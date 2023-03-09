Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning! It's budget day. Spot something interesting? Send it our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: What we know so far about Biden's budget on health care, including how he wants to expand prevention and treatment for HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C. A bipartisan duo presses the federal Medicare and Medicaid agency to close price transparency loopholes.

Abortion restrictions are moving in Wyoming, Nebraska, Florida and Utah

In some states, the first legislative season since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion is roughly halfway done. Republicans in several GOP-dominated legislatures — like Nebraska and Florida — are pushing to get measures restricting abortion signed into law this year.

At the same time, a judge in Texas is expected to soon rule on a case seeking to revoke U.S. government approval of mifepristone, a key abortion pill.

These two tracks – through state legislatures and the courts – could shift the nation’s abortion landscape once again.

This morning, we’re taking a look at how the push to further limit abortion is faring in several key states so far this year.

State watch

Florida ➡️ Gaining momentum.

This state is a bit different, since its legislative session just kicked off Tuesday. On that same day, Republican lawmakers introduced bills in both chambers to prohibit abortions after six weeks of pregnancy with some exceptions, such as in cases of rape and incest until 15 weeks of pregnancy if victims can provide a police report, restraining order or other documentation.

Hours later, the long-expected legislation got a big boost when state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R) said she backed it because it included the rape and incest exceptions. The state currently restricts abortions after 15 weeks, and Passidomo hadn’t previously said she supported tightening that limit to six weeks.

“We are going to be working on that bill to see it through,” Caitlin Connors — the southern regional director for SBA Pro-Life America, a prominent antiabortion group — told The Health 202, expressing “high confidence” the legislation would get signed into law.

Nebraska ➡️ Floor watch.

Late last month, a key panel advanced a bill to ban most abortions after fetal cardiac activity has been detected (roughly six weeks). A vote on the legislation hasn’t yet been scheduled, but is expected to soon come up for debate on the floor of the only state in the country with a one-chamber legislature. That will set off a series of several votes before the bill, if enough members support it, is sent to the Republican governor’s desk.

The legislature is technically nonpartisan, but lawmakers generally have a party affiliation. It needs 33 votes to break a filibuster, and the vote is expected to be tight. The state currently allows the procedure up to 20 weeks postfertilization.

Wyoming ➡️ Awaiting word from the governor.

Gov. Mark Gordon (R) hasn’t yet said whether he’ll sign abortion restrictions the state’s GOP-controlled legislature sent to his desk last week.

A near-total ban on abortion in the state is currently blocked by the courts. In response, state lawmakers drafted a more sweeping antiabortion measure aimed at superseding the earlier ban. It states that abortion is “not health care” but “the intentional termination of the life of an unborn baby,” The Post’s Joanna Slater reported last week. The legislature also passed a blanket ban on medication abortion.

Gordon has previously signed off on abortion bans. Michael Pearlman, a spokesperson for the governor, told The Health 202 that he has until March 18 to take action on the bills and “is considering these bills carefully, as he does with all bills that reach his desk.”

Utah ➡️ Governor’s signature expected.

The state’s Republican-led legislature sent a bill to Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk on Friday that would effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state. Cox has said he’s planning to sign the legislation, per the Associated Press.

Specifically, the legislation requires most abortions be performed in a hospital. The state won’t license new abortion clinics after May 2 nor will it allow clinics to operate once their licenses expire. Abortion in Utah is prohibited after 18 weeks, and a near-total ban on the procedure has been blocked by the courts.

North Carolina ➡️ Not yet introduced.

Some Republicans and antiabortion groups have indicated a push for a ban on abortion as soon as around six weeks. The state has a Democratic governor, but if they win over just one House Democrat, they’ll likely have the votes to replace the state’s current 20-week limit. The antiabortion legislation hasn’t yet been introduced, but the state still has months to go before the legislative session ends.

“I think within the next few weeks, likely, we will see legislation in the state of North Carolina,” Connors said. “They're just working right now, working diligently, to find consensus on exactly what that is.”

