.

Internal NFV documents seen by Benjakob, Breiner and Scharf said that the technology is able to identify a person’s real-time and past data about their online “behavior.” NFV Systems didn’t respond to Haaretz’s request for comment.

The probe comes after the United States in 2021 sanctioned other Israeli cyber firms, including NSO Group, the maker of the powerful Pegasus spyware, after concluding that its phone hacking tools were used against U.S. officials and civilians.

Government scan

Hill happenings

Global cyberspace

Advertisement

Cyber insecurity

The network

Daybook

The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement and Intelligence will meet today at 9 a.m. for a hearing titled “Confronting Threats Posed by the Chinese Communist Party to the U.S. Homeland.”

Paul Nakasone , who leads U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, and other officials are set to deliver testimony. The House Intelligence Select Committee will meet today at 10 a.m. with intelligence community leaders to discuss annual global threats., who leads U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, and other officials are set to deliver testimony.

The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion will meet today at 2 p.m. to examine “The Administration’s Attack on the Digital Asset Ecosystem.”

Secure log off

Penguin chick roll-call! The African penguin hatchlings were named after Italian foods 🍝 this season. Here are all 5⃣ #endangered chicks. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/1KQclrYnKg — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) March 1, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article