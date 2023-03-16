Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal judge says he’ll rule as soon as possible on the FDA’s approval of mifepristone

A federal judge in Texas appears open to the claim that a key abortion drug wasn’t properly vetted and could be unsafe, a notion disputed by federal health officials and major medical societies.

Yesterday was a pivotal day in the case that could upend access to mifepristone across the country. It was the first time U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk engaged in a courtroom with lawyers for the federal government, the drugmaker and the antiabortion group challenging the medication’s approval.

Kacsmaryk said he’d issue a ruling as soon as possible, and the four-hour affair offered a glimpse into what questions he has as he decides what to do. To demonstrate opposition to the case — and Kacsmaryk’s attempt to delay public notice of the hearing — roughly 25 abortion rights supporters gathered for a mock “kangaroo court” in the morning, and then 50 to 60 people protested again in the early evening, according to the head of the Women’s March.

Our colleagues Caroline Kitchener and Perry Stein were in Amarillo, Tex., for the hearing (which wasn’t livestreamed to the public). Here are the takeaways from their story, along with The Post’s legal affairs reporter, Ann E. Marimow:

More from Caroline:

1. Kacsmaryk seemed open to a key part of the lawsuit.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group, brought the lawsuit on behalf of four antiabortion medical organizations and doctors. They’ve argued the pills are unsafe and weren’t adequately studied.

Kacsmaryk’s toughest questions went to the government’s lawyers, our colleagues report. He expressed skepticism about what he characterized as an accelerated government process for approving the drug and also questioned the safety of a more recent FDA decision to allow the medication to be dispensed by mail. The drug took more than four years to get approved, and restrictions were added.

The response: Justice Department lawyers pushed back against allegations of a flawed approval process and said there’s tremendous evidence showing the pill is safe, even if it isn’t administered by a doctor.

2. The antiabortion group challenging the drug acknowledged the unprecedented nature of what they’re asking Kacsmaryk to do.

Alliance Defending Freedom is seeking for the federal judge to direct the FDA to suspend or rescind its decades-old approval of mifepristone. Kacsmaryk pressed Erik Baptist, an ADF lawyer, about whether he could come up with an “analogue where courts have intervened in such a way” years after a drug approval.

“No, I can’t,” Baptist said. He then noted that individuals spent years trying to challenge the drug’s approval internally through the FDA.

More from Ann:

3. The judge briefly asked about misoprostol.

If the ruling goes the plaintiffs’ way, some abortion providers are planning to turn to a misoprostol-only regimen. Such a protocol is used widely around the world, though studies show it’s slightly less effective than using both mifepristone and misoprostol, the common regimen in the United States.

A few minutes before the hearing adjourned, Kacsmaryk asked for confirmation that ADF wasn’t challenging FDA approval of misoprostol (which has technically only been greenlit to treat gastric ulcers).

“Correct,” Baptist said, while arguing that a decision that relies on the Comstock Act — an 1870s-era law banning sending items considered “obscene” — could impact misoprostol as well.

4. The exact timing of a ruling isn’t clear.

To close out the hearing, Kacsmaryk said he’d issue his ruling as soon as possible, our colleagues note. And during oral arguments, he asked for guidance from ADF on how a potential ruling could play out, seeking information on whether the conservative group believes a judge may unilaterally direct the FDA to withdraw its approval, or does he only have the power to start that process.

The court may “on its own accord” order the FDA withdrawal, Baptist responded.

There are various ways the judge could rule. This includes determining that the agency didn’t apply the lawful review process for its initial approval of mifepristone, or issue a more limited ruling that would toss prior rules eliminating the in-person dispensing requirements. He could also side with the Justice Department and say the groups don’t have standing to sue.

Reproductive wars

Major abortion pill distributor said it wouldn't distribute the drug in 31 states

AmerisourceBergen, the sole U.S. distributor of the abortion pill Mifeprex, circulated a list to corporate clients, like Walgreens, naming 31 states where it wouldn’t distribute the drug, Rachel M. Cohen reports for Vox.

“Back in January, AmerisourceBergen created its list of 31 states using as a source the website of the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive research organization that tracks state abortion restrictions,” Rachel wrote, citing sources with knowledge. Elizabeth Nash, a policy analyst at Guttmacher, said the Institute was “not aware” of any policies that would prevent the company from distributing the drugs to so many states.

