Happy Monday! For those of you in shock over the end of "The Last of Us" Season 1, just wait until Season 2. Send tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Regulators respond to the Silicon Valley Bank crisis, and enforcers notch a win against Google. First:

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), one of the most consequential political figures in the debate around the power of Silicon Valley giants, last month announced plans to step down from Congress to lead his state's largest philanthropic organization: the Rhode Island Foundation.

While serving as chair of the House’s antitrust panel, Cicilline led a sprawling 16-month investigation into allegations of anti-competitive abuses by the tech giants and spearheaded a major legislative effort to rein in their conduct.

In doing so, Cicilline has reinvigorated bipartisan talks in Washington about curtailing the dominance of behemoths like Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

But the campaign fell short last Congress with their most aggressive bills failing to pass. Since then, Republicans have retaken the House and elevated critics of the antitrust push to key committee perches — all but dooming the campaign’s short-term prospects.

In a sit-down interview last week, Cicilline told me he’s still confident antitrust advocates will win out down the line, even if he’s not there to lead them. Here are the highlights:

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Would you be stepping down if Democrats had held onto the House?

For me, it was a question of where could I get the most done, and certainly under current Republican control, I don’t think we’re going to be able to get a lot done, whereas I can get a lot done [at] the Rhode Island Foundation. But Democrats will take back the House in two years.

With key bills not passing last year, do you worry proponents may have missed their best shot to get them signed into law?

No. Look, I was really disappointed because we had the votes to pass them. I still don’t have a clear explanation of why we didn’t get a vote. But I don’t have any doubt that the serious commitment of my colleagues is real. The support is going to continue to grow. It’s inevitable that Congress will do its job and pass legislation to restore competition.

You mentioned the bills not getting a vote in the Senate. Do you hold Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responsible for that?

It was always the expectation and was a representation made to [Sen. Amy Klobuchar] and even publicly that these bills would come to the floor. I’ve never heard a good explanation as to why bills which are wildly popular with the American people didn’t get a vote.

You’ve spoken out against the massive industry lobbying blitz against the bills, but I’m wondering if you think proponents made mistakes that contributed to them not passing?

I think maybe we didn't fully appreciate just how much they would invest in stopping reforms. If I were to do it all over again, I would spend more time trying to make sure people understood what was at stake in this legislation.

Some Democrats expressed concern that the bills could chill content moderation efforts. Do you feel like proponents did enough to hear out those concerns?

I don’t think those criticisms were founded in the legislation. I think the tech companies used it very effectively. We in the Senate negotiations developed some language to reassure people that it would not allow for the regulation of content. So I think we resolved it.

What do you make of Judiciary Republicans dialing up scrutiny of whether federal watchdogs are politicizing tech investigations, including into Twitter?

This is part of the Republican leadership’s effort to protect the monopoly power of Big Tech by going after the people who have the responsibility of promoting competition. It’s dangerous for our national security. It’s dangerous for our democracy. It’s dangerous for our economy.

You’ve introduced legislation to remove Section 230 protections when platforms amplify content that leads to certain harms. The Supreme Court is taking up that issue in Gonzalez v. Google. How might a ruling impact legislative discussions?

I would love to be pleasantly surprised and have the Supreme Court actually side with small businesses and democracy and not with gigantic corporations, but that would be a big surprise. I don’t anticipate that the court is going to solve this. It’s going to require congressional action.

You’ve alluded to the role social media played in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Do you think the Jan. 6 committee missed an opportunity to weigh in more decisively on that issue?

The committee made an early decision to focus on the events of Jan. 6, which I respect. But there’s no question that without examining the role of social media, we didn’t get a complete picture of Jan. 6. So while I recognize that they did that intentionally, it would have been really powerful to have heard about the role that these platforms played in setting the stage.

Is this the end of the line for your life in public office?

I’m taking on this new role and I intend to devote my whole heart and soul to being the best CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation ever. It’s hard to know after that what happens. But I’m leaving public office for this really important responsibility.

Silicon Valley Bank deposits to be made available today, regulators announce

U.S. financial institution regulators Sunday night said every depositor doing business with recently failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to their money today, our colleagues Jeff Stein, David J. Lynch, Tony Romm and Tyler Pager report.

Made just hours before the stock markets opened in Asia, the decision was aimed at averting a potentially broader crisis on the global financial stage. A joint statement from the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said the decision “will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit” for households and businesses, our colleagues write.

The United States will also be extending protections to Signature Bank of New York, which was closed Sunday by state regulators amid fears over effects SVB’s collapse could have on other banks. The Fed also opened a new lending facility for American banks to shield against financial risks caused by SVB’s sudden downturn.

Some companies that do business with SVB have already felt the effects of its collapse. The bank had relationships with over half of the venture-backed companies in the United States, its website says.

A senior Treasury official Sunday night defended the decision as a means to protect the stability of the banking system. Many fear the bank’s undoing may have cascading effects on Wall Street and the tech sector.

Judge declines to move Google antitrust case in win for DOJ

Google’s request to transfer a federal antitrust lawsuit from Virginia to New York was denied by a Virginia judge, Matthew Barakat from the Associated Press reports.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria is a victory for the Justice Department and other states which preferred to keep the lawsuit in Virginia, Barakat writes.

The suit claims Google holds a monopoly in the online advertising marketplace and demands the company sell off parts of its advertising business that control the deal-making and auctioning of digital ads.

Lawyers representing Google said consolidating the case in a New York court would streamline judicial processes and reduce the risk of conflicting court rulings, while Justice Department lawyers argue that federal antitrust cases are exempt from a law encouraging consolidation of related, multi-jurisdiction lawsuits.

Google parent company Alphabet has previously said the lawsuit presents a “flawed argument” that would stifle innovation, raise advertising fees and affect the growth potential of small businesses and publishers, the report says.

White House crafting further chipmaking export restrictions against China

The Biden administration is formulating additional restrictions to obstruct China’s access to exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Bloomberg News’s Jenny Leonard and Ian King report.

U.S. companies have been briefed on the plans, and the new restrictions are expected to be announced as early as next month, Leonard and King write, citing people familiar with the matter. The actions build on previous moves made by the administration in October that required companies to obtain licenses to export chip-making equipment to China and forced Americans working in China's semiconductor industry to resign from their positions at the risk of losing their American citizenship, among other things.

The administration will be coordinating the moves with Japan and the Netherlands. The Dutch government last week said it is preparing export restrictions on chipmaking machines, specifically lithography equipment, which is used to build patterns etched onto circuit boards.

White House National Security Council officials and Commerce Department officials declined to comment for the story.

Twitter users took to the site over the weekend to spotlight that billionaire tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund advised companies to withdraw from Silicon Valley Bank just before its collapse. Technology journalist Kara Swisher:

You mean the guy who was touting crypto and trashing critics while he was selling crypto? That guy? Shocker! SVB Collapse: Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund Withdrew Millions - Bloomberg https://t.co/sfiPXUP8Iv — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 11, 2023

Political podcast Mueller, She Wrote:

“The run began on Thursday, when a powerful Silicon Valley VC—Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund—began advising its portfolio companies to withdraw their money from SVB.” That’s not fishy AT ALL. https://t.co/qz2VWwEFKI — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 11, 2023

CNN tech and money producer Jon Sarlin:

SVB isn't the first time Peter Thiel got his billions out before the bottom collapsed w/ @Acosta pic.twitter.com/d1Ws3uw44m — Jon “Night🧢” Sarlin (@jonsarlin) March 12, 2023

Before you log off

What a catfish 🦆 pic.twitter.com/4SDBFagldf — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 12, 2023

