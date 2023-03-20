Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EPA will approve California’s tough truck rules

The Environmental Protection Agency will allow California to enforce ambitious rules aimed at phasing out sales of diesel-burning trucks, according to three people briefed on the plans, our colleague Anna Phillips scoops.

The EPA will grant California a waiver under the Clean Air Act to enforce rules that are significantly tougher than federal standards, said these individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the announcement was not yet public.

The move could have a profound effect on the air that Californians breathe, especially in low-income communities and neighborhoods of color that are disproportionately burdened by truck pollution.

Heavy-duty trucks account for nearly a third of the state’s nitrogen oxide pollution and more than a quarter of its fine particle pollution from diesel fuel. Both of these pollutants are linked to asthma, other respiratory illnesses and premature death.

Black and Latino Californians are more likely to live near ports, major highways, massive warehouse complexes and other areas with heavy truck traffic.

The rules could also ripple far beyond California’s borders.

Six other states, which together with California represent about 20 percent of U.S. heavy-duty vehicle sales, have already committed to follow California’s tougher standards.

But because of the way the Clean Air Act works, California and these other states cannot act on their plans until the EPA grants the Golden State a waiver.

“This is a critical market signal,” Matt Petersen, who heads the nonprofit Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, told Anna. “Goods movement is a huge part of our economy here … yet it’s the single largest source of air pollution between the trucks and trains and ships.”

The details

The EPA is expected to grant California three waivers that correspond with a suite of three policies.

One rule requires heavy-duty vehicles — including delivery vans, garbage trucks and 18-wheelers — to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter. These rules would apply to vehicles starting with the 2024 model year — three years ahead of the latest federal regulations , which begin with model year 2027.

Another rule requires manufacturers to sell increasing percentages of zero-emission trucks, buses and vans each year, eventually reaching a target of selling 100 percent electric or hydrogen fuel-cell trucks by 2045.

A third policy is related to extending the warranty period of trucks’ emissions controls.

New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington and Vermont have committed to adopt the second rule. All except New Jersey have also agreed to adopt the first.

While environmentalists have cheered California’s suite of stringent rules, some have argued that the latest federal regulations are too weak, allowing trucks in the remaining 43 states to continue releasing harmful levels of pollution.

About 40 members of the Moving Forward Network, a coalition of environmental justice groups, met with EPA Administrator Michael Regan and other agency staff in Washington last week to demand tougher federal limits on truck pollution.

“We communicated to the EPA that we need significant rule changes and stronger enforcement of the existing policies. Their current rules are falling short,” said Bruce Strouble, an activist from Tallahassee and a Moving Forward Network board member.

Timing, legal challenges

It’s unclear exactly when the EPA will announce the waivers.

The agency intended to make the announcement earlier this month, but delayed it because of last-minute complications, according to people familiar with the EPA’s plans.

Neither the EPA nor the California Air Resources Board, the state’s air pollution regulator, would say when they expected the waivers to be approved.

“EPA is working to issue its decisions on the waivers before us as expeditiously as possible,” an EPA spokesperson said in an email.

Once the EPA grants the waivers, however, a trucking industry group is expected to sue to stop the rules from taking effect.

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association , which represents about 30 truck and bus manufacturers, has argued that the tougher rules would significantly increase the cost of trucks.

The association has also tried to discourage other states from adopting California’s rules, claiming it would hurt their economies.

A spokesperson for the group did not respond to a request for comment.

International climate

Nations agree on U.N. climate report after ‘loss and damage’ dispute

Governments on Sunday approved the latest United Nations report on climate change after a lengthy dispute over which countries count as vulnerable or developing, making them eligible for financial aid from wealthy ones to cope with the cascading effects of global warming, Frank Jordans reports for the Associated Press.

Government delegations were supposed to approve the report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Friday at the end of a week-long meeting in the Swiss town of Interlaken. But large countries — including China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the European Union — delayed an agreement until Sunday because of opposition to the wording of key phrases in the text regarding “loss and damage.”

In particular, concerns centered on how to define which nations count as vulnerable developing countries, making them eligible for cash from a fund established at last year’s U.N. climate summit to address “loss and damage” — the irreversible, unavoidable effects of climate change.

The United Nations plans to officially release the report at a news conference Monday. It is expected to synthesize years of studies on the causes and consequences of rising global temperatures.

On the Hill

McCarthy touts Republican energy package at House GOP retreat

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday touted Republicans’ energy and permitting package during his remarks kicking off the House GOP retreat in Florida.

“This will help curb inflation, lower the price of energy and help make America energy independent,” McCarthy said at a news conference in Orlando.

House Republicans plan to bring the package, dubbed the Lower Energy Costs Act, to the floor by the end of the month. The package combines several bills aimed at accelerating the permitting process for new energy projects, boosting natural gas exports and repealing some climate programs created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

On Sunday, McCarthy said speeding up the permitting process “will help renewable energy as well,” despite accusations from Democrats and environmental groups that the measure would primarily benefit fossil fuel projects.

While the package is expected to pass the House along party lines, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York has said it will be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Many thanks to our colleague Marianna Sotomayor, who is attending the House GOP retreat in Florida and helped with this item.

On the Hill this week

Several Cabinet secretaries will head to Capitol Hill this week to defend President Biden’s budget requests for their agencies for the next fiscal year. Here’s what we’ve got on tap:

On Wednesday: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on Biden’s budget proposal for the Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Administrator Michael Regan will testify.

The Senate Budget Committee will meet to discuss how climate change is altering insurance markets.

The Senate Indian Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on tribal priorities for the 2023 farm bill.

On Thursday: The House Appropriations Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee will meet to consider Biden’s budget request for the Energy Department. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will testify.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a hearing on several wildlife bills, including legislation from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) that would direct the Interior Department to remove the gray wolf from the nation’s endangered species list.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands will meet to consider four public lands bills.

The House Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Energy will meet to discuss the development of “next generation energy infrastructure.”

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

