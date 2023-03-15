Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Progressives push colleagues to get behind bank regs

The fight over the 2018 banking law continues.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would reinstate the original Dodd-Frank requirements that Republicans and many Democrats voted to roll back nearly five years ago.

The move is a shot not only at Republicans, but also at the moderate Democrats who supported the 2018 law, which eased regulations for banks with less than $250 billion in assets.

“In 2018, Donald Trump and the Republicans put together a bill and got some support from Democrats to weaken those regulations. And what happened was exactly what those of us who oppose the change predicted would happen,” Warren said in an interview, referring to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. “The banks loaded up on risks. They paid the executives lots more money and salaries and bonuses. And everything went great. Profits went up right up until they blew the banks apart.”

Warren introduced the bill with a House companion led by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), a former student of Warren’s at Harvard Law School.

Moderates push back

The challenges of passing the bill are immense — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) almost certainly won’t bring such legislation to the floor. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) introduced a similar re-regulation bill and tried to find Republican co-sponsors but couldn’t, a top aide to Moulton said.

The proposal highlights the continuing tensions between liberal and moderate Democrats over how to police the finance industry. It’s growing increasingly uncomfortable for the party.

Senate Democrats who backed the 2018 bill have defended their votes and dismissed the idea it was the source of the recent troubles.

“The Federal Reserve could and should have done more,” Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said in a statement. “No law prevented the Fed from doing more.”

Hearings to come

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (Del.), another Democrat who voted for the 2018 law, said he hasn’t seen Warren’s bill so he wouldn’t comment on it.

But he suggested Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) — who blames the 2018 law for SVB’s collapse — should investigate what caused SVB and Signature to fail before making any assumptions.

“Mr. Chairman of the Banking Committee, you may want to have a banking hearing on this particular issue,” Carper said.

Brown told reporters he plans to do just that.

“We’re counting on the administration and Federal Reserve to strengthen the capital standards and liquidity and stress tests. That’s the first round,” Brown said. “But if people in Congress would recognize — most Republicans here don’t recognize their role in this problem.”

Warren, a Brown ally who made her career calling for far tougher rules for Wall Street following the 2008 financial crisis, said the rest of her party needs to get on board.

“This is a moment when we all need to learn about the risks posed when banks are allowed to engage in risky activities,” Warren said. “And when I say we, I mean Democrats and Republicans.”

The role of interest rates

The Fed will need to decide whether to raise interest rates further at its meeting next week amid some complaints that industry and regulators have not done a good job assessing the risk that rate hikes pose to financial institutions that hold a lot of government debt.

But the central bank also remains determined to tame inflation — and raising interest rates is Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell’s primary weapon. The consumer price index rose six percent in February compared to a year earlier, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Republicans have tried to tie inflation, the Fed’s rate hikes and the failure of SVB together as a way of blaming Democrats for the whole mess.

But there is no consensus on Capitol Hill on whether the bank failures should influence the Fed’s decision next week.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), said this “one incident” shouldn’t cause the Fed to lose focus on inflation.

“I think they should and will and should take the path that the inflation demands of them — and if it’s a slower path to test things out so be it,” he said.

The risk of fundraising post-SVB

Meanwhile, some Democrats are rushing to return donations they received from Silicon Valley Bank’s PAC or its executives — including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee.

The bank has become the latest flash point in the increasingly tense relationship between Washington and Silicon Valley. But Silicon Valley is full of wealthy donors, and some lawmakers are defending their decision to seek the largesse of leading figures in the region.

Craft Ventures partner and Silicon Valley tech investor David Sacks is hosting a fundraiser for liberal Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on March 30. Khanna represents Silicon Valley, but the fundraiser is raising eyebrows. Sacks has denied fanning the flames of the bank run, telling CNBC he was reacting to what he saw happening.

In a statement, Khanna defended the fundraiser, noting his support for strict oversight of the financial industry and common cause with Sacks on other issues.

