Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1933, Congress began its “hundred days” of passing President Franklin D. Roosevelt New Deal legislation. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight TikTok, Taiwan, Putin and pot at the worldwide threat hearing “Perhaps needless to say,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Wednesday, “the People's Republic of China, which is increasingly challenging the United States, economically, technologically, politically and militarily around the world, remains our unparalleled priority.”

Haines was speaking at the Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual “Worldwide Threats” hearing, which is exactly what it sounds like: a ‘round-the-world assessment of the worst U.S. national security challenges, spurred along by specific questions from lawmakers.

The question-and-answer session comes paired with a yearly report, which you can find here if you’re inclined to search for your particular bugbear. This year, as my colleague Shane Harris chronicled, American anxieties about Russia and China dominated the hearing. No surprise.

Here are five things The Daily 202 thought were interesting in the hearing and the written assessment.

Of TikTok and Taiwan

President Biden this week endorsed a bipartisan bill that doesn’t call TikTok out by name but would empower him to restrict or even ban the wildly popular social media platform over concerns China can use it to hoover up American data or spread its propaganda.

Those concerns are not particularly new. But FBI Director Christopher A. Wray added a wrinkle under questioning from Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the committee’s Republican co-chairman.

Could China’s government use TikTok to “drive narratives” that divide Americans? “For example, let's say China wants to invade Taiwan — to make sure that Americans are seeing videos arguing why Taiwan belongs to China and why the U.S. should not intervene?” Rubio asked.

It wasn’t Wray’s “yes” that was notable. It was what he said next: “We're not sure that we would see many of the outward signs of it happening if it was happening.”

Shackled with global supply chains?

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) expressed concerns about America’s “dangerous dependency” on China for things like lithium-ion batteries, pharmaceutical ingredients, and solar panels, pointing to a page in the assessment that called this “a major vulnerability to the United States.”

“I think one of the things that we’re really trying to expose here,” Haines testified, “is the fact that it’s not just simply about China trying to create indigenous supply chains, but actually to control global supply chains.”

Putin’s patience and his problems

Shane flagged this comment from Haines in his piece: “Putin most likely calculates that time works in his favor and that prolonging the war, including with potential pauses in the fighting, may be his best remaining pathway to eventually securing Russia’s strategic interests in Ukraine, even if it takes years.”

She also noted: “We do not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major territorial gains.” And because Ukraine has its own troubles with casualties and equipment, it may find sustaining a major offensive difficult.

Not weeding out for marijuana use

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) pressed Haines to detail why past marijuana use doesn’t disqualify applicants to national security positions, something she announced in December 2021 as a consequence of state after state legalizing some kinds of use.

“We want the talent that exists in America,” she said. Marijuana use therefore is “something that shouldn't on its own, essentially, disqualify.”

“We continue to approach this from a whole of person perspective and you know, we expect if anybody takes the job to comply with our policies and our laws in a trusted position,” said Haines.

Her actual 2021 guidance didn’t exactly throw the doors open to marijuana consumers. It said “disregard of federal law pertaining to marijuana remains relevant, but not determinative.”

It also cautioned: “[A]gencies are encouraged to advise prospective national security workforce employees that they should refrain from any future marijuana use upon initiation of the national security vetting process.”

Artificial intelligence, genuine threat?

The topic of high-tech competition, notably with China, came up again and again. But with artificial intelligence like ChatGPT so often in the headlines recently, this warning from Haines landed differently.

“New technologies, particularly in the field of AI and biotechnologies are being developed and proliferating faster than companies and governments are able to shape norms governing their use, protect against privacy challenges associated with them and prevent dangerous outcomes that they can trigger,” she told the committee.

If a senator followed up on the question of setting norms for these new technologies, or what specific sorts of dangerous outcomes were in play, we missed it.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden budget will revive sweeping plans to transform economy

“The White House will revive calls for transformative economic policy proposals with its 2024 budget proposal on Thursday, potentially previewing President Biden’s reelection campaign — and teeing up new battles with Republicans as the government draws closer to what could be a catastrophic default on the national debt,” Jeff Stein reports.

Norfolk Southern CEO says he’s ‘deeply sorry’ for train derailment’s impact on Ohio

“The chief executive of a railroad company that operated a train that derailed and caused a release of toxic chemicals in February told the Senate on Thursday that he is ‘deeply sorry’ for the impact on East Palestine, Ohio, and he is personally committed to 'make this right,'” Justine McDaniel, Amy B Wang, Ian Duncan and Scott Dance report.

Mitch McConnell hospitalized after falling at hotel

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been hospitalized following a fall at a hotel in Washington, his spokesman said late Wednesday. The 81-year-old senator was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped, spokesman David Popp said in a statement,” Rachel Pannett reports.

California suspends $54M Walgreens contract over abortion pills policy

“California suspended a $54 million contract with Walgreens on Wednesday over the pharmacy chain’s decision not to distribute mifepristone in at least 20 states, including some where abortion is legal, as conflict over the drug used in medication abortions continues to escalate,” Niha Masih reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Catholic group spent millions on app data that tracked gay priests

“A group of conservative Colorado Catholics has spent millions of dollars to buy mobile app tracking data that identified priests who used gay dating and hookup apps and then shared it with bishops around the country,” Michelle Boorstein and Heather Kelly report.

