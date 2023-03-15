Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning! Today's newsletter top is adapted from a story out this morning from Laurie McGinley, David Ovalle and your Health 202 host. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Today's edition: Novo Nordisk becomes the latest insulin manufacturer to slash prices. The first hearing is scheduled for HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to testify on the department's fiscal 2024 budget request. But first …

The abortion pill fight may have broader implications for FDA drug approval

An awaited ruling in the abortion pill lawsuit may have far-reaching implications: It could threaten to upend the Food and Drug Administration’s very approval process.

Some legal experts say a Texas judge’s ruling on mifepristone could sow chaos into how the United States — often viewed as the global gold standard — regulates medicine. The process was crafted over decades in an attempt to get crucial medications onto the market quickly and safely.

If the judge directs the FDA to rescind its approval of mifepristone, it could sow seeds for a highly politicized regulatory environment, where approvals for controversial treatments face court challenges and could be reversed by judges without drug research backgrounds.

This morning, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will hear arguments in the lawsuit filed by Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group, on behalf of four antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors. It’s not clear when he’ll rule, but political leaders, regulators, pharmaceutical companies and those on both sides of the abortion debate are watching closely.

The mifepristone backstory

The lawsuit contends the agency lacked the authority to approve the drug mifepristone, didn’t adequately study the medication and that the pills are unsafe. Major medical organizations and health officials are fiercely disputing these claims, arguing the drug has a lengthy track record of being safe and effective.

About mifepristone: Mifepristone was approved in France in 1988 after major clinical trials showed it was safe and effective for terminating early-stage pregnancies. A dozen years later, the FDA approved the drug for medication abortion in the United States. This was greenlit under a set of FDA regulatory rules known as Subpart H, known generally as accelerated approval, and created in 1992 as advocates pushed for ways to fast-track drugs to treat HIV/AIDS.

Here’s some of the timeline, from our colleague Derek Hawkins (you can find his full timeline here):

After President Bill Clinton took office in 1993, his administration pushed for the patent for RU-486 to be donated to the Population Council, a nonprofit contraceptive research organization that offered to run clinical trials in the United States. They finalized an agreement in May 1994, at which point testing began.

In 1996, the Population Council presented its findings to an FDA panel, which recommended approval.

But there was one major hang-up: the nonprofit couldn’t find a company to manufacture it, as conservative investment funds put heavy pressure on pharmaceutical companies.

The years-long regulatory limbo ended when a company called Danco was formed exclusively to market mifepristone in the United States. The FDA approved the drug in September 2000, more than a decade after it was brought to market in France.

Even after approval, the FDA implemented restrictions on the drugs. It could only be dispensed in hospitals, clinics and medical offices under the supervision of a doctor verifying dates of the pregnancy and with the ability to diagnose whether a patient had an ectopic pregnancy.

Over the years, the FDA has eased some of those restrictions, and other conditions, to the ire of antiabortion advocates. For instance: In 2016, the agency allowed mifepristone to be used during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, instead of just the first seven. Recently, it eliminated the in-person dispensing requirement, paving the way for retail pharmacies to become certified to give out the drug.

Abortion foes filed citizen petitions against the drug’s approval and the lifting of some restrictions on the pill. Citizen petitions filed in 2002 and 2019 were rejected, and thus, the lawsuit was filed in November.

What does this all mean?

It depends on how the judge rules. Critics contend the legal theories are specious, but acknowledge it could weaken an agency at a time when scientific and medical expertise are under attack.

“The FDA is virtually never reversed by a court on scientific decisions because courts invariably recognize that they don’t have the expertise to make scientific decisions,” said Scott Lassman, a D.C. attorney who specializes in FDA regulatory issues.

Roger Severino, who led the civil rights office in the Department of Health and Human Services during the Trump administration, pushed back against the notion that a single court decision would have such broad implications for the FDA.

“FDA’s mission is to guarantee the safety and efficacy of our drugs and prescriptions,” said Severino, now a vice president at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. “They’ve clearly, rightfully, said that the abortion pill is effective, but effective at what? It’s effective at ending a human life, and that goes contrary to its mission to guarantee the safety of drugs.”

There are various ways the judge could rule, some of which could open the door to lawsuits from doctors and others challenging the FDA’s approval of drugs, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Kacsmaryk could determine the agency didn’t apply a lawful review process for its initial approval of mifepristone, or issue a more limited ruling that would get rid of prior rules that eliminated the in-person dispensing requirements and more. Or he could toss the lawsuit, embracing the Justice Department’s argument that the groups don’t have standing to sue.

Reproductive wars

What the Texas judge said in delaying notice of abortion-pill hearing

The Texas judge who could undo government approval of a key abortion drug cited a “barrage of death threats and protesters” and his interest in avoiding a “circuslike atmosphere” when he asked lawyers to keep quiet about the timing of the first hearing in the case, The Post’s Ann E. Marimow reports.

