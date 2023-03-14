Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats in Minnesota, Maine and Illinois are pursuing climate policies to keep an eye on

The House is out this week, so today we’re stepping back from congressional coverage and looking at three interesting pushes for ambitious climate policy at the state level.

In Minnesota, lawmakers are weighing the strictest clean transportation standard in the nation. In Maine, Democrats want to move up the state’s target for reaching 100 percent clean energy. And in Illinois, novel legislation would require a label on gas stoves warning consumers about their pollution.

Democrats have a “trifecta” — control of both chambers of the legislature and the governorship — in all three states. But that doesn’t guarantee all three proposals will pass, given industry opposition and other factors.

Here’s what to know about the climate pushes in these three states:

Minnesota

In February, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill to require 100 percent clean electricity in the state by 2040, delivering on a key plank of his climate agenda.

But climate hawks in the Minnesota Legislature aren’t resting on their laurels. Instead, they’re already working to pass legislation aimed at curbing carbon pollution from transportation, the state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The bill would establish the most aggressive clean transportation standard in the country and the first in the Midwest. (California, Oregon and Washington have enacted less aggressive standards.)

The Minnesota standard would require a reduction in the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by 25 percent below 2018 levels by 2030, 75 percent by 2040, and 100 percent by 2050.

The legislation passed the Minnesota Senate State and Local Government and Veterans Committee on Friday. It now heads to the Minnesota Senate Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee.

The bill has garnered support from a broad coalition that includes electric vehicle charging companies, environmental groups and biofuel producers. But some conservation groups have raised concerns about the bill’s incentives for renewable natural gas made from cow manure, saying they could expand livestock operations in the state.

Backers have sought to address these concerns by noting that “expanded feedlots are really being driven by broader trends in the agricultural sector,” said Brendan Jordan, vice president for transportation and fuels at the Great Plains Institute, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization that supports the bill.

Still, Jordan said it’s “too early to tell” whether the measure will pass before the legislative session ends in late May.

Maine

Gov. Janet Mills used her budget address last month to call for the state to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.

Mills had previously proposed shifting Maine’s electricity supply to 80 percent renewables by 2030.

At the moment, the state generates about 53 percent of its electricity from renewables, up from 48 percent last year.

Mills has directed the Governor’s Energy Office to propose legislation. A bill has not yet been introduced.

Already, Central Maine Power, the utility that serves about 80 percent of ratepayers in the state, has said it supports the effort.

“We applaud the Governor’s ambitious commitment to Maine’s renewable energy transition,” Central Maine Power spokesman Jon Breed said in an email, noting that the utility already delivers 72 percent of its electricity from renewables.

Unlike in Minnesota and Illinois, the Maine legislature isn’t scheduled to adjourn until June 21. Jack Shapiro, climate and clean energy director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, said he’s optimistic a bill will pass in the coming months.

“We’re already seeing the impacts of climate change in Maine, with record temperatures in Portland and Augusta the other day,” he said. “So it’s critical that we move as fast as we can.”

Illinois

Illinois would become the first state to require warning labels on gas stoves under a bill introduced last month.

It’s among the states with the heaviest reliance on gas for cooking. Roughly 67 percent of Illinois households had gas-fueled ranges, cooktops or ovens in 2020, according to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

Starting in 2024, the legislation would require all gas stoves sold in Illinois to have warning labels detailing the asthma risks associated with air pollution from the appliances.

The labels would also advise home cooks that “gas powered stoves should never be used without a ducted vent hood to reduce exposure to these emissions.”

The bill passed the Illinois House Consumer Protection Committee last week.

Gas stoves became a flash point in the nation’s culture wars in January, when a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said his agency was considering new regulations — or even a ban — on the appliances because of concerns about their harmful air pollution.

Gas utilities and manufacturers have slammed the Illinois measure, saying it overstates the health risks of the appliances. Mark Denzler, president and chief executive of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said in an email that the proposal is a “false alarm for consumers.”

But state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D), the bill’s sponsor and chair of the Illinois House Public Health Committee, told The Climate 202 that the measure is not about alarming consumers or restricting their choices.

“Consumers deserve to know about the health harms and hazards associated with the products in their homes,” Stava-Murray said. “It’s just like any other product that has the safety label on it.”

The Illinois General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn at the end of May. It remains unclear whether the bill will pass both chambers and reach the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker before then, said Abe Scarr, director of Illinois Public Interest Research Group.

Pressure points

Arctic oil project was a conundrum for Biden. Will there be others?

The Biden administration on Monday approved ConocoPhillips’s multibillion-dollar Willow oil project, allowing for a large expansion of fossil fuel development in an environmentally sensitive part of Alaska. The move won’t be the administration’s last contentious decision on fossil fuels, although there are no projects on the horizon as big as Willow, The Washington Post’s Timothy Puko and Steven Mufson report.

Willow is expected to produce a peak of 180,000 barrels of oil per day. The project will also generate an estimated 9.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year — equivalent to driving nearly 2 million gasoline-powered cars — for potentially 30 years.

Environmentalists say the project is incompatible with warnings from top climate scientists about the need to phase out all fossil fuel infrastructure. But the administration signaled in a statement Monday that it had few legal options but to approve the project, since ConocoPhillips has lease rights for the region dating back to the late 1990s.

Political pressures to address climate change — coupled with broader industry trends — mean that few companies are likely to propose such fossil fuel megaprojects in the United States in the coming years. While the administration may be forced to approve regular permits for drilling in some areas, such as New Mexico’s Permian Basin, analysts say major developments beyond that should not be expected. At the same time, the administration appears poised to restrict new federal oil leasing as much as possible to advance its climate agenda.

Silicon Valley Bank collapse could slow the transition to clean energy

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend has created new challenges for the nation’s clean-energy transition, with many major clean tech companies facing insolvency, The Post’s Evan Halper reports.

Although the federal government moved Sunday to allow depositors to access their funds, many clean-energy start-ups worry the episode will lead to even more investor caution in the sector, slowing innovations. According to investors and analysts, roughly half of the start-ups working to develop and scale up the newest clean-energy technologies were banking with the failed institution.

“It feels like we just avoided the apocalypse,” said Jim Kapsis, a former adviser at the Treasury Department and founder of the Ad Hoc Group, where he has advised dozens of climate tech start-ups.

Some investors say the hundreds of billions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act and growing demand within the clean-tech market will blunt the fallout from the bank collapse. Others say the incident could ultimately make the market more stable, as the system is likely strengthened to avoid another collapse. Either way, the industry is certain to face a challenging landscape in the coming weeks.

In the states

Another house collapses into the sea as N.C. town erodes

Video taken on Jan. 6 and March 13 shows before and after a beach home in Rodanthe, N.C., fell into the ocean (Video: John Farrell/The Washington Post)

(John Farrell/The Washington Post)

A fourth beachfront home collapsed into the ocean Monday in Rodanthe, N.C., a small Outer Banks community where severe erosion has already caused several homeowners to retreat before they face a similar fate, The Post’s Brady Dennis reports.

Since early 2022, three other homes in the neighborhood have fallen into the sea as the community grapples with some of the most rapid rates of erosion and sea level rise on the East Coast. Dozens of homeowners have started the process of collectively relocating their homes farther from the water, but the move is costly and will buy them only so much time.

In the atmosphere

