The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now In Las Vegas, Biden to spotlight prescription drug cost savings for seniors

Key updates
Noted: On the trail, freewheeling Donald Trump counters scripted Ron DeSantis
On our radar: Texas judge holds key hearing in abortion pill lawsuit
Noted: Silicon Valley Bank failure renews focus on a 2018 deregulation law
President Biden speaks Tuesday in Monterey Park, Calif., on his efforts to reduce gun violence. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
By
and 

Today, President Biden is seeking to put a spotlight on steps he and Democrats in Congress have taken to lower prescription drug costs for seniors. At an event in Las Vegas — in the presidential battleground state of Nevada — Biden is expected to tout provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, that are starting to take effect.

In Washington, the Senate could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to confirm former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India. Biden tapped him in July 2021, but the nomination has been held up amid questions about his handling of claims of sexual harassment against an aide while he was mayor. Garcetti has denied any wrongdoing.

Noted: On the trail, freewheeling Donald Trump counters scripted Ron DeSantis
On our radar: Texas judge holds key hearing in abortion pill lawsuit
Noted: Silicon Valley Bank failure renews focus on a 2018 deregulation law

Your daily dashboard

  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 a.m. Pacific): Biden holds an event in Las Vegas on prescription drug costs. Watch live here.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris tapes a segment for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York.
  • 7:50 p.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

2:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 a.m. Pacific): Biden holds an event in Las Vegas on prescription drug costs. Watch live here.
6 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris tapes a segment for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York.
7:50 p.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House.

1/3

End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Good reads from the Post political staff

DeSantis dismisses Russian invasion of Ukraine as a ‘territorial dispute’
DeSantis dismisses Russian invasion of Ukraine as a ‘territorial dispute’
Rep. George Santos files paperwork indicating he may seek reelection
Rep. George Santos files paperwork indicating he may seek reelection
Youngkin to meet donors in Dallas, stirring talk of a presidential bid
Youngkin to meet donors in Dallas, stirring talk of a presidential bid
Trump claims violence he inspired on Jan. 6 was Pence’s fault
Trump claims violence he inspired on Jan. 6 was Pence’s fault
Biden, in a challenge to China, announces major submarine deal
Biden, in a challenge to China, announces major submarine deal
McCarthy and Jeffries want the House to work. So they started with each other.
McCarthy and Jeffries want the House to work. So they started with each oth...
Biden makes moves foreshadowing campaign to come, angering some liberals
Biden makes moves foreshadowing campaign to come, angering some liberals
Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6
Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6
Ex-Trump aide at Fox wrestled with election lies, network’s interests
Ex-Trump aide at Fox wrestled with election lies, network’s interests
Texas man sues women he says helped his ex-wife obtain abortion pills
Texas man sues women he says helped his ex-wife obtain abortion pills
House GOP investigates treatment of Jan. 6 defendants at D.C. jail
House GOP investigates treatment of Jan. 6 defendants at D.C. jail
Lt. gov. ‘hearts’ man’s racy photos after backing anti-LGBTQ bills
Lt. gov. ‘hearts’ man’s racy photos after backing anti-LGBTQ bills
7 key takeaways from President Biden’s $6.9 trillion new budget plan
7 key takeaways from President Biden’s $6.9 trillion new budget plan
DeSantis indicates privately he intends to run in 2024 as allies prepare
DeSantis indicates privately he intends to run in 2024 as allies prepare
New York prosecutors offer Trump a chance to testify before grand jury
New York prosecutors offer Trump a chance to testify before grand jury
Inside the simmering feud between Donald Trump and Fox News
Inside the simmering feud between Donald Trump and Fox News
Train derailment makes odd bedfellows of J.D. Vance, Sherrod Brown
Train derailment makes odd bedfellows of J.D. Vance, Sherrod Brown
GOP operative comes forward as accuser in sexual misconduct claim against CPAC head
GOP operative comes forward as accuser in sexual misconduct claim against C...
End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...