Happy Friday, y’all. Get ready to spring forward this weekend. And read more on the battle over time in Congress from Dan Diamond. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Today’s edition: In Missouri, eleven different versions of a proposed ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution were filed. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion after falling Wednesday evening and is expected to remain hospitalized for a few days. But first …

Biden won’t get Congress to pass his budget. But he can pitch its proposals to voters.

There’s one reason to keep an especially close eye on President Biden’s budget this year: It foreshadows the policies he would pitch to voters in a reelection bid.

His 2024 budget plan released yesterday revives several key measures aimed at boosting access to health coverage that Democrats ultimately nixed in their health-and-climate bill last year. And the document also lays out several under-the-radar health policies that could get bipartisan buy-in — and others that are long-held Democratic priorities.

Like all presidential budgets, Biden’s proposal is, simply put, a messaging document and will be rejected on Capitol Hill. Congress holds the power of the purse, and House Republican leaders condemned the proposals as “reckless.” But Biden could announce he’s seeking reelection in a matter of weeks, and is seeking to hone his health-care message.

Policy revival

Similar to his State of the Union, Biden wants to plug gaps in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

For instance: He wants to make permanent beefed-up financial aid for those purchasing Obamacare plans. Limit the price of insulin to $35 per month for those with private health insurance. And provide insurance to low-income residents of the 11 states where Republicans have long refused to adopt the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion.

The budget also brought back old plans to boost maternal health care and an infusion into home care for the elderly and the disabled.

The original version of Democrats’ sweeping social spending bill would have required states to permanently extend Medicaid coverage for new moms for 12 months. That didn’t make it in the final package, but Biden’s budget would mandate all states provide such postpartum coverage.

And in 2021, Biden called for a $400 billion investment in Medicaid’s home and community-based services, but Democrats didn’t end up passing more cash for in-home care. Biden’s budget pushes for more funding, though requests less than half the amount, $150 billion over a decade for such services, which can include everything from help eating and dressing, to physical therapy and nursing care.

A closer look

Of course, the budget contains policies that appeal to Democratic voters.

Beefing up drug negotiation: Earlier this week, the Biden administration unveiled its plan to shore up Medicare financing for at least another 25 years. To do so, it relied on several mechanisms, such as raising a tax on high-earners and saving billions by letting Medicare negotiate the prices of more drugs — and quicker after they launch.

But how many more drugs? Top health officials declined to say. “The level of detail that we’ve put out today is the level of detail we are putting out today,” Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said at a press briefing yesterday.

Increasing funding for Title X: The White House pitched a nearly 80 percent boost in funds for the federal family planning program known as Title X. The budget includes $512 million for the program, which has received flat funding from Congress for nine years in a row.

But the budget also includes some policies that have already proven to be bipartisan. For instance:

Biden is proposing to stop patients from getting hit with pricey surprise medical bills from ground ambulances. It’s an issue It’s an issue Congress created an expert advisory panel to study and recommend options for preventing such bills.

The budget includes $100 million to invest in crisis teams that can be dispatched to people when they call the 988 mental health crisis hotline.

And federal officials want to increase funding for community health centers by $1.3 billion. Funding for such centers, which provide comprehensive health care to millions of the nation's most vulnerable, has traditionally received bipartisan buy-in, and a major source of federal funding Funding for such centers, which provide comprehensive health care to millions of the nation's most vulnerable, has traditionally received bipartisan buy-in, and a major source of federal funding will expire Sept. 30 unless Congress reauthorizes the dollars.

Reproductive wars

Potential abortion rights ballot measures filed in Missouri

Eleven variations of proposed ballot measure language aimed at enshrining abortion rights into the Missouri constitution were filed with the secretary of state’s office this week.

That’s the first step toward potentially putting abortion rights on the ballot in 2024 in the conservative state, which has a near-total ban on abortion. But the different versions include some key policy differences, leaving it unclear what question may ultimately be put to voters.

