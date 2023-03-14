Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal judge officially sets hearing for Wednesday in abortion pill case

Leaders of the Women’s March are rushing to organize two events to demonstrate opposition to the lawsuit that could upend access to one of two abortion drugs used by women in the United States.

The group is planning to showcase its disapproval during two separate protests Wednesday, one in the morning and one in the early evening, outside an Amarillo, Tex., courthouse near the one where U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will hear oral arguments in the closely watched case.

The events are being organized last-minute because of an unusual move by Kacsmaryk. In a court filing yesterday afternoon, the federal judge officially announced he’ll hold a 9 a.m. Central time hearing Wednesday on the lawsuit seeking to revoke the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions.

The notice comes two days after The Post reported Kacsmaryk held a conference call Friday to schedule the hearing in Amarillo, but said he’d delay putting it on the public docket due to concerns about threats and disruptions, an unusual step. And as Perry Stein, Ann E. Marimow and Caroline Kitchener noted, the wait could make it difficult for the public, media and others to travel to the courthouse.

“This will not happen without opposition,” said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the executive director of the Women’s March who lives in Amarillo. She acknowledged Wednesday’s plans — in the morning, a mock “kangaroo court” with a person dressed in a kangaroo suit, and in the early evening, a more traditional street protest — aren’t likely to attract large crowds given travel barriers to Amarillo and the short turnaround. But she added: “It will not happen without a fight. And it will not happen [without] us drawing attention to it.”

More from Ann:

The details

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group, filed the lawsuit in November on behalf of four antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors.

At issue: In 2000, the agency approved mifepristone for medication abortion and has repeatedly deemed the drug safe and effective. The lawsuit argues the FDA shouldn’t have approved the drug in the first place, claiming the government ignored what the plaintiffs contend are harmful side effects. Major medical groups and other health officials have fiercely pushed back against those allegations.

The latest: Each side will have two hours to present their case. In the court filing, Kacsmaryk wrote that the parties should be prepared to “discuss, explain and argue” any issue raised. And he outlined a few issues that could come up, such as standing to sue; the FDA’s decisions; the public interest, including agency policymaking; and potential remedies.

What’s next

This is unchartered territory. Legal experts say it would be an unprecedented move for a judge to direct the FDA to revoke approval of a drug amid opposition from its manufacturer and the agency.

When is the ruling expected? Kacsmaryk could rule at Wednesday’s hearing, but it’s more likely that he’ll issue a written ruling sometime after the hearing, per our FAQ on the case. There’s a range of rulings he could make. If he grants the request for a preliminary injunction, he could stay the injunction to make time for an appeal.

How could a ruling change access to abortion? Of course, it depends on how Kacsmaryk rules. If he seeks for the FDA to suspend approval of mifepristone, it could upend access to the two-drug medication abortion protocol — mifepristone and misoprostol — typically used in the United States.

Abortion providers have been bracing for a ruling in the case. Some are planning to turn to a misoprostol-only regimen, which is widely used around the world though studies show it’s slightly less effective than the two-step regimen and can cause longer discomfort and cramping. Another option is to ramp up surgical abortions, though many providers probably won’t have the capacity to boost services much more than they already have in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

And in a February column in Slate, several law professors wrote that the agency could permit mifepristone to stay on the market using its “broad enforcement discretion” when the safety risk is low.

Agency alert

Veterans Health Administration to cover new Alzheimer’s treatment

The Veterans Health Administration will pay for some beneficiaries to receive Eisai and Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi, Eisai announced yesterday, making it one of the first major payers to more broadly cover the drug since its approval earlier this year.

The details: Patients who want to take the medication must be seniors, have mild cognitive impairment and elevated levels of amyloid beta, a sticky protein in the brain considered a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease that the drug targets, among other criteria outlined in a document on the agency’s website. Veterans Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bigger picture: The Food and Drug Administration granted Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, accelerated approval in January after the drug slowed cognitive decline in a major study. But doctors have debated the safety of the medication.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is tightly restricting its coverage of the drug — which Eisai has priced at $26,500 per year. Leqembi falls under Medicare’s 2022 national coverage determination for anti-amyloid drugs. Under the policy, which was created in the wake of the Aduhelm controversy, CMS only covers amyloid-fighting therapies for patients enrolled in clinical trials.

Last month, the agency rejected requests to widen coverage for Leqembi , saying it won’t reconsider its coverage decision until it sees additional data on its safety and effectiveness or if the drug is granted full approval by the FDA. , saying it won’t reconsider its coverage decision until it sees additional data on its safety and effectiveness or if the drug is granted full approval by the FDA.

The FDA is currently considering whether to grant Leqembi full approval. Eisai and Biogen have said they expect the agency to Eisai and Biogen have said they expect the agency to make a decision by July 6.

The Alzheimer’s Association:

NIH top job remains vacant as candidates back out

At least two potential candidates for the top job at the National Institutes of Health have walked away, setting back the Biden administration’s years-long effort to find a director for the agency, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Now, the White House is struggling to find qualified candidates willing to accept a post that would probably mean taking a significant pay cut and enduring the attacks often lobbed at public health officials, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ. Another factor complicating the search is the Senate HELP Committee, which would vet any choice and is led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who would likely disapprove of candidates with ties to the drug industry.

The administration has been looking for an NIH director since Francis Collins retired in December 2021. Last May, The Post reported that Mary Klotman, dean of the Duke University School of Medicine, was a strong contender for the position. But Klotman ultimately withdrew her name from consideration because the process dragged on, the WSJ wrote.

The search has stretched on for so long that some potential choices are no longer interested in the position because a new director wouldn’t have much time to establish themself in the post before a potential change in administrations could push them out. That has meant the White House has begun to vet internal candidates for the position, the WSJ's Liz Essley Whyte and Stephanie Armour write.

On the Hill

McConnell, released from hospital, will enter inpatient rehab facility

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was discharged from the hospital yesterday after a fall last week that resulted in a concussion. He will continue his recovery at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before going home, The Post’s Liz Goodwin reports.

The 81-year-old senator’s “concussion recovery is proceeding well,” David Popp, a spokesperson for McConnell, said in a statement. “At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”

Popp also noted that during his hospital stay doctors discovered that McConnell suffered a minor rib fracture when he tripped and fell at a hotel in Washington last Wednesday. A Senate aide said McConnell’s medical providers will determine how long he remains in the rehabilitation facility, but noted post-hospitalization stays often last one to two weeks.

In other health news

The Justice Department filed a complaint alleging Rite Aid of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl, the agency announced yesterday. has filled hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl, the agency announced yesterday.

The Ohio Ballot Board certified an initiative to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution yesterday . Abortion rights groups now have until July 5 to collect nearly 414,000 valid signatures to put the issue on voters’ ballots this November, Jessie Balmert reports for the Cincinnati Enquirer. . Abortion rights groups now have until July 5 to collect nearlyvalid signatures to put the issue on voters’ ballots this November,reports for the

Pfizer will purchase the biotechnology company Seagen for $43 billion in cash , marking Daniel Gilbert writes. , marking a major push into cancer-fighting drugs as the pharmaceutical giant remakes itself with the financial windfall netted from its covid-19 treatments, our colleaguewrites.

The advocacy network Action Now Initiative, funded by Arnold Ventures, launched a six-figure television and digital ad campaign yesterday urging the Congress and the Biden administration to crack down on the billing practices of Medicare Advantage plans. urging the Congress and the Biden administration to crack down on the billing practices of Medicare Advantage plans.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

