Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Biden will approve Willow oil project alongside new protections for Arctic

The Biden administration will approve one of the largest oil developments ever on federal land Monday, according to three people familiar with the decision, a day after announcing sweeping protections for more than 16 million acres of land and water in Alaska, we and our colleague Timothy Puko reported yesterday.

The administration plans to let ConocoPhillips build three well pads as part of its multibillion-dollar Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, the nation’s largest expanse of public land, said the three individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.

Advertisement

The decision shrinks the project from the five pads that ConocoPhillips had originally proposed, but it allows what company officials have described as a site large enough for them to move forward and start construction within days.

Seeking to offset concern about the development, Biden will also declare the Arctic Ocean off-limits to oil and gas leasing, the Interior Department announced Sunday. The department will also write new regulations protecting nearly 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, including ecologically sensitive areas that provide habitat for thousands of caribou and shorebirds.

But those olive-branch efforts are hardly satisfying to environmentalists, who are watching with frustration as Biden prepares to approve an operation that could produce between 576 million and 614 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

Advertisement

The White House would not confirm Sunday its decision on Willow. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized on Friday that a final decision on the project had not been made.

A ConocoPhillips spokesman said the company would not comment until it sees a final decision, which the administration has yet to make public.

The new protections

The Interior Department has also negotiated an agreement with ConocoPhillips for the company to relinquish nearly 68,000 acres of oil rights for future development from another project in the area, the three people said.

Most of that — 60,000 acres — is in the Teshekpuk Lake Special Area , one of the most ecologically important parts of the reserve.

Teshekpuk Lake, a 22-mile-wide reservoir, is home to thousands of migrating caribou and roughly 600,000 shorebirds and more than 78,000 molting geese, along with polar bears and other species.

Biden will also use his authority under the Outer Continental Shelf Leasing Act to withdraw about 2.8 million acres of the Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean from future oil and gas leasing, Interior said.

President Barack Obama’s decision to The withdrawal will build on’s decision to put a temporary end to exploration in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas off Alaska.

Little industry interest

But there is little industry interest in drilling in the areas Biden is now putting off-limits. Several major oil companies have exited the region in recent years, citing economic head winds.

Advertisement

Royal Dutch Shell In September 2015, announced it would indefinitely suspend its drilling in the Alaskan Arctic after finding insufficient oil and gas in one of its exploratory wells to justify the costly venture.

Statoil Two months later, the Norwegian oil major said it would exit 16 leases in the area under its own operation, as well as its stake in 50 leases under the operation of ConocoPhillips.

Dan Pickering, founder and chief investment officer at Pickering Energy Partners, said that while the administration is saying it will take Arctic drilling off the table, “I don’t know how much of these things were realistically on the table in the first place.”

Still, the oil industry’s top advocate in Washington said last week that oil companies would be concerned if Biden banned drilling in the Arctic, even if he approved Willow.

“We’re not going to be for … a one-for-one exchange here,” Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, told Tim at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. “I mean, we want to be able to continue to develop in Alaska.”

Environmentalists not pleased

In recent weeks, Biden administration officials had suggested to environmentalists that they might pair approval of the Willow project with new conservation measures in Alaska, but their proposals largely failed to win over leading green groups.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the leaders of at least two environmental groups told Maxine the new protections were not an acceptable compromise.

“It’s tinkering around the edges,” said Abigail Dillen, president of the environmental law firm Earthjustice.

“It’s lipstick on a pig,” said Jamal Raad, co-founder and senior adviser of the climate group Evergreen Action. “This does not negate or discount the climate impacts of the Willow project in any way, shape or form.”

You can read Maxine and Tim’s full story about the administration’s consequential decisions in Alaska here.

On the Hill

Exclusive: House Democrats urge EPA to set strict power plant rules

Fifty-seven House Democrats are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to finalize strong carbon pollution standards for new and existing fossil-fuel-fired power plants by early next year, according to a letter shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

Advertisement

In the letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, which was organized by the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, the lawmakers wrote that cleaning up the power sector is “key to decarbonizing the other most polluting sectors of our economy” and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

“Swiftly issuing strong carbon pollution standards for power plants is one of the most important single steps President Biden’s administration can take to tackle climate change,” the Democrats wrote.

The letter was led by Reps. Doris Matsui (Calif.), Mike Quigley (Ill.), Paul Tonko (N.Y.), and Mike Levin (Calif.). The lawmakers were motivated to send the letter after an analysis by two environmental groups, Evergreen Action and the Natural Resources Defense Council, found that the carbon pollution standards would help Biden reach his goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.

Advertisement

The EPA did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.

In the states

Severe erosion, sea level rise is causing controlled retreat in North Carolina

The ocean is upending life in a popular beach area in North Carolina, with severe erosion and sea level rise offering a glimpse of the challenges other coastal communities around the globe might face because of climate change, The Washington Post’s Brady Dennis reports.

Houses have collapsed into the sea along the state’s Outer Banks, revealing unresolved issues around coastal development, personal property risk and the obstacles to quickly moving people out of harm’s way.

This part of North Carolina has been losing at least a dozen feet per year to the ocean because of erosion, according to state figures. Federal data also shows that sea levels in this area are seven inches higher than several decades ago, with no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement

Some residents have called on local, state and federal authorities to launch beach nourishment projects to address the erosion. But so far, officials have rejected the suggestion because of its cost and the relentlessness of the erosion.

Pressure points

Insurers slashed Hurricane Ian payouts far below damage estimates, documents and insiders reveal

Insurance carriers in Florida are changing the work of insurance adjusters, who assessed affected homes after Hurricane Ian, by lowering estimated repair totals, rewriting descriptions of damage and deleting accompanying photos without approval, according to an investigation by The Post’s Brianna Sacks.

These and other actions to devalue damage led to at least a dozen policyholders and their families having their Hurricane Ian claims reduced by 45 to 97 percent. As a result, homeowners were left footing much of the bill for repairs, exposing an untenable gap between the cost of storm damage and what insurers were willing to pay to fix it.

Advertisement

“It’s messed up. You know, the whole point of having insurance is to be able to properly put your property back as if the disaster never happened,” said insurance adjuster Jordan Lee. “That’s the whole point for that protection.”

On the Hill this week

It’s a quieter week on Capitol Hill for environmental policy. Here are two hearings we have on tap:

On Wednesday: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on implementation of the drinking water and wastewater investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing on the future of U.S.-Brazil relations as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva makes combating climate change and restoring the Amazon rainforest a top priority.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article