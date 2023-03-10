Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday! Start your day by reading these two incredibly moving and personal pieces from colleagues of mine past and present.

Google’s civil rights audit lacked teeth, advocates say

After years of pressure from civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers, Google last Friday released an audit looking into how its products and policies impact racial equity.

“This review is a long time coming,” Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said after the assessment became public.

While many advocates praised the tech giant for orchestrating the review, several criticized the report for sidestepping or paying limited attention to key civil rights issues, including the company’s efforts to combat hate speech and algorithmic bias.

Ultimately, they said, Google will need to prove its commitment to civil rights by following through in implementing the audit’s recommendations — as a start.

WilmerHale, the law firm that conducted the 20-page audit, wrote that it “identified significant strengths as well as opportunities for Google to further advance civil rights, equity, and inclusion.”

The report said Google “made a series of investments related to civil rights,” including creating top roles for executives focused on human rights and civil rights. It recommended that the company expand inclusivity training for managers, broaden its policies against content that misgenders users and collect more employee diversity data to aid retention efforts.

It included a discussion of Google-owned YouTube’s rules against hate speech and harassment, calling them “strong and well-considered,” and misinformation, noting that “Google recognizes that misinformation can pose serious risk of real-world harm.” It touched on Google’s advertising policies, noting that ads can “disseminate discriminatory or hateful content.”

But civil rights advocate David Brody said the audit gave many of those issues only a glancing look, and didn’t look deeply into how Google effectively is upholding its rules.

“This civil rights review is very thin on specifics and does not substantively address many serious issues, such as Alphabet’s privacy practices, whether there are discriminatory biases in its algorithms, and the role that YouTube plays in proliferating hate and disinformation,” said Brody, a managing attorney at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Brody said a full audit “looks deep under the hood to examine not just policies, but compliance with those policies and execution of other practices.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the Democratic lawmakers who called on the company to undergo a racial equity review in June 2021, echoed those concerns.

“I’m glad Google conducted a civil rights audit … but this document is short on both details and firm commitments about how the company will prevent its products from doing harm,” Wyden told The Technology 202.

Google became the latest tech giant to undertake or commit to releasing an audit after facing external pressure, joining Facebook, Airbnb and Apple. The report was released Friday with little fanfare in an update to Google’s human rights page on its website.

Google spokesperson Christa Muldoon said they “welcome feedback from leaders and experts in the space, many of whom gave input throughout the audit process and met with us to discuss it last week.” Debo Adegbile, who led the audit for WilmerHale, said they “reviewed Google’s business across its operations to assess how the company could build on its efforts and commitments to guard civil rights.”

Other advocates said that while they commend Google for undertaking the assessment, they are withholding judgment until they see how the company responds to it.

“The release of this report is important and a commitment that many companies across the tech industry refuse to make,” said Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, whose racial justice group has been outspoken in calling for tech companies to undergo civil rights audits.

But he also suggested the audit itself did not go far enough, and that the company should commit to a broader review. Robinson said his group “will continue to push the company to expand its review to a full audit covering a wider range of its business practices.”

Wiley added that it was critical for tech companies including Google to “conduct civil rights audits regularly.”

“We fully agree that accountability is critical in this work and that improvements we make will be an important factor in demonstrating our commitment to progress,” Google’s Muldoon said.

Former staffer warns lawmakers of security flaws at TikTok

“A former risk manager at TikTok has met with congressional investigators to share his concerns that the company’s plan for protecting U.S. user data is deeply flawed,” my colleague Drew Harwell reports.

The former employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, has told officials on Capitol Hill that TikTok’s proposal to address U.S. national security concerns, dubbed Project Texas, does not go far enough and that a leakproof solution would require a “complete re-engineering” at the company.

The former employee, who has met with the offices of Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), said the issues “could leave data from TikTok’s more than 100 million U.S. users exposed to China-based employees of its parent company ByteDance,” according to the report.

TikTok officials called the former employee’s allegations “unfounded” and said he “would have no knowledge of the current status of Project Texas and the many significant milestones the initiative has reached over the last year.”

Biden seeking $100 million boost for antitrust enforcers

President Biden’s budget proposal for next year calls for a $100 million funding increase for the Justice Department’s antitrust division, “underscoring his focus on enforcing against companies’ anticompetitive conduct,” Bloomberg Law’s Dan Papscun reports.

But as in the past, the request is likely to get slashed by lawmakers on Capitol Hill. “Even in the last Congress, with both chambers under Democratic control, Biden’s request to increase the antitrust division budget by $88 million for the current fiscal year was knocked down to just a $25 million increase,” according to the report.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division, which is leading several major lawsuits against Silicon Valley giants, had a $225 million budget in this fiscal year.

FTC to weigh demanding info from social networks on deceptive advertising

The Federal Trade Commission is slated to vote next week on whether to demand information about deceptive advertising from eight unnamed social media and video streaming companies, Reuters’s Diane Bartz reports.

“The agency did not say which social media companies would receive the demands but said that the information would be used to determine what steps they have taken to detect and remove deceptive advertising from their platforms,” according to the report.

The actions could lead to future enforcement actions or contribute to ongoing investigations.

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us!

