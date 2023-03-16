Post Politics Now Senate to take key vote on repealing decades-old Iraq war authorizations

Today, the Senate is scheduled to take a key procedural vote on repealing a pair of decades-old authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq, a move that advocates argue is long overdue to put a check on the White House and assert the role of Congress in declaring war. The bipartisan legislation, championed by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), would repeal the 1991 Persian Gulf War authorization and the 2002 Iraq War authorization.
Vice President Harris is heading to Iowa for her latest discussion of reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. This visit comes at a key juncture, as the country waits for a ruling from a federal judge in Texas who is presiding over a lawsuit that could limit access to an abortion medication nationwide.
10 a.m. Eastern: Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee. Watch live here.
1:25 p.m. Eastern (12:25 p.m. Central): Harris holds an event on reproductive rights in Des Moines. Watch live here.
