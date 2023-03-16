Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! Today's newsletter is brought to you by your two favorite Technology 202 authors. Send tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com and cat.zakrzewski@washpost.com. Below: The Biden administration pushes for a TikTok divestiture, and a U.S. regulator launches a probe into data brokers. First:

Gigi Sohn speaks out on bitter FCC confirmation brawl for first time For over a year, Gigi Sohn stayed relatively silent as she faced a barrage of attacks over her nomination to the Federal Communications Commission, which had languished in the Senate since President Biden tapped her in October 2021.

But her plans began to shift, she said, after speaking with the White House and a top Senate Democrat in the days before she would eventually announce her withdrawal.

“They basically said, ‘There's no path forward for you,’” Sohn said of her talks with Biden administration officials and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), whose panel was reviewing her nomination. “At that point, what was the point?”

Now, in her first public interview since being nominated, Sohn is speaking out against what she called a “concerted, coordinated campaign” to block her nomination and hobble telecommunications regulators.

And she’s teasing plans to write a book about her punishing 16-month confirmation battle and the resistance she and other appointees have faced.

“I definitely feel like I’ve got a book to write,” she told my colleague Cat Zakrzewski and I in an exclusive hour-long interview. “There's been a bunch of stuff that's happened over the past 16 months … that is going to make people's eyes bug out.”

A former Democratic FCC staffer and longtime consumer advocate, Sohn faced broad opposition from Senate Republicans and conservative groups who called her a partisan and criticized her past remarks and social media activity on Fox News and policing.

Sohn said in addition to having to put her “life on hold” during the process as senators sparred over her pick, she was frustrated by her inability to speak out against ongoing rebukes.

“The one thing you don't do as a nominee is you don't defend yourself … you've got to keep your mouth shut,” she said. Sohn cited “unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks” seeded by cable and media industry lobbyists in her announcement to pull out last Tuesday.

A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the nomination, said they “worked tirelessly to move Gigi’s nomination” and that at her hearings Sohn “had the chance to push back and dispel the misconceptions that dark money and influence were trafficking in.”

Sohn said the opposition took on a frightening new dimension in recent weeks after a pair of articles in Fox News and the Daily Mail highlighted her affiliation with a digital rights group that opposed a controversial anti-sex-trafficking law.

Sohn, who would have been the first openly gay FCC commissioner, said the implication in the articles were “clearly tied to QAnon themes about LGBTQ+ people as groomers, as perverts, as sex traffickers.” And she said she felt it put her and her loved ones at risk.

“That was the first time I felt like ‘Oh my god, this could really rile up some crazies to come to my house … and threaten me and my family,’” Sohn said.

Sohn said during her latest nomination hearing a person with known ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory sat near her and “stared” her down, prompting committee staff to warn her about potential safety risks. Sohn said she later flagged the individual’s information and picture to a community group as a precaution.

Ultimately though, she said, it wasn’t the backlash that weighed on her most, but rather the lingering uncertainty around her bid. “It was more the limbo than anything else,” she said.

Sohn’s withdrawal came just hours after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key swing vote, announced plans to oppose her. Sohn said while Manchin appeared to have “swooped in to take credit” for her pulling out, she “never counted on his vote.”

“I owed a duty to me and my family to move on, and this was very, very difficult on me emotionally,” she said.

One contributing factor, she said, was other Democrats seeking assurance that she could make it off the Senate floor if they backed her in committee, but “they could get no such assurances.”

Asked if she would go through the confirmation process again in hindsight, Sohn demurred.

“No. … This is too stressful. It’s too hard on my family, just too difficult,” she said. But she added that she was “very proud” of how allies rallied support around her nomination.

Beyond her book plans, Sohn said she was unsure about her next career move.

She said she has already lined up “several opportunities,” without elaborating, and that if she were to return to advocating for internet access, it would likely be at the state level. But she also suggested she “could do something more, bigger than that.”

Sohn, who is building property in North Carolina, declined to rule out running for public office, but said, “It’s not my short-term thinking.”

Biden administration pushing for TikTok Chinese ownership divestiture

The Biden administration is pushing for TikTok’s Chinese owners to divest themselves from the app amid national security concerns over its links to Beijing, our colleagues Jeff Stein, Cat Zakrzewski, Drew Harwell and Ellen Nakashima report.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a panel responsible for evaluating the national security risks of cross-border exchanges, has approached TikTok in recent days with tougher options including a full divestiture, a person familiar told our colleagues.

TikTok confirmed communication with CFIUS, the report says, though a divestiture procedure is not yet clear.

“If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access,” said Brooke Oberwetter, a TikTok spokesperson, adding the company is disappointed in CFIUS’s direction.

The White House National Security Council and Treasury Department declined to comment, while CFIUS officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The report comes as TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify on Capitol Hill next week.

Federal consumer finance regulator launches data broker probe

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launched an inquiry into companies that collect and track the exchange of personal information, Reuters’s Hannah Lang reports.

The agency put out a request for information on Wednesday asking for public feedback on how these companies, better known as data brokers, harness personal financial data. The evidence gathered from the inquiry may lead to a future rulemaking, according to remarks from CFPB Director Rohit Chopra cited in the report.

“Our inquiry will inform whether rules under the Fair Credit Reporting Act reflect these market realities,” Chopra said.

The public is being asked to file information to the CFPB about the types of data collected being used by brokers, what sources brokers rely upon and what peoples’ experiences with brokers have been like.

Silicon Valley Bank likely to be sold by the U.S. government to another bank

Silicon Valley Bank, whose collapse rattled financial markets this week, will likely only be sold by the U.S. government to another bank, the Information’s Michael Roddan, Erin Woo and Lauren Tara LaCapra report.

The report said there is “virtually no chance” the bank would be sliced up and sold off to a private equity firm, citing a person familiar with the sales process. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over the bank after its failure last Friday.

Several venture capital firms have already expressed interest in buying SVB. The story cites previous reporting from the Information noting that regional banks are most likely to win the bidding process.

Mitchell Glassman, senior executive adviser at the consultancy Secura/Isaac and previously director of the FDIC’s Division of Resolutions and Receiverships told the reporters that the sale process for banks is often prepared much farther in advance when a bank has struggled for a while.

