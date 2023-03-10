Post Politics Now Iowa drawing visits from DeSantis, Trump as GOP race starts to takes shape

Today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is making a high-profile trip to Iowa, the latest sign that he is on the verge of making a White House bid. Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first stop of the 2024 cycle in the traditionally first Republican nominating state on Monday. Several other GOP hopefuls, including former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have already touched down in the state as the race for the Republican nomination starts to take shape.