Inside the search for the Biden campaign leadership team

White House reporter Tyler Pager files this week’s scoopy White House Notebook: President Biden could announce his reelection bid in a matter of weeks. But before he does, the president and his top advisers have a series of pivotal decisions to make.

Chief among them is deciding the senior leadership of his campaign.

Anita Dunn, a senior adviser, and Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who ran Biden’s 2020 campaign and now serves as a deputy chief of staff, will oversee the reelection effort from inside the White House.

But while the two top officials have spent the past several months talking with Democratic operatives across the country, they have yet to settle on who will manage the campaign on a day-to-day basis.

Biden aides say they are not just looking to pick a campaign manager. They want to put together a senior leadership team that includes officials to oversee communications, fundraising and digital strategy.

Here’s a run-down of who Dunn and O’Malley Dillon are talking to about joining the campaign’s leadership team, based on conversations with a dozen Democrats involved in discussions about Biden’s reelection effort, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Among those inside the White House who could depart for senior campaign roles:

Julie Chavez Rodriguez , the director of the White House office of intergovernmental affairs; and

Rob Flaherty, the White House digital director.

Other candidates for top jobs:

Jenn Ridder , who served as the national states director on Biden’s 2020 campaign;

Addisu Demissie , who managed Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign;

Mitch Stewart , the CEO of 270 Strategies and an alum of Barack Obama’s reelection campaign; and

Sam Cornale, the executive director of the Democratic National Committee.

Dunn and O’Malley Dillon are also talking to a trio of officials who oversaw successful statewide races in the 2022 midterms:

Emma Brown , Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s campaign manager;

Preston Elliott , Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign manager; and

Quentin Fulks, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock’s campaign manager.

One challenge Biden aides face in recruiting senior talent for the campaign is the president’s already tightknit circle of senior advisers. Some outside Democrats worry it could be hard to break into his inner circle.

In addition to Dunn and O’Malley Dillon, other longtime Biden aides will be heavily involved in the reelection effort, including Steve Ricchetti, Bruce Reed and Mike Donilon. Ron Klain and Kate Bedingfield, who both just departed the White House, will also be involved in the campaign.

The White House declined to comment.

Biden appears to be in no rush to make his official announcement.

Asked recently by reporters when he will announce his candidacy, he said, “When I announce it.”

On the Hill

Now it’s the House GOP’s time in the budget barrel

Now that Biden has released his budget proposal, Republicans are under pressure to release their own fiscal plan to tame the deficits they argue imperil the country.

But Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed Thursday the House GOP is tardy.

“We were going to do the budget in April, but unfortunately the president’s so late with his budget it delays ours,” McCarthy told reporters.

It’s unclear why the president’s budget would delay the Republican version by so long — they are two separate documents put together by competing parties.

It does, however, reveal how difficult it could be for Republicans to meet the lofty spending cut goals they have set while they bandy about a range of ideas, including linking government spending to inflation, returning spending to pre-covid levels or making steeper cuts that would balance the budget.

Budget geeking: The target date for Congress to adopt a budget resolution is April 15 under the Congressional Budget Act of 1974, but there’s no penalty for failing to deliver on time. The target has only been met four times since 1985, the last in 2004. (No one will go to budget jail.)

Debt limit dialogue

While Republican leaders scramble on a budget blueprint, they are also taking the temperature of their members over the party’s threat to allow a potential government default if Democrats don’t agree to spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit.

House Minority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) has been holding weekly listening sessions with small groups of Republicans to figure out where members stand, according to a person familiar with the sessions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Every member will have a chance to attend one of them before this preliminary stage of debt limit prep ends.

Republicans have linked raising the debt limit to the debate over reducing the deficit, and with a slim majority, GOP leadership wants to make sure the conference remains united.

Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus are staking claim to the discussion. They are holding a news conference today about a path forward on the debt limit, saying they want “significant cuts to current spending, implement long-term caps on future spending, and enact major policy changes and reforms to the wasteful, woke, and weaponized federal bureaucracy,” according to a news release.

The investigations

Trump invited to testify before grand jury

⚠️: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has offered former president Donald Trump a chance to appear next week before a grand jury investigating his role in hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels — an indication that “the state prosecutor’s investigation is winding down,” three people with knowledge of the proceedings told our colleagues Shayna Jacobs and Josh Dawsey. “It remains unclear whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will seek an indictment at the end of the process.”

GOP unhappy with Jordan’s weaponization committee

‘Lackluster and unfocused’: Two months into the Republican House majority, Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is facing growing criticism over how he’s led a subcommittee tasked with investigating the federal government, our colleague Jacqueline Alemany reports.