“David and I have many policy differences but have found common ground on issues like ending the war in Yemen, reducing excess military spending, the First Amendment, and the building of American manufacturing,” he said.

Khanna plans to sign on to the Warren-Porter bill, his spokesperson said.

What we're watching

At the White House: President Biden is in Las Vegas today, where he’ll discuss how the climate and health law he signed last year is lowering prescription drug costs. (If you have some extra time, Mr. President, visit the Neon Museum, hike in Red Rocks and eat at Sushi Loca. If you want to visit a locals' casino: Jerry’s Nugget. Have fun!)

In the Senate: Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will receive a vote on the Senate floor to be ambassador to India. With at least two Democrats and one Republican out for health reasons, it's unclear if he'll clear the simple majority threshold.

Garcetti’s nomination nearly two years ago has been stalled in the Senate because of allegations he covered up sexual harassment claims against an aide. Garcetti has denied the allegations.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: At 9 a.m. Eastern time, Leigh Ann will interview Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) about the water challenges in Colorado and the southwest. This month commemorates World Water Day, which was established by the United Nations to focus attention on the importance of fresh water around the globe.

Additionally, World Wildlife Fund senior vice president for freshwater and food Melissa Ho, Start:Empowerment co-founder Alexia Leclercq and DigDeep co-CEO Julie Waechter join Washington Post Live to discuss possible solutions that address global water inequities and the role of water in sustainable development. Tune in here.

In the courts: U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will hold a hearing today regarding a lawsuit that seeks to restrict access to mifepristone — one of the two drugs used in medication abortions — nationwide. The challenge was brought by Alliance Defending Freedom, on behalf of several antiabortion groups and doctors, against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kacsmaryk is expected to question the lawyers in the case and could rule once the hearing has concluded.

Big picture: A ruling in favor of the challengers may A ruling in favor of the challengers may pose a threat to the FDA’s regulatory authority as it could lead to lawsuits challenging other controversial treatments, such as hormone treatments for transgender people.

On the Hill

Tracing the GOP’s transformation on foreign policy

Our colleagues Liz Goodwin, Isaac Arnsdorf and Marianna Sotomayor trace the Republican Party’s decades-long transformation on foreign policy — from President Ronald Reagan’s Cold War-era desire to lead the “free world” to Trump’s noninterventionist “America First” policy. Here’s an excerpt:

“In recent memory, the Republican Party has often been aligned with a muscular foreign policy summed up by Reagan’s ‘peace through strength.’ Long before Reagan, however, there had been a tradition on the American right of nationalism and skepticism toward foreign intervention (sometimes called isolationism, though today’s conservatives reject that term). The motto of ‘America First’ originated with a group of influential conservatives who opposed aiding the Allies at the outbreak of World War II.”

“The breakthrough moment for this new era of Republican attitudes toward foreign policy came in the February 2016 debate ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary. Despite having said he supported invading Iraq at the time, Trump now called the Iraq War ‘a big fat mistake’ and criticized the Bush administration for lying about Saddam Hussein’s having weapons of mass destruction. Jeb Bush cut in to defend his brother’s record, saying the former president ‘was building a security apparatus to keep us safe and I’m proud of what he did.’ Trump shot back, ‘The World Trade Center came down during your brother’s reign, remember that. That’s not keeping us safe.’”

The Data

The U.S.’s downed surveillance drone, visualized: A Russian fighter jet collided with the MQ-9 Reaper — an American surveillance drone used by the U.S. Air Force to collect intelligence — over the Black Sea on Tuesday, in what is “believed to be the first direct U.S.-Russia clash since the war in Ukraine began last year,” our colleague Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff writes. “The drones have conducted missions over Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, among other countries, and are operated remotely by a team of two out of 20 bases in 17 states. One commands the mission and controls the drone, while the other operates sensors and guides weapons.”

The Media

Viral

What’s Ted Cruz’s plan to improve Texas BBQ?

