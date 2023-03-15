Senate advances nomination of Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Senate on Wednesday moved one step closer to confirming Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India, more than a year and a half after President Biden nominated the former Los Angeles mayor to the key diplomatic post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a 52-42 tally, the Senate voted Wednesday to end debate on Garcetti’s nomination, clearing the way for a confirmation vote by the full Senate later Wednesday afternoon. A few Democratic senators voted no, but enough Republicans voted in support to give Garcetti’s nomination the simple majority that it needed to advance. As late as two hours before the cloture vote, Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) had said he was still unsure if Garcetti had the votes to get confirmed.

Republicans who crossed party lines to support Garcetti included Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Bill Cassidy (La.), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Roger Marshall (Kan.) and Todd C. Young (Ind.). Democrats who opposed Garcetti included Sens. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) and Mark Kelly (Ariz.).

“Let’s just say I think we can find somebody that will do the job better,” Brown told the Associated Press Wednesday morning, without elaborating on why.

Garcetti, a prominent Democrat who served as co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign, was nominated for the position in July 2021. His confirmation was stalled for months over concerns that he allegedly did not properly handle accusations of sexual harassment made against one of his former staffers, reportedly triggering private reservations from even some Democrats.

In March 2022, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) placed a hold on Garcetti’s nomination, and two months later released a report detailing multiple accusations of sexual harassment made against Garcetti’s former deputy chief of staff Rick Jacobs.

“Based on a preponderance of the evidence, we conclude that Mayor Garcetti likely knew or should have known that Rick Jacobs was sexually harassing multiple individuals and making racist comments towards others,” the report stated.

Garcetti has maintained he did not witness any inappropriate behavior, and the White House has said they remain confident in Biden’s pick. Jacobs called a 2020 sexual harassment lawsuit against him “a work of pure fiction” and has denied sexually harassing anyone.

Biden chose to resubmit Garcetti’s nomination to the new Senate in January, rather than choose another nominee. Earlier this month, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Garcetti’s nomination to the full chamber in a 13-8 vote, with two Republicans voting in support.

On Monday, Naomi Seligman, a former communications director for Garcetti, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she felt Garcetti was “unfit to become an ambassador or really to hold public office anywhere in this country or this world” and accused the former mayor of enabling a “hard, disappointing and toxic” work environment.

“Unfortunately, the White House has put undue pressure on Democrats to vote for Eric Garcetti because Eric Garcetti has been a very, very loyal person to President Biden, and that’s unfortunate,” Seligman told Tapper. “These senators that purport to support #MeToo cannot just do it when it’s politically expedient. They have to do it when it matters, even if it’s your own political party.”

As mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022, Garcetti worked to raise the minimum wage, focused on expanding transit lines and steered the city through the coronavirus pandemic. But he was also criticized as failing to address the homelessness crisis.

The United States has been without an ambassador to India, the world’s largest democracy, since Biden took office. In the interim, various foreign officers have assumed duties at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi as chargé d’affaires.

In an appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in December 2021, Garcetti noted he had studied Hindi and Indian cultural and religious history in college. At the time — in the early 1990s — U.S.-India ties languished, and the idea of a strategic partnership between the two countries “would have been deemed laughable,” he said.

That was no longer the case, he added. If confirmed, Garcetti has said, he would champion economic and defense partnerships between the United States and India.

“The bedrock of our partnership are the human ties that connect our nations, embodied by the 4 million strong Indian American diaspora that strengthens our nation and the nearly 200,000 Indian students and tens of thousands of Indian professionals who contribute to our economy,” he told the committee then. “In addition, respect for human rights and strong democratic institutions are key elements of our strategic partnership and values enshrined in our constitutions, and if confirmed, I will engage closely and regularly with the Indian government on these issues.”

Liz Goodwin, Paul Kane, Tyler Pager and Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