“The secretive effort was the work of a Denver nonprofit called Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal, whose trustees are philanthropists Mark Bauman, John Martin and Tim Reichert, according to public records, an audio recording of the nonprofit’s president discussing its mission and other documents.”

Workers don’t have to hush for severance anymore. Here’s why it matters.

“Employers can no longer limit workers’ ability to speak about their company in exchange for settlement or severance payments, according to a recent ruling by the National Labor Relations Board,” Taylor Telford reports.

The ruling arrives at a time when companies across tech, finance, media and professional services are undergoing layoffs, and as workers continue to reevaluate their relationships with employers in the wake of the . Airbnb, Citigroup and General Motors all announced staff reductions in the past week.” Great Resignation . Airbnb, Citigroup and General Motors all announced staff reductions in the past week.”

Video offers rare glimpse of police enforcing Arizona’s election laws

… and beyond

China’s new way to control Its biggest companies: Golden shares

“In its uneasy dance with China’s private sector, the Communist Party is moving away from a public battle with some of the country’s biggest companies. Instead, it is inching toward a quieter form of control. At the center of the effort is a push by various levels of government to take stakes in the private companies that have long driven Chinese innovation and job creation,” the Wall Street Journal’s Lingling Wei reports.

But they tend to give the government board seats, voting power and sway over business decisions. Colloquially, they are known as golden shares.” “The government stakes are sometimes very small, like the 1% holding that a fund of Beijing’s cyberspace watchdog recently took in the digital-media unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd..”

Inside the ‘private and confidential’ conservative group that promises to ‘crush liberal dominance’

“A few months ago, Leonard Leo laid out his next audacious project. Ever since the longtime Federalist Society leader helped create a conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court, and then received more than a billion dollars from a wealthy Chicago business owner to disburse to conservative causes, Leo’s next moves had been the subject of speculation,” ProPublica and Documented report.

“Now, Leo declared in a slick but private video to potential donors, he planned to ‘crush liberal dominance’ across American life … Leo revealed his latest battle plan in the previously unreported video for the Teneo Network, a little-known group he called ‘a tremendously important resource for the future of our country,’”

The Biden agenda

White House criticizes Tucker Carlson for depiction of Jan. 6 attack

“The White House sharply criticized Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s misleading coverage of the violent 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters, after the prime-time host aired selectively edited security footage from that day and called it a mostly peaceful event,” Azi Paybarah reports.

‘Palpable fear’: D.C.’s newest rail safety push faces a tough opponent

“The [Biden] administration is pushing for a series of toughened safety requirements for freight rail in response to last month’s toxic derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio. But veterans of past battles with the freight railroads — which carry 70 percent of the nation’s coal and more than a third of its grain exports — say it won’t be any easier to defeat them this time, despite the bipartisan uproar over the Ohio crash,” Politico’s Tanya Snyder reports.

The amount of plastic in the ocean, visualized

“Humans have filled the world’s oceans with more than 170 trillion pieces of plastic, dramatically more than previously estimated, according to a major study released Wednesday,” Michael Birnbaum reports.

“That is more than 21,000 pieces of plastic for each of the Earth’s 8 billion residents. Most pieces are very small.”

Hot on the left

The fear and fury of these Florida parents

“At the center of all of this are families trying to navigate the transforming legal landscape of their home state. Parents who do not support these measures describe feeling both fearful and furious. Some have embraced activism for the first time, while longtime advocates have grown more outspoken. Others are just trying to manage what this new reality means for their families and futures,” Caitlin Gibson reports.

“If I leave Florida, then who am I leaving behind?” says Angela Wynn, the mom of a 10-year-old daughter in Sarasota and co-founder of the statewide advocacy group Support Our Schools. “If we go, who is left to fight?”

Hot on the right

Inside the simmering feud between Donald Trump and Fox News

“Trump’s advisers see in Fox News leadership a clear adversary in their march back to the White House and have sought to foster a divide between executives and ‘the brave and patriotic’ opinion hosts with whom he continues to have relationships,” Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Sarah Ellison report.

“Trump attacked Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch by name this month, calling him and his executives a ‘group of MAGA hating Globalist RINOS’ who are ‘aiding & abetting the destruction of America.’ Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. — noting that he had not been invited on the network in six months — accused Fox News leaders last week of harboring an ‘America Last, war forever, garbage, fold-to-the-Democrats agenda.’ Other allies, such as Stephen K. Bannon, have shredded the network in public.”

Today in Washington

At 11:50 a.m., Biden will leave for Andrews, where he’ll fly to Philadelphia.

Biden will speak about his budget at 2:30 p.m. at the Finishing Trades Institute.

Biden will leave Philadelphia for Andrews at 4 p.m. He’ll arrive at the White House at 5:30 p.m.

In closing

Two geese were lonely — so they were matched for a blind date

“Two residents of nearby Iowa cities connected the widowed geese last month in hopes they’d become soul mates. So far, the arrangement has worked,” Kyle Melnick reports.

“Since that [first] date, Blossom and Frankie haven’t left each other’s sides — and might even be in love, their matchmakers told The Washington Post.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

