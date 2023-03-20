Biden issues first veto, rejecting Republican-led bill on Labor Department rule

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden issued the first veto of his presidency on Monday to protect a new Labor Department rule that allowed retirement plans to incorporate risk factors like climate change and poor corporate governance in their investment decisions. His veto rejected a Republican-led bill that would have struck down the rule.

“I just signed this veto because legislation passed by Congress would put at risk retirement savings of individuals across the country,” Biden said in a statement. “They couldn’t take into consideration investments that would be impacted by climate, impacted by overpaying executives. And that’s why I decided to veto it, it makes sense to me.”

The Senate had passed the measure — known as the ESG bill — 50-46 after the House narrowly approved it 216-204, which means it does not have enough support to override a veto in either chamber.

In his letter informing Congress of the veto, Biden said the Labor Department rule “protects the hard-earned life savings and pensions of tens of millions of workers and retirees across the country” and allows retirement plan fiduciaries to make “fully informed investment decisions by considering all relevant factors.”

“The Republican-led bill would force retirement managers to ignore these relevant risk factors, disregarding the principles of free markets and jeopardizing the life savings of working families and retirees,” Biden said to Congress.

The Republican bill, he said, would stop plan fiduciaries from “taking into account factors like the physical risks of climate change and poor corporate governance, that could affect investment returns.”

“Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings — whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not,” Biden added on social media.

The president frequently singles out Greene, the divisive, far-right Georgia Republican who interrupted Biden’s State of the Union address in February and called him a “liar” after he identified some Republicans who want changes to Medicare and Social Security.

In a statement, the White House doubled down on this criticism, saying the measure was the result not of an “invisible hand” of government, but of an “angry MAGA fist.”

“Meddling in private markets through adherence to an extreme MAGA ideology prevents fiduciaries from making fully informed investment decisions,” the White House statement said. “It jeopardizes the hard-earned life savings and pensions for tens of millions of cops, firefighters, teachers, and other workers across the country.”