Some of the proposed amendments allow the state legislature to regulate abortion after 24 weeks. Other versions specify the procedure could be regulated “after fetal viability,” which is typically viewed as 22 to 24 weeks, while some versions don’t mention either. Additionally, some of the amendments filed permit the general assembly to require minors to obtain consent from a parent or guardian to obtain an abortion, with some exceptions.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom filed the proposed amendments, according to the secretary of state’s website, but the groups involved in the effort weren’t listed. A call to the treasurer listed for the group wasn’t returned.

Two groups said they weren’t directly involved in the ballot measure efforts: Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

“We have long said that Roe was never enough, especially for marginalized communities shouldering the hardest impact of abortion bans,” Vanessa Wellbery, vice president of Policy and Advocacy for the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said in a statement.

In a memo last month, the group expressed opposition to parental consent measures and viability limits, writing that “‘viability’ is not a medical construct and has no relevance to clinical care. It is a political construct set under Roe v. Wade.”

Getting a measure on the ballot is a lengthy process, requiring the state’s sign off before abortion rights advocates can start collecting enough signatures to put the measure to voters. They’ll go up against antiabortion groups, which quickly slammed the potential amendments yesterday.

On the Hill

McConnell suffers concussion in fall, will remain hospitalized

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion after falling Wednesday evening. He is expected to remain hospitalized “for a few days” for observation and treatment, The Post’s Liz Goodwin, Rachel Pannett and Lenny Bernstein report.

“The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes,” spokesman David Popp said. The 81-year-old senator was attending a private dinner at a Washington hotel when he tripped.

Senators received an update on McConnell’s condition at a private lunch yesterday, and some lawmakers said they had not spoken to him personally since the fall. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said they were told McConnell was “up most of the night” in the hospital but “in fine spirits.” Senators were told McConnell is following a concussion protocol that means he has been kept awake for hours.

Agency alert

FDA sets new national mammogram standards

The Food and Drug Administration announced new regulations yesterday that will require mammogram providers to inform women with dense breast tissue that their cancer screenings may be difficult to interpret and suggest that they consult their doctors about the need for additional tests, our colleague David Ovalle reports.

About half of women over age 40 have dense breasts, which have less fatty tissue and more connective and glandular tissue. That tissue can appear white on a mammogram, but so does cancer, making it difficult for radiologists to detect tumors. Supporters of the FDA’s long-expected decision say the new standards will save lives by helping women learn about their breast density risks and potentially detect cancer earlier.

Providers must implement the new regulations within 18 months, the agency said. Thirty-eight states already require that women be informed if their mammograms reveal dense breasts, but the language varies widely and does not always require providers to recommend that women seek guidance about additional tests. The FDA’s decision sets a minimum standard for about 8,700 facilities across the United States, while states can still require even more in-depth language.

In other health news

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all adults be tested for hepatitis B , a vaccine-preventable virus that can damage the liver, at least once in their lifetime. That’s because researchers estimate about two-thirds of the people living with HBV are unaware of their infection, the agency said yesterday. , a vaccine-preventable virus that can damage the liver, at least once in their lifetime. That’s because researchers estimate about two-thirds of the people living with HBV are unaware of their infection, the agency said yesterday.

Puerto Rico can’t impose its own regulations on certain health plans that are governed by federal law, including Medicare , a federal district court said. Lawmakers in Puerto Rico had been seeking to improve Medicare pay for island doctors in an effort to encourage them to stay in the territory and help residents access quality medical care, Mary Anne Pazanowski reports for Bloomberg Law . , a federal district court said. Lawmakers in Puerto Rico had been seeking to improve Medicare pay for island doctors in an effort to encourage them to stay in the territory and help residents access quality medical care,reports for

Customs and Border Protection are installing powerful advanced scanning machines at ports of entry along the Southern border to inspect cargo trucks for illegal drugs in an effort toNick Miroff reports. to inspect cargo trucks for illegal drugs in an effort to stem the flow of cheap fentanyl into the United States, The Post’sreports.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