“Some leaders in hard-right intellectual circles have critiqued the initial work of the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as lackluster and unfocused, and some Republican lawmakers have privately raised concerns. Critics say the committee has been too slow to staff up, insufficiently aggressive in issuing subpoenas for interviews and testimony, and lacking in substance.”

What we're watching

Biden will meet Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, at the White House this afternoon to discuss a sore spot in the administration’s relationship with the European Union: Biden’s signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act.

European officials have raised concerns that the law’s “Made in America” provisions discriminate against European firms.

The administration has discussed striking trade deals with the European Union, Britain and Japan to alleviate the tensions.

The administration and the bloc are expected to announce after the meeting today that they’re starting negotiations on a limited trade deal involving critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, according to a senior administration official.

Biden and von der Leyen are also expected to talk about the war in Ukraine. Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday in San Diego.

The campaign

New Democrats’ political retreat to host Wes Moore

The New Democrat Coalition political action committee, NewDem Action Fund, is holding its 17th annual retreat this weekend in Cambridge, Md. Newly elected Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, considered a rising star in Democratic politics, will attend, as will Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

They will talk to the group about their paths into politics. The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter will discuss the 2024 political landscape. Many of the most politically vulnerable House Democrats are New Dems.

DeSantis indicates privately that he intends to run in 2024

Mark your calendars: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has indicated privately that he intends to run for president,” two people familiar with his comments told our colleagues Hannah Knowles and Isaac Stanley-Becker. He will likely announce his candidacy once the Florida state legislative session concludes in May.

Meanwhile, DeSantis and his allies have begun to position themselves for the 2024 campaign:

Former Trump official Ken Cuccinelli and veteran GOP operative Chris Jankowski launched the Never Back Down super PAC Thursday. It will likely “serve as an approved outside spending vehicle for his campaign,” Hannah and Isaac write.

DeSantis will be in the early nominating state of Iowa on Friday where he will visit the Rhythm City Casino Resort and the Iowa State Fairgrounds — “a traditional destination for presidential candidates.” He will visit Nevada on Saturday.

On the Hill

New year, new Senate union

Staffers in the office of Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) are on track to form the chamber’s first union, a significant milestone that brings last year’s unionizing drive in the House to the other side of Congress.

Advertisement

“My father was a union vice president and he always said, ‘You’ve got to organize,’” Markey told The Early. “I’m glad that my staff is organizing because I think it’s a good precedent for other offices to look at as well.”

How it happened: Markey’s staffers began organizing in secret last year after watching the Congressional Workers Union carve out a path for House aides to organize and bargain collectively, a person familiar with the organizing effort told The Early on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations. (Former Rep. Andy Levin’s staff became the first to form a union under the House new rules last year but the victory was short lived because the Michigan Democrat lost his primary.)

Staffers’ momentum increased as more House offices filed union petitions and held union elections, the person said. It all came to a head during a staff meeting Wednesday morning when aides asked Markey to voluntarily recognize their bargaining unit. He did.

What we’re watching: The Senate still hasn’t passed a resolution allowing staff to organize and bargain collectively. It’s unclear if a resolution of this kind is currently in the works or when it’ll be put to the Senate floor.

The CWU sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) last month urging them to introduce a resolution by Feb. 28. That didn’t happen.

“We continue to urge Senate leadership to bring a simple resolution to the floor without further delay to ensure the necessary legal protections and procedures for staff to organize and bargain collectively,” said Taylor Doggett, the CWU’s vice president of communications.

The Data

Biden’s 2024 budget proposal, visualized: “Biden’s budget calls for reducing the deficit by $2.9 trillion over the next 10 years, achieved almost entirely through unprecedented tax hikes on affluent investors, billionaires, companies’ stock buybacks, those earning more than $400,000 per year and large corporations,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Tony Romm write.

The Media

Weekend (must) reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Coffee Break(s)

Our colleague Lena Sun wrote a touching, heartfelt remembrance of her mother, Yu Lihua, who died of covid-19 early in the pandemic, and her sister, Anna, who died of pancreatic cancer in October 2022.

Here’s an excerpt: “After talking to experts and reading about loss to help me cope, I’m understanding that grief — the intense emotion that often manifests in physical pain and feels overwhelming in the moment — can hit again and again. It’s with you forever,” Lena writes. “But grief is different from grieving — how we learn to navigate life without our loved one. Social isolation and the sheer quantity of deaths during the pandemic made this process even harder.”

Read the rest of Lena’s essay here, and listen to her discuss the science of grief on Thursday’s episode of Post Reports.

