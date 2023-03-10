Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Happy Friday and congrats on making it through budget day. In today's edition, we'll cover President Biden's new budget proposal, a Senate hearing on the Ohio train derailment, and a House panel's passage of a Republican energy bill. But first:

It’s been 100 days since Biden promised to protect Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada

In November, President Biden promised tribal leaders he would designate a sacred Indigenous site in southern Nevada as a national monument.

“When it comes to Spirit Mountain and surrounding ridges and canyons in southern Nevada, I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today,” Biden said at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “And I look forward to being able to visit Spirit Mountain and experience it with you as soon as I can.”

The new monument in Nevada would likely rank as Biden’s largest act of land conservation so far. But it’s now been 100 days since the president made that pledge, sparking frustration among environmental and Indigenous advocates.

According to people familiar with the matter, scheduling difficulties have repeatedly prevented Biden from traveling to Nevada and signing a proclamation that would protect thousands of acres surrounding Spirit Mountain, known as Avi Kwa Ame (ah-VEE-kwah-may) in Mojave.

Delays, delays

This week, White House aides contacted Nevada lawmakers about potentially scheduling the announcement during Biden’s visit to Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.

But Nevada Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, two vocal advocates for the monument designation, said they would have trouble attending the announcement because the Senate is in session next week and they would need to miss votes, the people said. Two Democrats are already absent from the Senate this week: Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.) remains hospitalized for clinical depression, while Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) is receiving treatment at home as she recovers from shingles.

White House aides never finalized plans for an announcement next week, despite reporting by Nevada newspapers suggesting they had done so, according to the people familiar with the matter. Aides are now exploring whether to hold a ceremony at the White House, rather than in Nevada, to better accommodate members of Congress, although they have still not finalized any details.

“As a strong supporter of protecting Avi Kwa Ame, Senator Rosen believes it’s past time to finalize this National Monument designation,” a Rosen spokesman said in an email. “Senator Rosen will be in Washington for votes next week because the Senate is in session but the President and his team are responsible for setting their own travel schedule.”

A spokeswoman for Cortez Masto said in an email that the senator “is a strong supporter of Avi Kwa Ame and looks forward to its official designation as soon as possible.”

A White House spokeswoman declined to comment on the record on the monument designation.

No immediate threats

Environmentalists acknowledge the site doesn’t face any immediate threats from drilling, mining or other extractive industries. But they say the delay threatens to undermine Biden’s ambitious goal of conserving 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030.

“The president’s own goal is at stake,” said Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, an environmental group. “He has made very little progress toward that goal, and this would only be his second use of the Antiquities Act to protect national monuments.”

Once finalized, the proclamation could put roughly 450,000 acres — spanning almost the entire triangle at the bottom of the Nevada map — off-limits to development under the 1906 Antiquities Act.

In October, Biden traveled to Colorado to designate a World War II-era military site as his first national monument. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument encompasses more than 53,800 acres that provide critical habitat for wildlife including elk, deer, lynxes and migratory songbirds.

‘Definitely disappointing’

The Fort Mojave and 11 other tribes consider Avi Kwa Ame the site from which their ancestors emerged, and some tribal leaders have fought for decades to safeguard the landscape.

Taylor Patterson, a member of the Bishop Paiute Tribe and the executive director of the Native Voters Alliance of Nevada, said it was “definitely disappointing” to learn that the designation wouldn’t happen next week.

“We have been really impressed by the Biden administration’s commitment to our tribal nations, period,” Patterson said. “But the longer we wait, it is going to damage our relationship with the administration because we want those promises followed through on.”

In a statement Wednesday, a coalition of tribes, conservation groups, local residents and others called on Nevada’s congressional delegation to work with the White House on a plan for the monument designation that “adequately honors” tribal leaders.

The Honor Avi Kwa Ame coalition said its members had “no preference on the exact location or logistics of a designation ceremony, besides the recognition and presence of those tribal leaders. We will be eagerly awaiting further announcements and information from the White House.”

