Biden to host Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ cast for White House event on mental health

Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XPNAfqnzEj— President Biden (@POTUS) March 19, 2023
According to the White House, the discussion will focus on “the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being.”
“The President has made addressing the mental health crisis a core pillar of his Unity Agenda,” the White House said in a statement. “His strategy is focused on training more providers, making care more affordable and accessible, and creating healthier and safer communities, including online.”
The meeting is not open to the press, but it’s possible Sudeikis and other cast members could make appearances outside the Oval Office.
In the series, now in its third and final season, Sudeikis plays Lasso, who seeks out the team’s therapist for help as he deals with anxiety, the collapse of his marriage and his father’s suicide when he was younger.
Other cast members planning to take part in the discussion include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris and James Lance, according to Apple TV Plus.