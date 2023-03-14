Post Politics Now Biden to address gun violence during visit to Monterey Park, Calif.

Today, President Biden plans to visit Monterey Park, Calif., a majority-Asian Los Angeles suburb where 11 people were fatally shot at a dance studio on the eve of Lunar New Year in January. While there, Biden will sign an executive order that seeks to increase background checks before firearms sales, asks his Cabinet to explore how the federal government can better assist communities after a mass shooting and urges the Federal Trade Commission to issue a report on how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.