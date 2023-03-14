Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1950, the FBI formally established its “Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden to Xi: We should talk…when you’re ready Don’t call it a reset. But the White House made clear Monday that President Biden wants to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping sooner rather than later, reviving efforts to shore up lines of communication and defuse some tensions in The World’s Most Important Bilateral Relationship (™).

“I can’t give you a date because there’s no date set,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. “But President Biden has indicated his willingness to have a telephone conversation with President Xi once they’re back and in stride coming off the National People’s Congress.”

That annual legislative convention, which wrapped up Monday, formally gave Xi an unprecedented third presidential term. He has also filled senior government posts with loyalists who will strengthen his hand as he grapples with an economy that appears to be faltering.

My colleague Ellen Nakashima reported “a U.S. official said that Sullivan was ‘trying to signal’ willingness to reengage. ‘I know the president wants to be clear that we want to keep the lines of communication open.'”

“The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the matter’s sensitivity, said it is likely a conversation between the two leaders will eventually take place. But, the official cautioned, ‘it takes two to have a call.’”

China hasn’t yet agreed, in other words.

Balloon tensions

A Biden-Xi call would be the most visible effort yet to overcome the latest flare-up of tensions, sparked in late January by a Chinese spy balloon that lazily hovered over sensitive U.S. military sites across several states before a U.S. fighter jet took it down off the South Carolina coast.

Waterballoon (The Daily 202 isn’t going to mindlessly tack on the usual scandal suffix “-gate” when this is available) led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a visit to China at the last minute.

And last week, Xi delivered his sharpest, most direct public criticisms of the United States, saying America and its Western allies “have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression against us.”

“a great wall of steel” to protect Chinese economic and security interests. On Monday, he vowed to build his military intoto protect Chinese economic and security interests.

“We believe there is competition, and we welcome that competition,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to California. Biden was headed there to celebrate a deal to equip Australia’s navy with nuclear-powered submarines, a response to Chinese ambitions.

“But there is no need for conflict, there is no need for confrontation, there is no need for a new Cold War,” Sullivan said. “And we will look to work with China in areas where it’s in our mutual interests and the wider world’s interest to do so.”

Sullivan also played down bipartisan anger in Waterballoon’s aftermath, saying it “has come from voices, of course, not within the U.S. administration” and underlining “President Biden sets the terms of this relationship, and he sets the tone for this relationship for the U.S. government.”

Chinese diplomacy

If it happens, the call will come after two interesting developments in China’s international diplomatic outreach.

China helped broker an agreement last week between regional archrivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to reestablish diplomatic relations. The deal, which Xi appears to have personally worked for, was seen as a major success for Beijing.

And the Wall Street Journal’s Keith Zhai reported Xi “plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war, likely after he visits Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

“A direct conversation with Mr. Zelensky, if it happens, would mark a significant step in Beijing’s efforts to play peacemaker in Ukraine, which have so far been met with skepticism in Europe.”

“The new surge of diplomacy reflects a conviction on the part of Mr. Xi and the Communist Party that China can offer an alternative to the U.S.-led model of international relations by relying on commercial ties rather than military might to sway the decisions of other countries,” Zhai wrote.

White House not impressed

Sullivan played down the significance of both developments.

He said the Saudis had kept Washington informed throughout the process and that any resulting reduction in tensions was in America’s interests and “a good thing.”

And he said Washington had supported direct communication between Xi and Zelensky.

“We have been encouraging President Xi to reach out to President Zelensky because we believe the [People’s Republic of China] and President Xi himself should hear directly the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective,” Sullivan said.

But, as is the case with an eventual Biden-Xi phone call, there’s hearing, and there’s listening.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden to sign new executive order aimed at gun violence

“President Biden on Tuesday, during a visit to Monterey Park, Calif., where 11 were shot dead earlier this year, is planning to sign an executive order that aims to increase the number of background checks before firearms sales,” Matt Viser reports.

“ The order also asks his Cabinet to develop a proposal for how the federal government can better assist communities after a mass shooting, aiming to mobilize federal resources for human-caused disasters in ways that it does for natural disasters.”

“Biden is also planning to urge the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report that would analyze how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.”

Inflation eased again in February, though path ahead is muddled

“New data released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that prices rose 6 percent in February compared with the year before. That’s down notably from June’s peak of 9.1 percent, but muted progress since January’s year-over-year increase of 6.4 percent. Prices rose 0.4 percent in February compared with the month before,” Abha Bhattarai and Rachel Siegel report.

EPA proposes rules to limit ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

“The proposal could force water utilities to spend billions of dollars to comply with the EPA’s planned limits on polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, even though those limits are less stringent than advisory levels for safe consumption the agency set last year,” Timothy Puko reports.

U.S. sues Rite Aid, saying it ignored ‘red flags’ in opioid prescriptions

“The U.S. government is suing Rite Aid, alleging that the drugstore chain and its employees ignored ‘obvious red flags’ in opioid prescriptions for years, contributing to an epidemic that continues to kill tens of thousands of Americans each year,” Annabelle Timsit reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

What we know about the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels payment case

Court documents revealed July 18, 2019, showed Michael Cohen repeatedly spoke with former president Donald Trump amid the effort to pay Stormy Daniels. (Video: Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)

“Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into former president Donald Trump’s role in hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress, appears to be winding down,” Mark Berman and Shayna Jacobs report.

and a prosecutor who could seek criminal charges against a former president now running for office once again. Here's a guide to the basics.” “The case involves a $130,000 payment made during the frenetic 2016 presidential campaign, a former Trump lawyer and fixer who served time in prison

Silicon Valley Bank collapse could slow the transition to clean energy

“Clean tech firms and venture capital funds are assessing how to move forward following what for some of them was the most challenging week in their existence. About half the start-ups working to develop and scale up the newest clean energy technologies were banking with the failed institution, investors and analyst say. Some had just closed new funding rounds days before the collapse and were locked out of the accounts where the millions of dollars in investment was deposited,” Evan Halper reports.

… and beyond

The company testing air in East Palestine homes was hired by Norfolk Southern. Experts say that testing isn’t enough.

“According to several independent experts consulted by ProPublica in collaboration with the Guardian, the air testing results did not prove their homes were truly safe,” Sharon Lerner reports for ProPublica and the Guardian.

“Erin Haynes, a professor of environmental health at the University of Kentucky, said the air tests were inadequate in two ways: They were not designed to detect the full range of dangerous chemicals the derailment may have unleashed, and they did not sample the air long enough to accurately capture the levels of chemicals they were testing for.”

Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority

“Senate Democrats have been without Sens. John Fetterman (Pa.) and Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) in recent weeks, creating a 49-49 split in the chamber that has forced members of the conference to only bring up votes that they know have bipartisan support and caused problems at the committee level,” the Hill’s Al Weaver reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden agreed to plan for bank depositors after initial concerns

“President Biden told advisers late last week that he objected to any prospective aid for the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank that could be cast as a bailout or would reward those who ran the banks or invested in them,” Tyler Pager, Jeff Stein and Tony Romm report.

“By Sunday, the president had agreed to a sweeping intervention that would protect all the bank’s depositors, including large companies.”

Biden extends stay for thousands of Ukrainians

“The Biden administration said on Monday that thousands of Ukrainians who fled to the United States in the first months after Russia invaded their country would be eligible to extend their stay, as the war in Ukraine continues into a second year,” the New York Times’s Eileen Sullivan reports.

How Biden got from ‘no more drilling’ to backing a huge project in Alaska

“The distance between Mr. Biden’s campaign pledge and his blessing on that plan, known as the Willow project, is explained by a global energy crisis, intense pressure from Alaska lawmakers (including the state’s lone Democratic House member), a looming election year and a complicated legal landscape that government lawyers said left few choices for Mr. Biden,” the NYT’s Lisa Friedman reports.

Bank failures since 2001, visualized

“SVB’s demise is the second-largest failure of a federally insured bank, behind only Washington Mutual, which crashed at the start of the Great Recession in 2008. Since 2001, more than 500 banks have failed, but the vast majority were in the wake of the Great Recession, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data shows,” Luis Melgar and Hamza Shaban report.

Hot on the left

Opinion | I helped revise the D.C. Criminal Code. Biden and Bowser are wrong.

“One of the group’s charges was to harmonize the criminal code with the actual practices of D.C. judges. We looked at sentencing records between 2010 and 2019, and found that for carjacking almost no one gets sentenced to the maximum. The average sentence is 15 years. It didn’t make sense to maintain 40 years for this crime when judges weren’t even locking up people for 30,” Paul Butler writes.

“Our mandate also included making sure sentences are proportionate to offenses. Forty years meant that people could get the same sentence for carjacking as second-degree murder. The revised code punishes carjacking like most states (and for the record, more harshly than Biden’s home state of Delaware, where the maximum punishment for unarmed carjacking is 11 years).”

Hot on the right

Who’s not running? The Republicans Trump vanquished in 2016.

“If Donald J. Trump were not running for president in 2024, there’s a group of Republicans who could be expected to vie for the White House: the ones Mr. Trump beat in 2016,” the NYT’s Reid J. Epstein and Maggie Haberman report.

“Instead, many of these once high-wattage candidates are either skipping the 2024 cycle or have bowed out of national politics altogether. Jeb Bush is mostly a political recluse. Three senators, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Rand Paul, all capitulated to Mr. Trump and became sometimes unconvincing acolytes. After losing re-election for governor in Wisconsin, Scott Walker now runs an organization for young conservatives and hosts a podcast.”

Today in Washington (all times eastern)

At 2 p.m., Biden will leave San Diego for Los Angeles, where he will leave for El Monte, Calif.

Biden will discuss gun violence at the Boys and Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley in Monterey Park, Calif., at 3:45 p.m.

At 7:10 p.m., Biden will leave El Monte for Los Angeles, where he will fly to Las Vegas.

Biden will participate in a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Las Vegas at 10 p.m.

In closing

Bloom watch

Cherry blossoms are probably about a week from peak bloom

“The weather in Washington has turned chilly, but the city’s cherry blossom buds — aided by unseasonably mild weather in February and early March — may be within a week or so of peak bloom,” Jason Samenow reports.

“Because the buds are so far along so soon, we need to bump our peak bloom forecast forward by several days. We now predict peak bloom will occur between March 19 and 23, instead of between March 25 and 29.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

