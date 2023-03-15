Post Politics Now In Las Vegas, Biden to spotlight prescription drug cost savings for seniors

Today, President Biden is seeking to put a spotlight on steps he and Democrats in Congress have taken to lower prescription drug costs for seniors. At an event in Las Vegas — in the presidential battleground state of Nevada — Biden is expected to tout provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, that are starting to take effect.
In Washington, the Senate could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to confirm former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India. Biden tapped him in July 2021, but the nomination has been held up amid questions about his handling of claims of sexual harassment against an aide while he was mayor. Garcetti has denied any wrongdoing.
Here's what to know:
2:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 a.m. Pacific): Biden holds an event in Las Vegas on prescription drug costs. Watch live here.
6 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris tapes a segment for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York.
7:50 p.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House.
Good reads from the Post political staff
