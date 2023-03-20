Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day in 2004, the Associated Press reminds me, hundreds of people around the world protested the war in Iraq one year after it began. And the U.S. military charged six soldiers with abuse of prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

Rep. Lee: Congress has been ‘missing in action’ on war powers

One week after 9-11, Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation enabling President George W. Bush to go after the perpetrators. Rep. Barbara Lee (D.-Calif.) was the sole “no” vote. Today, she wants Congress to reassert its influence over where, when and why America goes to war.

In an interview with The Daily 202, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led war in Iraq, Lee talked about the latest efforts to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) that greenlighted the invasion — and what it was like to stand alone in 2001.

The conversation about the two AUMFs is far from a sterile academic exercise:

Four presidents have invoked the 2001 AUMF to justify It has no expiration date or geographic limits. to justify military operations all over the globe — and the public doesn’t know the true extent of those commitments, many of which remain classified.

Two presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, invoked the 2002 Iraq AUMF as legal justification for strikes in Iraq and Syria — even though that measure concerned the threat posed by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006.

This is as much about the future of America at war as the past.

A ‘very difficult’ vote against a ‘blank check’

“It was a very difficult vote, because I knew it would be misinterpreted,” Lee said of the 2001 AUMF. “Right after 9-11, everyone, our whole country was angry and mourning, uncertain about what was taking place, very emotional.” Including her.

“Everyone wanted to be unified with the president, including myself,” she said. “It was a tough vote.”

Was she surprised about being the only “no” in a Congress that included people like the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)?

“I wasn’t surprised, because I knew it was a tough vote, and I knew the context of that vote. There was anger, people wanted revenge,” she said. “I knew there wouldn’t be many.”

(A day after the vote, The Washington Post quoted Lewis as saying “several other members” wanted to vote with her “but at the same time, like me, they didn't want to be seen as soft on terrorism.” “I was probably 99 percent of the way there in my heart and my soul,” Lewis said.)

‘Forever wars’

But far beyond being the legal justification for the war in Afghanistan, the 2001 AUMF was “really a blank check that set the stage for forever wars and took away Congress’s constitutional responsibility,” said Lee, who is now running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Here’s how she put it in her floor speech on Sept. 14, 2001:

“However difficult this vote may be, some of us must urge the use of restraint. Our country is in a state of mourning. Some of us must say, ‘let us step back for a moment. Let us just pause for a minute and think through the implications of our actions today so that this does not spiral out of control.’”

One consequence from her vote: “So many death threats.” By phone or by mail — she got voice mails that were just the sound of gunshots. She shut down her office phones. She got a police escort.

Near the 20th anniversary of the vote, my colleague Gillian Brockell documented the sort of abuse aimed at Lee. A sample: “You do not stand alone in evil — you stand with [Osama] Bin Laden & Hitler & Judas.”

Public sentiment shifts. So does the White House.

Lee fought a less lonely battle against the 2002 Iraq War authorization — although it still passed with bipartisan support — and her push to get rid of that AUMF has gathered bipartisan momentum over the years. It now has White House support, and may have its best chance to reach the president’s desk this year.]

“We don’t need it,” she said. “It’s past time to repeal this authorization.”

Lee bristled when asked about opposition to repeal, which has taken two broad tacks: First, that there’s no harm in keeping it on the books and second that it risks taking away useful authorities from the commander in chief.

“They’re not valid arguments if you believe the Constitution,” she said. “We’ve been missing in action.”

What about replacing it rather than repealing it?

“Replaced with what?” she asked. “If the president wants to use force anywhere in the world, come to Congress and give us the facts. … where do you want the authority to use force?”

2001: The heavier lift

Lee wants to repeal the 2001 AUMF. That’s harder to do.

It’s not the only legal justification for using military force — the president can invoke Article II of the Constitution in some cases, and Congress has authorized the executive to train, equip and support partners around the world. But it’s the global war on terrorism’s founding text.

“It’s a blank check,” she complained.

Her proposal would give the administration eight months “to determine whether or not it needs to be replaced, why, and where” and craft new legislation accordingly, Lee said.

“This is a marathon, and we’re getting there, but we’re not there yet,” she said. “But we’ll get there.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Xi visits Russia in strongest support for Putin since Ukraine invasion

“Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for three days of talks, in the strongest show yet of support for Russia since its invasion of Ukraine,” Rachel Pannett, Leo Sands, Kelly Kasulis Cho, Robyn Dixon and Lily Kuo report.

World is on brink of catastrophic warming, UN climate change report says

“Human activities have transformed the planet at a pace and scale unmatched in recorded history, causing irreversible damage to communities and ecosystems, according to one of the most definitive reports ever published about climate change,” Sarah Kaplan reports.

