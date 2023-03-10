Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell summoned his assistant from the next room with "Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you." It was the first discernible speech over Bell's experimental telephone.

The big idea 'Swissness.' Drought. Your weekly nonpolitical but political stories Security officers illegally restrained kids in Vancouver public schools. States fight over scarce water as Lake Mead shrinks. It turns out "Swissness" is a thing. And the coming fight in fast-growing Florida over regulations and development.

These are your weekly nonpolitical yet political stories.

If you’re new here: The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, with location.

Illegally restrained kids

Reader Michele P. in Coburg, Ore., flagged this report from Troy Brynelson of Oregon Public Broadcasting about security guards in Vancouver public schools still using forbidden restraints on students a year after the state banned them.

“The records emerge as the Vancouver district faces criticism for using illegal restraints last fall, when a district resource officer pinned a seventh grader at Gaiser Middle School face down on the concrete for about 20 minutes, as OPB first reported,” Brynelson reported.

“Last month, the district apologized to the seventh grader and his family. When asked to comment on other, unpublicized incidents, the district did not refute that the restraints occurred.”

The politics: This is less a discipline story and more an accountability story.

A policy drought

Regular readers know The Daily 202 considers the Western drought to be one of the biggest political stories out there. Politics is, in part, about managing resources that are finite — scarce, in this case. Well, reader Mike K. of Chicago sent along this Las Vegas Review-Journal piece by Colton Lochhead about not managing those resources.

“The last time the Colorado River Basin agreed to a set of reductions to address drought conditions and dropping levels at Lake Mead was in 2019. Those reductions took five years to iron out and amounted to a fraction of what the federal government now says needs to be cut in order to keep the system from crashing,” Lochhead wrote.

Seven states and 40 million people get water from the Colorado River. They’ve missed federal deadlines for working out a water-use plan, and are now looking at two options.

“The two proposals arrive at a similar number of potential new cuts to water use across the basin, but draw a clear line in the sand between California’s desire to protect its senior water rights, much of which are tied up in the agriculture sector, and the desire of the other six states to have California, Nevada and Arizona share the cuts more equitably.”

When ‘Swissness’ attacks

From the Associated Press: “The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk-chocolate treat as they move some production to Slovakia.” Why? Strict rules about “Swissness.”

“A law on ‘Swissness’ of products was adopted in 2017 and aims to protect the cachet of Swiss manufacturing. When it comes to foods, two criteria have to be met: At least four-fifths of the raw materials that go into the product have to come from Switzerland, and the processing that gives a product its ‘essential characteristics’ must be carried out in Switzerland.”

The politics: This is part of a huge economics story centered on rules of origin. Some countries try to impose limits — think France arguing Champagne has to come from the Champagne region of France. Whether you think it’s about authenticity or disguised protectionism is up to you.

Florida’s other culture war: Development.

Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald is shining a spotlight on news out of Florida that you probably haven’t followed because of the other news out of Florida, which welcomes an estimated 900 newcomers per day.

“As Florida’s Legislature begins its regular session Tuesday with a plan to tee up a host of culture war issues that Gov. Ron DeSantis can use as his ‘blueprint’ for America’s future, another list of proposals is getting less attention but is being quietly cheered by powerful industries. Dozens of local government preemption bills have been introduced to stifle municipal authority over water quality and quantity, restrict citizen opposition to development plans, give businesses new avenues to sue, and repeal long-standing environmental rules. Many are on the fast-track.”

The politics: Environment? Development? Trade-offs? Quintessential politics.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

House conservatives issue new spending demands in debt ceiling debate

“A powerful group of far-right Republicans on Friday issued a new set of demands in the fight over the debt ceiling, stressing they would only supply their votes to raise the limit if they can secure about $130 billion in spending cuts, cap federal agencies’ future budgets and unwind the Biden administration’s economic agenda,” Tony Romm, Jeff Stein and Marianna Sotomayor report.

Economy adds 311,000 jobs in February, reflecting ongoing labor market strength

“The economy churned out 311,000 jobs in February, reflecting impressive labor market strength more than a year into the Federal Reserve’s fight to cool the economy. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6 percent last month, still near longtime lows, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” Lauren Kaori Gurley reports.

Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China’s help

“Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions between the Mideast rivals. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the nations — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region,” the AP’s Jon Gambrell reports.

Mitch McConnell suffers concussion in fall, will remain hospitalized

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion after falling Wednesday evening and is expected to remain hospitalized ‘for a few days,’ a spokesperson announced Thursday afternoon,” Liz Goodwin, Rachel Pannett and Lenny Bernstein report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

A former TikTok employee is secretly fighting the company on Capitol Hill

“A former risk manager at TikTok has met with congressional investigators to share his concerns that the company’s plan for protecting U.S. user data is deeply flawed, pointing to evidence that could inflame lawmakers’ suspicion of the app at a moment when many are considering a nationwide ban,” Drew Harwell reports.