Pressure points

Biden’s budget plan would boost environmental agencies

President Biden on Thursday unveiled a 2024 budget proposal that calls for boosting funding at environmental agencies key to implementing the climate law.

The Environmental Protection Agency would receive $12 billion in discretionary budget authority for 2024, marking a $1.9 billion increase from the 2023 enacted level. The Energy Department would see a 13.6 percent increase, while the Interior Department would get a 9.3 percent boost.

The roughly $6.9 trillion budget proposal also suggests ending subsidies for oil and gas companies. Of course, the proposal is certain to face opposition in the Republican-controlled House. Already, House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) has floated cuts to climate spending, including $3 billion for new U.S. Postal Service electric delivery trucks, $5.6 billion for low-emissions buses, and $3.4 billion for “regional greenways” and tree planting.

Still, Gregory Wetstone, president and chief executive of the American Council on Renewable Energy, said conservatives’ calls for slashing climate spending could fade as GOP lawmakers recognize the benefits for their districts.

“What you’re hearing is ideology,” Wetstone told The Climate 202 at the ACORE Policy Forum on Thursday. “And we need to moderate that ideology with a little bit of reality. … There are going to be people in these districts who have jobs that are reliant on these programs.”

On the Hill

Senators scrutinize communication lapses in toxic derailment

Norfolk Southern’s communication lapses left first responders scrambling after a train operated by the company derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, raising the possibility of a major explosion, some lawmakers and witnesses told the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Thursday, The Washington Post’s Justine McDaniel, Ian Duncan, Amy B Wang and Scott Dance report.

Senators on the panel grilled Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw and Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator Debra Shore on the response to the crash, with Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) telling Shaw that “complacency breeds disaster.”

Democrats mostly accused Norfolk Southern of corporate greed and called for updated rail standards, while Republicans sought to use the disaster to criticize the Biden administration for not sending top officials to the site sooner.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) scolded the EPA for taking too long to communicate with the public, which, she said, allowed “armchair citizen scientists and political pundits” to spread misinformation about the derailment. The EPA did not take over disaster response or require Norfolk Southern to clean up the site until weeks after a toxic plume spread across the area.

Shaw did not commit to compensating East Palestine residents for any loss in home values as a result of the crash. He also did not endorse significant parts of a proposed rail safety bill, including a requirement that trains have at least two crew members.

House Natural Resources panel advances GOP energy permitting bill

Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday advanced legislation aimed at boosting oil and gas production on federal lands, speeding up the permitting for mining and overhauling the National Environmental Policy Act process, Josh Siegel reports for Politico.

The panel voted 24-19 to advance the TAPP American Resources Act, with no Democrats voting in favor of the legislation. Rep. Raul Grijalva (Ariz.), the committee’s top Democrat, said the measure “is neither a serious attempt at being part of the clean energy transformation nor working with Democrats,” calling it “performative permitting reform.”

Committee Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) pushed back on the notion that Republicans want to weaken NEPA, one of the nation’s bedrock environmental laws.

“We are not gutting NEPA,” Westerman told reporters ahead of the hearing. “We are making NEPA work. We are streamlining it. We are going to go through the process. We just have to make sure the process actually works.”

The TAPP Act will form the centerpiece of a broader energy package, dubbed the Lower Energy Costs Act, that House Republicans plan to bring to the floor by the end of the month. Although many Republicans admit that the fossil fuel provisions in the package probably won’t garner broad bipartisan support, they are hopeful the permitting language could set the stage for negotiations with Senate Democrats.

House votes to revoke Biden water rule

The House on Thursday voted 227-198 to overturn a Biden administration rule that expands federal protections for streams, marshes and wetlands under the Clean Water Act, Matthew Daly and Michael Phillis report for the Associated Press.

Nine Democrats supported the effort to revoke the measure, while one Republican opposed it. Opponents argued the rule was an example of regulatory overreach and would burden many farmers and businesses.

Under the Congressional Review Act, the resolution required a simple majority in both chambers to pass. The Senate is expected to vote on the resolution next week, and already, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has signaled he will support it. President Biden has said he would veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

In the atmosphere