The new details add an extra layer to the controversy that erupted earlier this month when Walgreens said it will not sell abortion pills in 21 states where Republican officials asked them not to — including in four states where the medication is legal. The letter from AmerisourceBergen could indicate another factor influencing Walgreens.

The view from the distributor: Lauren Esposito, a spokesperson for AmerisourceBergen, told Vox in an email that the situation is “dynamic and ever evolving. Any information that you’re referring to from January is certainly out of date by now,” adding that “for contractual purposes we are not able to discuss specific products.”

More from Rachel:

On the Hill

Behind the House Freedom Caucus’s debt-ceiling demands

Republicans haven’t agreed on what they want in exchange for voting to raise the debt limit this summer. But the House Freedom Caucus, a powerful group of far-right Republicans, has put a marker on the field, our pals at The Early 202 report this morning.

There are some health- and covid-related measures on the group’s list, which Theodoric Meyer and Leigh Ann Caldwell decoded for us.

For one, the group last week said it wanted to revive “Clinton-era work requirements for welfare programs” without specifying the programs they’re eyeing. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the caucus’s chair, said he wants nationwide work requirements for Medicaid. The Biden administration has since rolled back Trump-era approvals of such an idea, and only one state — Arkansas — had previously put them into effect for any length of time.

Perry also suggested slashing the amount the federal government contributes to cover certain people who are enrolled in Medicaid due to Obamacare’s expansion of the program, saying “states need to have skin in the game here.”

And another idea: Perry is calling for “clawing back obligated but not spent pandemic money.” Roughly 60 percent of what’s left is meant to shore up pensions of workers, like ironworkers and machinists, an administration official said. Other funds are for veterans health care, vaccine distribution and more.

State scan

States gear up to unwind Medicaid’s continuous coverage requirement

The vast majority of states plan to take at least a year to determine who is no longer eligible for Medicaid once pandemic-era rules are no more at the end of the month, according to an analysis out this morning from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

States will be allowed to begin kicking ineligible people off the safety net program in April, and how state Medicaid programs are approaching the colossal task varies.

By the numbers:

One-third of states were able to report estimates for projected coverage losses. Those estimates range from 7 percent to 33 percent of total enrollment, and are consistent with some analyses indicating around 15 million people or more could lose their Medicaid coverage.

Forty-three states plan to take between 12 and 14 months to complete renewals in an effort to prevent inappropriate terminations.

Twenty-seven states have begun flagging individuals who may no longer be eligible or haven’t responded to renewal requests.

Data point

The rate of American women dying while giving birth or in the weeks after increased by more than one-third in 2021 compared with a year earlier, our colleague Akilah Johnson reports, citing a federal study released today by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Researchers found that the number of deaths jumped to 1,205 in 2021, up from 861 the previous year. The burden of maternal death during the pandemic’s second year disproportionately impacted communities of color, though the report said the jump was “significant” for all racial and ethnic groups. Although the new report does not mention the pandemic, maternal health experts said it was natural to assume the coronavirus fueled the rise in maternal deaths, Akilah writes.

In other health news

On tap today: The FDA’s independent advisers will meet to consider whether to recommend full approval of Pfizer ’s antiviral Paxlovid for the treatment of mild-to-moderate covid in high-risk patients. Ahead of the meeting, the agency released The FDA’s independent advisers will meet to consider whether to recommend full approval of’s antiviral Paxlovid for the treatment of mild-to-moderate covid in high-risk patients. Ahead of the meeting, the agency released briefing documents saying that the drug is safe, effective and doesn’t cause patients to “rebound” after taking it.

The leaders of the Senate HELP Committee — Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — are are asking for input on policies the panel should consider as Congress prepares to reauthorize the nation’s Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released long-awaited guidance on the requirements and parameters for how it plans to negotiate drug prices for the first time in Medicare. The agency said it will craft its initial offer broadly by analyzing the clinical benefit the drug provides to enrollees as well as whether the medication addresses an unmet need, and its impact on certain populations compared to other alternatives. The agency said it will craft its initial offer broadly by analyzing the clinical benefit the drug provides to enrollees as well as whether the medication addresses an unmet need, and its impact on certain populations compared to other alternatives.

Health reads

