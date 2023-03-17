The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to host Irish prime minister on St. Patrick's Day

On our radar: Biden to continue St. Patrick’s Day tradition by welcoming Irish prime minister
Noted: Trump-commissioned report undercut his claims of dead and double voters
The latest: Biden’s TikTok plan echoes failed Trump bid China called a ‘smash and grab’
President Biden walks to the White House after arriving via Marine One on the South Lawn on Feb. 28. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden will welcome Ireland’s prime minister to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day, continuing a tradition that had been upended by the pandemic in recent years. The planned Oval Office meeting is part of a busy itinerary for Leo Varadkar, known as Ireland’s taoiseach, that also includes a luncheon on Capitol Hill with congressional leaders and Biden.

In Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are continuing to scrutinize the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and ponder how they might have anticipated the trouble sooner.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Varadkar at the White House.
  • Noon Eastern: Biden and Varadkar attend the Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon on Capitol Hill. Watch live here.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a St. Patrick’s Day reception at the White House.
Here's what to know:

