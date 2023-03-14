Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. We encourage you to start today with a full English breakfast — whatever that means. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition … Biden traveling to Monterey Park, Calif., to sign new order on guns … What we’re watching: CPI data … D.C. police union hired lobbyists to get local crime legislation overturned by Congress … but first …

On the Hill

Democratic tensions resurface over 2018 bank bill

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is an economic story and a policy story. It’s becoming a political one, too.

That’s particularly true for Democrats as the bitter intraparty fight over a 2018 law that rolled back capital requirements for small and midsize banks has been reignited in the wake of SVB’s failure and the demise of Signature Bank of New York.

Advertisement

Liberals who opposed the 2018 law are chastising Republicans and moderate Democrats who agreed with bank lobbyists that elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law needed to be softened for institutions smaller than the Wall Street giants at the center of the 2008 crisis.

Senators and their aides have begun pointing fingers, and House Democrats looking to become senators in 2024 are seizing on the issue.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who voted against the 2018 law, is going after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), whom he is running against, for supporting the bill when she was a Democratic member of the House. (Sinema became an independent in December.)

“When Sinema stood up for Wall Street bankers, Ruben stood up for Arizonans,” Gallego said in a news release. He is holding a news conference this morning in Arizona to draw a contrast with Sinema on the issue.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) is using the issue to highlight the tough stance she has taken against banks as she faces off against Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Barbara Lee in a primary for retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. Schiff and Lee voted against the 2018 law, but they don’t have as high a profile as Porter on the issue.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was totally avoidable.



In 2018, Wall Street pushed a deregulation bill that allowed banks like SVB to take reckless risks. It passed, even as I and many others warned of the risks.



I am writing legislation to reverse that law, S. 2155. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 11, 2023

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who has considered running for Feinstein’s seat, was more direct.

Advertisement

“I voted against the bill,” he tweeted Monday night. “Too many Dems voted yes.”

The Dems who supported the bill

President Biden has blamed former president Donald Trump for rolling back regulations when he signed the 2018 law.

Biden didn’t mention the Democrats who voted for the law, but his comments put them in an awkward spot.

Thirty-three House Democrats and 16 Democratic senators voted for the law, along with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats. Most of those lawmakers are still in Congress.

Two Senate Democrats who are up for reelection next year in red states voted for it in 2018: Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.). So did Sinema and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who’s running for reelection in Democratic-leaning Virginia. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, also voted for the bill.

A bad law or bad management?

While the senators haven’t immediately commented on their 2018 vote, numerous aides, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue within the party, said no connection has been found between the 2018 law and SVB’s failure.

Advertisement

One Democratic aide said the law did not weaken the requirement on the amount of liquid assets a bank must have to avoid a run and said the Fed did that on its own in 2019.

SVB also went through regular stress tests by the Fed, leading to questions about how regulators missed the dangers lurking on its books.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who was a leading author of the 2018 bill and is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the bill “put in place an appropriate level of regulation on midsize banks.”

“A lot of time to look back on what the regulators did and didn’t do, and why the bank management didn’t get this right, banking 101, managing interest rates risks,” Warner added.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who chairs the Senate Banking Committee and is up for reelection next year, pushed back. An aide on the committee said Brown opposed the bill because it led to “weakening stress tests and capital requirements for banking institutions, which allowed banks to operate with more debt and put taxpayers at risk of another bank bailout.”

Advertisement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a chief opponent of the 2018 law, published an I-told-you-so op-ed published Monday in the New York Times.

“I wish I’d been wrong,” she wrote while detailing how very wrong she believes her colleagues who supported the changes were.

GOP response

Republicans have been mostly muted in their responses.

House Republicans held a strategy session Monday night led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) to advise Republicans on how to discuss the bank failures and the government’s decision to step in and guarantee all their deposits to avoid further financial panic.

Some Republicans, including presidential candidate Nikki Haley, are already calling it a bailout, despite regulators and the administration arguing that is technically not true because a fund banks pay into is covering the deposits, not taxpayer money.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is watching closely, too.

It is also trying to blame inflation for the bank’s demise because the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates caused the value of government treasuries held by SVB to drop.

Advertisement

“Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse was caused by the inflation crisis Democrats sparked with their multitrillion dollar spending spree,” said Mike Berg, the NRSC’s communications director. “This is just the beginning of the havoc Democrats’ reckless spending is going to wreak on our economy.”

One Democrat in a tight Senate race isn’t showing outward signs of being worried that his support for the 2018 law and its possible role in the demise of a bank popular with the tech industry will become a political problem.

Tester was scheduled to hold a fundraiser in Silicon Valley on Monday night.

New — @JonTester is raising money in Silicon Valley tonight.



Pretty strong host committee.#mtsen pic.twitter.com/ZV3CXb8Tpu — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) March 13, 2023

His office did not respond to a request for comment.

More SVB coverage from The Post:

At the White House

Biden traveling to Monterey Park, Calif., to sign new order on guns

Biden is traveling today to Monterey Park, Calif., where a gunman killed 11 people in January.

He will talk about gun violence and sign an executive order meant to encourage more background checks before gun sales, according to a senior administration official.

The executive order will direct Attorney General Merrick Garland to clarify the legal definition of who is “engaged in the business” of selling guns and required to conduct background checks.

Advertisement

“The order also asks his Cabinet to develop a proposal for how the federal government can better assist communities after a mass shooting, aiming to mobilize federal resources for human-caused disasters in ways that it does for natural disasters,” our colleague Matt Viser reports

“Biden is also planning to urge the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report that would analyze how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.”

What we're watching

We’re watching the latest consumer price index data, which is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. and will probably show that inflation eased slightly, our colleagues Abha Bhattarai and Rachel Siegel report.

“New data to be released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show prices rose 6 percent in February compared with the year before,” they write. “That’s down notably from June’s peak of 9.1 percent, but muted progress since January’s year-over-year increase of 6.4 percent.

“Economists are also expecting that February prices rose 0.4 percent compared with the previous month, according to a Bloomberg poll.”

The new data comes as the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank throws into question how rapidly the Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates to combat inflation because rising rates could also put banks in greater distress.

Enter the Senate

The Senate comes in today for an abbreviated week.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will start the process to vote on a repeal of the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force in Iraq.

We’ll also be watching for more updates about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He was discharged from the hospital on Monday and will continue to recover at an inpatient rehabilitation center. No word yet on when he will return to the Senate.

On K Street

D.C. police union hired lobbyists to get local crime legislation overturned by Congress

The D.C. Police Union turned to two lobbyists to help persuade Congress to overturn changes to the District’s criminal code, according to a newly filed disclosure.

Advertisement

Joseph Cameron, a former El Segundo, Calif., police officer who now runs the consulting firm Modern Cartographers, and Hugh Cameron, a former International Union of Police Associations official, started lobbying for the union last month, two days after Republicans introduced legislation to undo the District’s new criminal code, which the D.C. Council passed over Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s veto, according to the disclosure.

The lobbyists met with dozens of lawmakers in both parties in an effort to convince them to back the bill, according to Braden Frame, the firm’s chief operating officer.

They cited the recent attack on Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) and stories of congressional staffers who have been victims of violent crime to make their case to lawmakers.

The legislation passed the Senate on an 81-to-14 vote last week after Biden said he would sign it, reversing his administration’s previous opposition to the measure.

“I firmly believe that it was our approach and our experience that allowed this [legislation] to pass, because we were able to bring so many people together,” Frame said.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article