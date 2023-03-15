Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! Help me live vicariously through you: Send your favorite SXSW anecdotes (and news tips) to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: The Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department open a probe into Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, and TikTok weighs divesting from ByteDance to assuage security fears. First:

Advocates urge U.S. not to offer 'Big-Tech-favored terms' in trade talks Consumer advocates are urging the Biden administration to scrub language from a U.S. trade proposal they say could undermine efforts to hold tech giants accountable for their privacy practices, according to a letter shared first with The Technology 202.

A coalition of advocates wrote to President Biden on Friday criticizing U.S. negotiators for offering a draft proposal ahead of trade talks in Indonesia this week that contains “problematic terms” giving “Big Tech firms control of our personal data” while limiting “government action.”

The negotiations around the proposal are an under-the-radar battleground between the tech giants and their foes in Washington, some of whom have long argued that industry groups are trying to exploit trade policy to fend off regulations globally.

Delegates from the Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have been dispatched to Bali this week to meet with leaders from 12 other countries seeking to strike a trade deal as part of the Biden-launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

While negotiators have yet to publicly release the U.S.’s proposal, the coalition wrote that they “understand from policymakers and others who have reviewed the draft” that its digital trade section could help let U.S. tech companies off the hook when it comes to privacy safeguards.

According to the letter, by limiting how much other countries can restrict where companies store and transfer user data, the proposal could allow them to “simply evade obligations … by transferring data to another firm in a jurisdiction where U.S. law enforcement cannot reach.”

Past trade pacts have seemingly sought to head off those concerns by exempting domestic rules that work toward achieving a “legitimate public policy objective.” But advocates argued in the letter those carve outs have been too narrow and urged Biden “not to replicate the Big-Tech-favored terms.”

The coalition of advocacy groups — including the American Economic Liberties Project, Consumer Action and Fairplay — called it a “stealthy backdoor effort to derail necessary digital governance initiatives here and around the world.”

The White House and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not return requests for comment.

A slew of congressional leaders have pushed back against what they call efforts to bake protections for the tech sector into the U.S. trade pacts with foreign allies.

Last year, consumer advocates and lawmakers warned that trade language in the massive China competition bill could be exploited by the tech giants to target regulations abroad. Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was said to share those concerns, as we reported.

During the Trump administration, Pelosi, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and other lawmakers similarly voiced concern about U.S. trade negotiators including language mirroring the tech industry’s liability protections under Section 230 into its pacts with Canada, Mexico and Japan. They argued the moves could hamper efforts to legislate the United States on Capitol Hill.

But some lawmakers have called on the federal trade officials to fight back against rules abroad that they say unfairly discriminate against U.S. tech companies.

In a letter last week, Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) called on the White House to “press” officials in the European Union about the “discriminatory aspects” of their new competition and content rules, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act.

“We support thoughtful, even-handed policies to protect consumers and encourage competition online,” they wrote. “However, regulatory efforts that discriminate against U.S. employers and their workers by exempting the EU’s domestic companies … are both unfair and counterproductive.”

European leaders have disputed criticisms that the rules unfairly discriminate against U.S. tech firms.

On Wednesday, some of the groups behind Friday’s letter are holding a trade event with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.) on “Big Tech's Ploy to Undermine AI Accountability, Privacy and Anti-Monopoly Policies.”

SEC, Justice Dept. investigating Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, our colleagues Jacob Bogage and Devlin Barrett report.

The agencies are also examining the actions of the bank’s senior executives, two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the early-stage investigations told Jacob and Devlin.

The collapse of SVB and crypto-friendly Signature Bank sent shock waves across the technology and finance industry, marking the greatest downturn in the American Banking system since 2008. The people familiar with the matter did not indicate what evidence would be sought from the investigations, the report said, adding that it is common for federal investigators to examine such calamities.

An SEC spokesperson referred our colleagues to a statement released Sunday by agency chair Gary Gensler, who said the SEC is focused on identifying and prosecuting any conduct that “might threaten investors, capital formation or the markets more broadly.”

A Justice Department spokesperson did not return a comment for the story.

Microsoft inks additional Call of Duty deal in bid for Activision approval

Microsoft struck a deal with cloud gaming company Boosteroid to distribute the Call of Duty video game series as it seeks to win regulator approval to acquire franchise owner Activision Blizzard, the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Mackrael reports.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the deal is a 10-year agreement that would allow users to stream games owned by Activision, calling Boosteroid the largest independent cloud streaming company with some 4 million global users. The deal is the third of its kind after Microsoft struck other deals with Nintendo and Nvidia in an attempt to convince regulators that distribution agreements will improve player access to popular Activision franchises.

“If the only argument is that Microsoft is going to withhold ‘Call of Duty’ from other platforms, and we’ve now entered into contracts that are going to bring this to many more devices and many more platforms, that is a pretty hard case to make to a court,” Smith told Mackrael.

U.S., European and U.K. regulators are examining the acquisition with concerns that it would stifle competition in the video game industry. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Microsoft to stop the transaction in December, while the European Commission and the U.K. are expected to decide on the deal in April.

TikTok considers ByteDance divestiture, attempting to ease security fears

TikTok leadership is exploring the possibility of divesting itself from Chinese parent company ByteDance in a move to assuage fears of national security risks, Bloomberg News’s Alex Barinka and Olivia Carville report.

The move is considered to be a last-resort action in the event existing security proposals are not approved, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. They added that the Chinese government would still need to approve the divestiture.

TikTok is under ongoing review from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, though the panel has stalled on any decision-making. In the meantime, TikTok is working on Project Texas, a plan to shift its U.S. user data to American companies to assuage security fears.

“Neither a ban of TikTok nor a divestiture of TikTok from ByteDance does anything to address national security concerns about data transfers,” TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter told the reporters, adding that Project Texas would hold TikTok U.S. user data “to a significantly higher security standard” than a related American company.

The Chinese-linked short form video app is also facing congressional scrutiny, with several bills having been introduced that call for a total ban or a sale of the platform.

Twitter reacts to the release of OpenAI’s GPT-4. University of Pennsylvania innovation and entrepreneurship professor Ethan Mollick:

🤯🤯Well this is something else.



GPT-4 passes basically every exam. And doesn't just pass...

The Bar Exam: 90%

LSAT: 88%

GRE Quantitative: 80%, Verbal: 99%

Every AP, the SAT... pic.twitter.com/zQW3k6uM6Z — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) March 14, 2023

University of Texas at Austin computer science PhD student Xi Ye:

As an ordinary PhD student studying NLP, I have a mixed feeling about GPT-4. It is certainly disheartening as it makes me question the worth of my own research. But the thrill is too overwhelming :grinning: pic.twitter.com/xDXybTIfu5 — Xi Ye (@xiye_nlp) March 14, 2023

Tech and business writer Trung Phan:

live footage of bank experts turning into GPT-4 experts pic.twitter.com/XZnGUKoz6F — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 14, 2023

Reddit is down so now I’m forced onto twitter to do my end of day procrastinating. I can’t handle this stress pic.twitter.com/7m5aTgoFvp — Mackenzie (@stopsnappingme) March 14, 2023