“In an exclusive interview with The Washington Post, the former employee, who worked for six months in the company’s Trust and Safety division ending in early 2022, said the issues could leave data from TikTok’s more than 100 million U.S. users exposed to China-based employees of its parent company ByteDance, even as the company races to implement new safety rules walling off domestic user information.”

More than 3 in 4 D.C. residents feel safe, Post-Schar School poll finds

Jordan’s weaponization-panel game plan draws critique from some on the right

“Some leaders in hard-right intellectual circles have critiqued the initial work of the subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government as lackluster and unfocused, and some Republican lawmakers have privately raised concerns. Critics say the committee has been too slow to staff up, insufficiently aggressive in issuing subpoenas for interviews and testimony, and lacking in substance,” Jacqueline Alemany reports.

… and beyond

How 31 presidential budgets compared with reality

“President Biden’s budget was released this week, with splashy policy proposals and many, many pages of detailed tables of dollars to be spent. Workers in every corner of the federal government toiled to create this document, which has received extensive attention from Congress and news reporters,” Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz write for the New York Times.

“But a detailed review of past presidential budgets shows that, for all the seriousness and industry of the professionals who make them, they very rarely align with the trajectory of federal spending, revenue or the deficit.”

Health data breach hitting Congress ‘could be extraordinary’

“House leaders say the impact of a hack of a health insurance marketplace used by members of Congress ‘could be extraordinary,’ exposing sensitive personal data of lawmakers, their employees and families. In all, thousands of people could be affected,” AP’s Lisa Mascaro and Frank Bajak report.

The latest on covid

Three years of covid

America shut down in response to covid. Would we ever do it again?

“[The covid-19 pandemic] taught the opponents of the public health authorities how to block government mandates and restrictions,” Joel Achenbach reports.

“This is not an esoteric dilemma: There are more pathogens out there poised to spill into the human species. A novel strain of avian influenza, H5N1, already has seized the attention of scientists as a potential spillover hazard.”

The Biden agenda

Biden’s recentering

“Not only is he increasingly focused on deficit reduction, Mr. Biden last week abandoned fellow Democrats by rejecting a new District of Columbia measure reducing mandatory minimum sentences for some violent offenses, rather than be tagged as soft on crime. And more and more, his administration is turning toward tougher policies to stem a near-record-high tide of illegal immigration, including possibly reviving the practice of detaining migrant families who cross the southwestern border illegally,” Peter Baker writes for the NYT.

“It’s a good day to be a moderate Democrat,” said Matt Bennett, head of Third Way, a centrist Democratic advocacy group. “We’re back, better than ever.”

House GOP votes to overturn Biden rule on water protections

“The House on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held Republican arguments that the regulations are an environmental overreach and burden to business,” AP’s Matthew Daly and Michael Phillis report.

Biden’s budget proposal, visualized

“The president’s budget calls for paring back the deficit over the next decade while also spending more than $2 trillion on dozens of new domestic policy initiatives, paid for by more than $4.5 trillion in new revenue, primarily through hefty tax hikes on high earners and large corporations and by reining in federal spending on prescription drugs,” Jeff Stein and Tony Romm report.

Hot on the left

Will Bernie run again? He won’t say.

“Bernie Sanders was just getting comfortable on Stephen Colbert’s couch late last month, settling into a mostly freewheeling interview to promote his new book … Yet when the host asked about his future, the 81-year-old senator got uncharacteristically quiet,” Gabriel Debenedetti writes for New York Magazine.

“To some of the people closest to him who were watching the broadcast, Sanders’s words suddenly seemed almost strained, but certainly calibrated to make as little news as possible. Would he be running for reelection to the Senate in two years?”

“‘Well, I’ve got a little while to make that determination; I’ll make it at the appropriate time,’ he said carefully. Colbert looked surprised and asked if he had a deadline to make a decision. ‘Not really. People in Vermont know me and we have a pretty good relationship. At the appropriate time, we’ll let them know.’”

Hot on the right

DeSantis indicates privately he intends to run in 2024 as allies prepare

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has indicated privately that he intends to run for president, according to two people familiar with his comments,” Hannah Knowles and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

“ A political committee that seeks to draft DeSantis into the race launched Thursday and is likely to serve as an approved outside spending vehicle for his campaign, three people familiar with the planning said.”

“And DeSantis will visit the early nominating states of Iowa on Friday and Nevada on Saturday as he tours the country promoting his memoir.”

Today in Washington

At 2 p.m., Biden will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Biden will leave the White House for Delaware at 5:55 p.m. He’s scheduled to arrive at 6:50 p.m.

In closing

What to know about daylight saving time: Your time-change questions, answered

“It’s that time of year — set your clocks forward this weekend or else risk embarrassing lateness. Face a Monday known for unusual spikes in heart attacks and car crashes. Debate, once again, whether the twice-a-year routine of time change is even worth it,” Scott Dance writes.

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

