Post Politics Now Biden to address gun violence during visit to Monterey Park, Calif.

Today, President Biden plans to visit Monterey Park, Calif., a majority-Asian Los Angeles suburb where 11 people were fatally shot at a dance studio on the eve of Lunar New Year in January. While there, Biden will sign an executive order that seeks to increase background checks before firearms sales, asks his Cabinet to explore how the federal government can better assist communities after a mass shooting and urges the Federal Trade Commission to issue a report on how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.
In Washington, political finger-pointing continues following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Before embarking on his trip to California on Monday, Biden sought to assure the country that the U.S. banking system is sound.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
8:30 a.m. Eastern: The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the February consumer price index, the chief measure of inflation.
3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific): Biden speaks about gun violence in Monterey Park, Calif. Watch live here.
1o p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Pacific): Biden participates in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Las Vegas.
1/3
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Good reads from the Post political staff
Carousel - $Good reads from the Post political staff: use tab or arrows to navigate
10 min ago
10 min ago
34 min ago
34 min ago
55 min ago
55 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago