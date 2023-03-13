Tennessee Senate OKs push to define ‘sex'; may risk funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Transgender people in Tennessee would be prevented from changing their driver’s licenses and birth certificates under legislation approved by Republican senators Monday.
According to the fiscal review, Tennessee faces a potential loss of $1.2 billion of federal education funding and $750,000 of federal grants dedicated to help women and children. Other state and local governments could also be impacted, but the review did not detail a specific amount.
LGBTQ rights advocates have long argued that having a driver’s license or birth certificate match a person’s identity is not only personally important but also beneficial to avoiding harassment.
However a handful of Republican-led state, including Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas have introduced similar bills as GOP lawmakers put transgender issues at the forefront of their legislative agenda.
Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee’s Republican governor, has not said publicly whether he supports the legislation.