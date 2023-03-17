Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover President Biden's expected designation of a national monument in Nevada, the real climate debate underlying the administration's approval of the Willow project, and the European Commission's new clean-energy plans. But first:

Should China be allowed to duck tariffs on solar panels because the U.S. needs them badly? Democrats are divided.

Democrats in Congress are gearing up for a bruising battle over solar panel tariffs.

While the fight is highly wonkish and technical, it has major implications for President Biden’s climate agenda and the future of the U.S. solar industry.

So today, we’re breaking down the issue and why it matters:

The context

In June, Biden temporarily suspended crushing tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations — Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam — for two years.

The move drew cheers from the U.S. solar industry, which had been rattled by a Commerce Department investigation into whether Chinese companies were dodging tariffs by shipping their products through those four countries.

Then in December, Commerce issued a preliminary finding that the Chinese manufacturers were, in fact, using those four countries to circumvent tariffs.

The following month, lawmakers in both chambers introduced a resolution aimed at overturning Biden’s decision and reinstating the tariffs to punish China.

The resolution was introduced under the Congressional Review Act , which allows lawmakers to nullify any regulation within 60 days of its enactment by a simple majority vote.

The House version of the measure has co-sponsors in both parties, while the Senate version has only Republican co-sponsors.

The House is expected to vote on the resolution by the end of the month.

The climate stakes

The U.S. solar industry and its allies say the resolution, if passed, would devastate the sector and Biden’s climate goals.

The Energy Department has forecast that solar energy will need to grow to at least 37 percent of the U.S. power mix by 2035 to hit Biden’s clean-energy targets, including his goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.

At the moment, however, the United States has little or no manufacturing capacity for solar panel parts.

That means U.S. solar developers are heavily reliant on imports from abroad, especially from the four Southeast Asian countries.

The situation has put America at a competitive disadvantage with China, which controls more than 80 percent of the solar supply chain.

The Democrats’ landmark climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, seeks to rectify the situation.

The law provides generous incentives for manufacturing solar panels, wind turbine blades and other components in the United States.

However, the U.S. solar industry says it needs a two-year transition period — during which tariffs are paused — to use these incentives to ramp up manufacturing.

“The CRA legislation is a deeply flawed policy approach that will threaten the revival of U.S. solar manufacturing,” Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in a statement.

The association, which represents more than 1,000 U.S. solar companies, has estimated that the resolution would force firms to eliminate 30,000 well-paying jobs, including 4,000 manufacturing jobs.

Democrats divided

The resolution has sowed division among Democrats, with some willing to publicly challenge Biden’s decision, saying solar foreign manufacturers can’t be allowed to duck tariffs.

In the House, the resolution has garnered support from a handful of Democrats, including Reps. Daniel Kildee (Mich.), Bill Pascrell Jr. (N.J.) and Terri A. Sewell (Ala.).

These Democrats have argued that China deserves to be punished for circumventing the tariffs, as the Commerce Department investigation found.

“We cannot allow foreign solar manufacturers to violate trade law, especially when it comes at the expense of American workers and businesses,” Kildee said in a statement

But other Democrats, such as Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), believe the resolution will hamper solar deployment, ultimately undermining the U.S. solar industry’s ability to compete with China.

“We really shouldn’t be doing anything that is slowing down solar deployment when we have to accelerate,” Tom Erb, Peters’s climate policy director, told The Climate 202.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), one of the most vocal solar advocates on Capitol Hill, also urged her colleagues to oppose the resolution at a closed caucus meeting last week and in a subsequent memo, according to a person familiar with the matter. Axios first reported on Rosen’s push.

Brown undecided

Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) recently sent a letter to Biden urging him to restore the tariffs, leading to speculation about whether they might support the resolution.

Brown told The Climate 202 yesterday that he remains undecided on whether to vote for the resolution when it reaches the Senate floor.

In particular, Brown said he’s torn between competing desires to counter China and protect the solar industry in Ohio, which will soon be home to the biggest solar factory complex outside China.

“We have a major solar presence in Ohio,” he said. “But I’ve led around here for my whole career against bad trade agreements that essentially have industrialized China … and I want to balance that towards the immediacy of jobs here. So I don’t know how that’s going to play out.”

Casey, in a brief interview yesterday, would not say whether he plans to vote for the resolution, although he acknowledged that “we have some divisions in our caucus” over the issue.

Pressure points

Biden to declare the largest protected area of his presidency yet

President Biden will designate a sacred tribal site in southern Nevada as a national monument in the coming days, according to two people briefed on the decision, creating the largest protected area of his presidency yet, Maxine reports.

Biden will sign a proclamation putting hundreds of thousands of acres around Spirit Mountain — known as Avi Kwa Ame (ah-VEE-kwah-may) in Mojave — off-limits to development under the 1906 Antiquities Act, the two individuals said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that are not yet public.

The move would rank as Biden’s most consequential act of land conservation so far, and it would fulfill a promise the president made to tribal leaders more than 100 days ago.

A White House spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. But officials with the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management have said that clean energy businesses will still be able to access critical electric transmission lines under any monument designation, so that it wouldn’t impede goals to deploy more wind and solar power.

The real debate over the Willow oil project, explained

The Biden administration’s approval of the controversial Willow oil drilling project in Alaska has reignited a long-standing climate debate over what matters more: significantly reducing fossil fuel demand by aggressively shifting to renewable energy, or tamping down on supply by preventing all oil and gas drilling, The Washington Post’s Shannon Osaka reports.

The Biden administration has favored the former, as demonstrated by the billions of dollars in clean energy investments included in the new climate law. Climate activists tend to prefer the latter, as evidenced by myriad protests against Willow and other fossil fuel projects.

The right answer, experts say, is a little of both. In particular, scientists say that if the world is really going to stop emitting carbon dioxide, all fossil fuel production will have to cease, while renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption ramp up.

International climate

E.U. unveils clean energy plan to counter U.S., China

The European Commission on Thursday unveiled the centerpiece of its plan to help the bloc compete with the United States and China on manufacturing clean energy technologies, Phillip Blenkinsop reports for Reuters.

The Net-Zero Industry Act and Critical Raw Minerals Act, part of the European Union’s Green Deal Industrial Plan, seek to counteract the incentives in America’s Inflation Reduction Act. It also seeks to counter China’s dominance of the supply chains for critical minerals used in electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean tech.

The commission set targets for the bloc to mine 10 percent of the critical minerals — including lithium, copper and nickel — used on the continent. It also set a target of processing 40 percent of these minerals by 2030.

“The bottom line is that we want to be leaders in the green industries of the future,” Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

In the atmosphere

Viral