Last week, our colleagues reported first that Kacsmaryk had taken the unusual step of intentionally delaying public notice of the hearing. During a conference call with lawyers on Friday, Kacsmaryk said he might wait until late Tuesday to publicly announce the hearing — which typically would have been placed on the court docket shortly after the phone call.

“To minimize some of the unnecessary death threats and voice mails and harassment that this division has received from the start of the case, we’re going to post that later in the day,” Kacsmaryk told the lawyers, according to a transcript of the call released yesterday. “It may even be after business hours, but that will be publicly filed.”

In other news …

Fourteen Democratic governors are asking seven of the nation's leading pharmacy retailers to clarify their plans for dispensing abortion pills. The move comes shortly after Walgreens announced that it won’t sell or ship abortion pills in at least 20 states where Republican attorneys general asked them not to — including in four states where the medication is legal.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D):

Today, I was joined by 13 fellow governors in calling on major pharmacies to clarify their plans for dispensing Mifepristone, which should be based on medical science - not on politics. This drug is safe and legal, and we must protect access for all. https://t.co/duCksv1l6R pic.twitter.com/K7N40Ddsge — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 14, 2023

Daybook

On tap today: President Biden is slated to tout his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering prescription drug costs at an event in Las Vegas. In recent health-care speeches, Biden has repeatedly attacked Republicans, attempting to portray the party as a threat to Americans’ health care.

New this a.m.: The White House released the list of the first 27 drugs required to pay Medicare back for hiking their medications faster than the price of inflation, a policy included in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. See the list here.

What we’re watching: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will release details today on how it plans to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for Medicare beneficiaries, including how the agency will select which medications to negotiate and how those negotiations will be conducted.

Industry Rx

Novo Nordisk becomes latest manufacturer to slash insulin prices

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced yesterday that it will slash the list prices of several of its insulin products by up to 75 percent, making it the second major producer to cut prices in recent weeks following public pressure to curb the cost of diabetes treatment, our colleague Daniel Gilbert reports.

The Danish company will also reduce the wholesale price of unbranded biologics to match its branded products. The changes won’t take effect until January 2024.

The bigger picture: The move comes two weeks after Eli Lilly lowered the prices of its insulin products by 70 percent and expanded a program to cap out-of-pocket prices at $35 a month. Insulin prices for those on Medicare are also capped at $35 per month due to a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that went into effect for many seniors Jan. 1.

Asked why it is now deciding to lower prices, Novo Nordisk said that the plans were made months ago, “but due to increased stakeholder interest, we accelerated to announce now.” Sanofi, the nation’s other major insulin manufacturer, has yet to follow its rivals.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate HELP Committee:

Thanks to grassroots pressure Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have now cut the price of insulin. That is good news and Sanofi must follow suit. But much more needs to be done. We will soon hold a hearing on the need to guarantee insulin at an affordable price to everyone who needs it. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 14, 2023

Larry Levitt, executive vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation:

Novo Nordisk is cutting the list prices of insulin products substantially, following Eli Lilly. This is the result of:



1. Emerging price competition from unbranded products.

2. Public pressure.

3. A desire to avoid paying rebates to Medicaid and private payers. https://t.co/x6MS132Ic2 — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) March 14, 2023

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Becerra to testify before House health subcommittee

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is slated to testify before the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee at a March 29 hearing focused on Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget request, the committee will announce today.

Republican leaders are contending Biden’s budget consists of “reckless spending,” and Becerra is expected to defend the administration’s requests. Top health officials, including the nation’s health secretary, typically testify before Congress on a president’s budget request — and this is the first one announced so far in the health-care space. HHS didn’t respond to an inquiry about the hearing.

Fact check

CDC news release magnified spike in sexual violence against girls

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inflated the rise in teenage girls forced to have sex by over 8 percent in a recent news release, according to The Post’s Fact Checker Glenn Kessler.

The agency’s 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey released last month sparked headlines on the new data of violence and trauma. It also showed a dramatic increase in the percentage of girls who have been raped. The rate of growth highlighted in the CDC’s news release — 27 percent — was the result of rounding the numbers from more precise decimal-point results, an agency spokesperson confirmed in a statement. The revised figure when calculated with decimal points is 18.4 percent.

The CDC has subsequently edited the news release and an accompanying page on its website to remove the reference. The agency also removed a graphic that had highlighted a 20 percent increase in the girls reporting sexual violence in the past four years; the figure using decimal points is 17.8 percent.

“The CDC’s focus on the challenges facing teenage girls — especially regarding mental health — is timely and important,” Glenn writes. “But the CDC’s use of inflated figures on sexual violence could undermine its larger message.”

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

Gift Article