Post Politics Now Biden to address gun violence during visit to Monterey Park, Calif.

President Biden speaks at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego on Monday.
Today, President Biden plans to visit Monterey Park, Calif., a majority-Asian Los Angeles suburb where 11 people were fatally shot at a dance studio on the eve of Lunar New Year in January. While there, Biden will sign an executive order that seeks to increase background checks before firearms sales, asks his Cabinet to explore how the federal government can better assist communities after a mass shooting and urges the Federal Trade Commission to issue a report on how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.

In Washington, political finger-pointing continues following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Before embarking on his trip to California on Monday, Biden sought to assure the country that the U.S. banking system is sound.

8:30 a.m. Eastern: The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the February consumer price index, the chief measure of inflation.
3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific): Biden speaks about gun violence in Monterey Park, Calif. Watch live here.
1o p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Pacific): Biden participates in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Las Vegas.