On the Hill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, his spokesman said late yesterday. The 81-year-old senator was attending a private dinner when he tripped, The Post’s Rachel Pannett reports. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” David Popp said in a statement, without providing any further details on his condition.

White House prescriptions

It’s Biden Budget Day. The president is traveling to Philadelphia to deliver remarks on his fiscal 2024 budget to be released today, a move that will intensify a fight with Republicans over federal spending levels. The budget is expected to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade.

New on health care: According to a summary obtained by The Post’s Jeff Stein, Biden’s plan is expected to cut spending it views as wasteful. This includes giving the federal health department the power to negotiate additional supplemental Medicaid drug rebates on behalf of states. It would also require insurance companies that charge Medicaid more than they pay for patient care to give back some of the money. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The budget is also aiming to expand access to prevention and treatment options for HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C, which the administration estimates could lower the Medicaid program’s costs by $10 billion. This includes creating a subscription model for drugs to treat hepatitis C. That usually means paying a lump sum to a manufacturer, which in turn provides an unlimited amount of the medication for a certain period of time (often called the “Netflix model”).

And don’t forget: The budget is just a messaging tool and will go nowhere on Capitol Hill, especially with a Republican-controlled House.

Industry Rx

Gavin Newsom is severing California’s contract with Walgreens

Walgreens’s effort at damage control this week appeared to leave no one satisfied as it continued to attract criticism from both sides of the abortion debate, a stark lesson for the multibillion-dollar drugstore industry as it navigates a rapidly shifting patchwork of state abortion laws, our colleague Christopher Rowland reports.

The latest: In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced yesterday that the state will not renew a roughly $54 million contract with Walgreens over its move not to sell medication abortion in some states where it’s legal. The company will no longer provide medications to inmates in California’s correctional system.

The backstory: The pharmacy giant triggered the controversy when it said last week that it won’t sell or ship abortion pills in at least 20 states where Republican attorneys general asked them not to — including in four states where the medication is not banned. Walgreens later scrambled to recalibrate its message, saying it would dispense the drugs where they are “legally permissible.”

The backlash: The hashtag #boycottwalgreens has exploded on Twitter, fueled by abortion rights supporters who slammed the company for allegedly buckling to the demands of Republican attorneys general. On the other side, antiabortion demonstrators disrupted the chain’s annual shareholder meeting and plan to continue protesting Walgreens.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D):

We’re serious about not investing in companies that cave to the extremist agenda of the @GOP. https://t.co/r5JX09SsZW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 8, 2023

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Lawmakers press CMS to close price transparency loopholes

Two senators are urging the Biden administration to close loopholes they allege some insurance companies are exploiting to make their health plan prices difficult to decipher.

Key context: A Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Transparency in Coverage rule went into effect last year, requiring insurers to publicly post rates for services covered by their health-care plans. The rule is aimed at driving competition and lowering prices by making it easier for consumers to shop around for the best deal.

In a letter sent to CMS this week, Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) claim some insurers are formatting data in an illegible structure, omitting certain pricing details and collecting the information into files “too large for anything but a supercomputer to process,” the pair wrote.

The lawmakers are urging the agency to create a central repository where the public can find plan data, as well as limit file sizes, create a standardized reporting template and ramp up enforcement of insurance companies that provide low-quality data or none at all. A CMS spokesperson confirmed that the agency received the letter and said that it “remains committed to ensuring people have the information they need to make fully informed decisions regarding their health care.”

Agency alert

FDA proposes new rules for manufacturing tobacco products

The Food and Drug Administration wants to revamp the manufacturing, design, packing and storage requirements for tobacco products.

Requirements outlined in a proposed rule yesterday are aimed at protecting public health by preventing the distribution of contaminated tobacco products; addressing inconsistencies between what’s in e-cigarettes products and what’s on their labels; and requiring companies to investigate and identify products that don’t meet the new standards and take corrective actions to address those already on the market, such as a recall, the agency said in a statement.

What we’re watching: The FDA will hold a public hearing on April 12 to gather input on the proposed rule from stakeholders, including the tobacco industry, the scientific community and advocacy groups. The agency will also convene its Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee on May 18 to hear the opinions of its independent experts.

Health reads

