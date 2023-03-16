Post Politics Now Senate to take key vote on repealing decades-old Iraq war authorizations

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Senate to take key vote on repealing decades-old Iraq war authorizations

On our radar: Senate to take key vote on repealing pair of war authorizations
The latest: Biden takes heat for border measures, but illegal crossings are down
Noted: Much of the 2024 GOP field focuses on dark, apocalyptic themes
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) speaks at a news conference Wednesday about ending war authorizations against Iraq. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
Today, the Senate is scheduled to take a key procedural vote on repealing a pair of decades-old authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq, a move that advocates argue is long overdue to put a check on the White House and assert the role of Congress in declaring war. The bipartisan legislation, championed by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), would repeal the 1991 Persian Gulf War authorization and the 2002 Iraq War authorization.

Vice President Harris is heading to Iowa for her latest discussion of reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. This visit comes at a key juncture, as the country waits for a ruling from a federal judge in Texas who is presiding over a lawsuit that could limit access to an abortion medication nationwide.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee. Watch live here.
  • 1:25 p.m. Eastern (12:25 p.m. Central): Harris holds an event on reproductive rights in Des Moines. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

10 a.m. Eastern: Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee. Watch live here.
1:25 p.m. Eastern (12:25 p.m. Central): Harris holds an event on reproductive rights in Des Moines. Watch live here.
2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

Fox News-Dominion lawsuit: A timeline of the major revelations
Analysis
Texas judge seems open to claim abortion drug was not properly vetted
How Pence came to finally blame Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
DeSantis dismisses Russian invasion of Ukraine as a ‘territorial dispute’
Rep. George Santos files paperwork indicating he may seek reelection
Youngkin to meet donors in Dallas, stirring talk of a presidential bid
Trump claims violence he inspired on Jan. 6 was Pence’s fault
Biden, in a challenge to China, announces major submarine deal
McCarthy and Jeffries want the House to work. So they started with each other.
Biden makes moves foreshadowing campaign to come, angering some liberals
Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6
Ex-Trump aide at Fox wrestled with election lies, network’s interests
Texas man sues women he says helped his ex-wife obtain abortion pills
House GOP investigates treatment of Jan. 6 defendants at D.C. jail
Lt. gov. ‘hearts’ man’s racy photos after backing anti-LGBTQ bills
7 key takeaways from President Biden’s $6.9 trillion new budget plan
DeSantis indicates privately he intends to run in 2024 as allies prepare
New York prosecutors offer Trump a chance to testify before grand jury
Inside the simmering feud between Donald Trump and Fox News
Train derailment makes odd bedfellows of J.D. Vance, Sherrod Brown
