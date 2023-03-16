Post Politics Now Senate to take key vote on repealing decades-old Iraq war authorizations

Today, the Senate is scheduled to take a key procedural vote on repealing a pair of decades-old authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq, a move that advocates argue is long overdue to put a check on the White House and assert the role of Congress in declaring war. The bipartisan legislation, championed by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), would repeal the 1991 Persian Gulf War authorization and the 2002 Iraq War authorization.