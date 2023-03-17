Post Politics Now Biden to host Irish prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day

Today, President Biden will welcome Ireland’s prime minister to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day, continuing a tradition that had been upended by the pandemic in recent years. The planned Oval Office meeting is part of a busy itinerary for Leo Varadkar, known as Ireland’s taoiseach, that also includes a luncheon on Capitol Hill with congressional leaders and Biden.
In Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are continuing to scrutinize the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and ponder how they might have anticipated the trouble sooner.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
10:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Varadkar at the White House.
Noon Eastern: Biden and Varadkar attend the Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon on Capitol Hill. Watch live here.
5 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a St. Patrick’s Day reception at the White House.
1/3
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Good reads from the Post political staff
Carousel - $Good reads from the Post political staff: use tab or arrows to navigate
6 min ago
6 min ago
31 min ago
31 min ago
50 min ago
50 min ago
55 min ago
55 min ago
59 min ago
59 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago