Post Politics Now Iowa drawing visits from DeSantis, Trump as GOP race starts to takes shape

Today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is making a high-profile trip to Iowa, the latest sign that he is on the verge of making a White House bid. Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first stop of the 2024 cycle in the traditionally first Republican nominating state on Monday. Several other GOP hopefuls, including former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have already touched down in the state as the race for the Republican nomination starts to take shape.
In Washington, President Biden will host Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. The two are expected to discuss the impact on Europe of newly enacted U.S. subsidies and tax incentives for clean energy, as well as the war in Ukraine.
Here's what to know:
2 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets with von der Leyen at the White House.
2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
5:55 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Delaware.
