Biden to host Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ cast for White House event on mental health

Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XPNAfqnzEj — President Biden (@POTUS) March 19, 2023 President Biden on Monday is scheduled to host Jason Sudeikis and other members of the cast of “Ted Lasso” at the White House to discuss mental health, a subject that the popular, Emmy Award-winning series has tackled. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Sunday night, Biden tweeted a yellow sign taped above a door to the Oval Office bearing the word “BELIEVE” — a reference to Lasso’s office door in the locker room of AFC Richmond, the fictional English soccer team he coaches on the Apple TV Plus show.

According to the White House, the discussion will focus on “the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being.”

“The President has made addressing the mental health crisis a core pillar of his Unity Agenda,” the White House said in a statement. “His strategy is focused on training more providers, making care more affordable and accessible, and creating healthier and safer communities, including online.”

The meeting is not open to the press, but it’s possible Sudeikis and other cast members could make appearances outside the Oval Office.

In the series, now in its third and final season, Sudeikis plays Lasso, who seeks out the team’s therapist for help as he deals with anxiety, the collapse of his marriage and his father’s suicide when he was younger.

Other cast members planning to take part in the discussion include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris and James Lance, according to Apple TV Plus.

