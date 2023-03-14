Nov. 19: The infamous news conference

Trump campaign lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani claimed Nov. 19 that President Trump lost the election because of a baseless conspiracy theory. (Video: Zach Purser Brown/The Washington Post)

Giuliani and Powell hold their infamous news conference full of wild and false voter-fraud claims, including Powell alleging a communist plot involving Dominion, Venezuela, Cuba and “likely China.”

Reporter Kristin Fisher says on-air, “So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court.” Host Dana Perino says shortly afterward on-air, “I wouldn’t be surprised if [Dominion] decided to take some sort of action against this because, as you said, they have had these allegations out there smearing an American company.”

Fox employees internally note the two segments. Fisher is personally admonished, according to her later deposition, in which she says she was told she was not “respecting our audience.”

Scott responds to the segments by saying, “You can’t give the crazies an inch right now … they are looking for and blowing up all appearances of disrespect to the audience.” She adds: “The audience feels like we crapped on [them] and we have damaged their trust and belief in us. … We can fix this but we cannot smirk at our viewers any longer.”

Shah tells a colleague about Fisher’s segment, “This is the kinda s--- that will kill us. … i think nothing that was said on air is wrong … this was a crazy presser, but we should make clear we’re exposed on the right.” Shah adds: “We cover it wall to wall and then we burn that down with all the skepticism.”

But Shah internally says in the same string during the news conference, “this sounds SO F------CRAZY btw.”

Rupert Murdoch internally calls Giuliani’s performance at the news conference, “Really crazy stuff. And damaging.” He calls Trump and Giuliani “both increasingly mad,” and says, “Terrible stuff damaging everybody, I fear. Probably hurting us too.” Scott responds to the last message by saying, “yes Sean and even Pirro agrees.”

Mitchell also privately derides Powell’s claims, telling a colleague, “Will you be mentioning the international crime conspiracy to steal the election featuring Soros, Maduro, Chavez, Antifa, Cuba, and China?” But then he laments that “those clowns put us” in “an awkward place where we’re going to need to thread the needle.”

That night, Carlson runs a segment deriding Powell’s claims and noting that she has “never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one.”

Giuliani appears on Hannity’s show and connects a Dominion employee to an alleged vote dump in Detroit, saying: “They were being notified by Smartmatic in Frankfurt that Biden was way behind and they better come up with a lot more ballots. And we can prove every single thing I just said.”