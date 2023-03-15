For abortion pill mifepristone, political battle is nothing new

In November 2022, Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy organization, sued in federal court in Amarillo, Tex., on behalf of several antiabortion medical groups and doctors to reverse the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. They alleged the FDA lacked authority to approve the drug and didn’t adequately study it. Public health officials and prominent medical associations reject those claims, citing the drug’s well-documented safety record.

Many providers say they will continue to offer medication abortions using only misoprostol if U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspends FDA approval of mifepristone. A misoprostol-only procedure requires three doses of four pills each. That protocol is widely used around the world, but studies show it is less effective than the two-medication regimen, and usually causes more cramping and bleeding.