Campaign 2024 chat: What is Biden’s 2024 playbook? Ask us your questions.

While President Biden hasn’t formally announced a 2024 campaign yet, he is widely expected to run for president again. But before he officially launches his campaign, he’ll need to decide who will join his senior campaign leadership team.
For my next chat, I’ll be joined by national political reporter Michael Scherer. He’s covered everything from the early state primary calendar to the numerous Fox News controversies and how it could impact the Republican primary. Do Democratic voters want Biden to run in 2024? Does Marianne Williamson have a shot at the presidency? What does “woke” even mean (and where did the term come from)? We’ll tackle it all.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. Bookmark this page, and check back March 14 at 12 p.m. Eastern time for the live discussion.
Presidential candidates for 2024
Three Republicans have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.
Republicans: Former president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has yet to officially announce he is running but has said he intends to stand for office again in 2024. Activist and author Marianne Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.