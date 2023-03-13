Post Politics Now Trump returning to Iowa to give an address on education

Today, former president Donald Trump will make his first trip to Iowa as a 2024 White House contender. Trump is scheduled to travel to Davenport to give an address on education following a high-profile trip to the first Republican presidential nominating state last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to announce his presidential bid this spring.

In Washington, President Biden is scheduled to speak from the White House about “maintaining a resilient banking system” following an announcement by his administration Sunday night that all depositors at the failed Silicon Valley Bank would have access to all their money on Monday morning. Biden then heads to California, where he is expected to join the leaders of Australia and Britain to unveil a plan to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to counter China’s attempts to achieve naval dominance in the Pacific.