Amazon cuts another 9,000 jobs as tech layoffs mount

“The e-commerce giant had already announced plans in January to eliminate 18,000 jobs, bringing its total expected cuts to 27,000 roles. The cuts have been a stark contrast to the past decade of explosive growth for the tech industry, and for Amazon in particular,” Rachel Lerman reports.

Witness proposed by Trump defense to go before Manhattan grand jury Monday

“Michael Cohen’s onetime legal adviser is expected to testify Monday before a grand jury weighing whether President Donald Trump committed any crimes when indirectly paying off adult-film star Stormy Daniels — a development that appears aimed at discrediting a key prosecution witness,” Shayna Jacobs, Rosalind S. Helderman and Josh Dawsey report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Abortion foes seek vows from 2024 GOP hopefuls

“Leading antiabortion groups, fresh off their historic victory with the demise of Roe v. Wade, are drawing up plans for a new goal in the 2024 presidential election: Ensuring the Republican nominee promises to back nationwide restrictions on abortion,” Rachel Roubein reports.

“One of the most influential groups, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, is likely to ask candidates to sign a pledge supporting a federal minimum limit on abortion at no later than 15 weeks of pregnancy.”

Covid changed parents’ view of schools — and ignited the education culture wars

“Some conservative parents, granted an unprecedented glimpse into lessons during virtual learning, took issue with teacher-led discussions of race, gender and sexual orientation, arguing educators were promoting the views of the political left,” Hannah Natanson reports.

Politicians capitalized on the swelling discontent to pass at least 64 laws across 25 states restricting what children can learn and do at school, per a Washington Post analysis.” “They founded national organizations such as Moms for Liberty to promote greater parental control of education and eradicate books they deemed sexually inappropriate from school libraries., per a Washington Post analysis.”

U.S. veterans won justice for burn pit exposure. Iraqis were forgotten.

“Though U.S. veterans prevailed recently in a long fight for government recognition of burn pit exposure, there has been no American effort to assess the local impact, let alone treat or compensate Iraqis who breathed the same air,” Louisa Loveluck and Mustafa Salim report.

… and beyond

Fear, burnout and insubordination: Insiders spill details about life at the highest levels of FBI

“A gender discrimination trial in Washington, D.C., shined a harsh spotlight on one of the most important legal offices in the U.S. government, portraying it as a hotbed of dysfunction, turf wars, mismanagement and paranoia,” Politico’s Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney report.

Families lose homes after Florida cities turbocharge code enforcement foreclosures

“Jessica Shroyer will become homeless tomorrow if the city of Fort Pierce sells her home as planned … She’s at risk of losing the house because the city of Fort Pierce, like a number of cities across Florida, has begun to aggressively foreclose on homes in the city for violations ranging from unmowed lawns to unsafe structures,” Ben Wieder, Shirsho Dasgupta and Sheridan Wall report for the Miami Herald.

“The foreclosures have brought in millions for the cities, but have taken away homes that have been in families for generations, particularly in heavily Black and lower income neighborhoods. And the lawyer who has aggressively pursued the practice is trying to make cities in South Florida next.”

The Biden agenda

Biden warns Israeli leader on judicial changes

“President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Sunday that democratic values — including ‘genuine checks and balances’ — had to remain a pillar of the U.S.-Israel relationship, a veiled warning to Netanyahu about his incendiary plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system,” Yasmeen Abutaleb reports.

“During the phone call between the two leaders, Biden expressed ‘concern’ about Netanyahu’s plan in a ‘candid and constructive conversation’ that lasted about 45 minutes, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a diplomatically sensitive conversation.”

Biden asks Congress to impose tougher penalties on executives of failed banks

“President Biden on Friday called on Congress to impose tougher penalties on senior bank executives whose mismanagement contributes to the failure of their institutions, alluding to the ‘mess’ left behind by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in recent days,” Amy B Wang reports.

How long-covid symptoms are getting less common, visualized

“Americans infected with the coronavirus’s omicron variant are less likely to develop symptoms typical of long covid than those who had covid-19 earlier in the pandemic, according to the largest-ever study of who is most vulnerable to being sickened — or debilitated — by the virus’s lingering effects,” Amy Goldstein and Dan Keating report.

Hot on the left

A jarring state takeover of public schools in Houston

“The Houston school takeover didn’t take place in a vacuum. Instead, it’s just the latest example of what’s becoming a defining trait of today’s Republican Party, and at the core of why people are tagging the GOP as an anti-democracy movement,” columnist Will Bunch writes for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Increasingly, Republicans are using their control of statehouses in red America to simply override election results in blue-dot localities that they don’t like, but especially when the ballot box winners are the choice of Black and brown voters. In Houston, where seven of Houston’s nine elected school trustees are African American or Latino, the Abbott administration’s moves against the school district accelerated around the same time that the city’s Harris County also elected 19 judges who are Black, female and Democratic.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis’s pivotal service at Guantánamo during a violent year

“Seventeen years later, as the governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential contender, DeSantis has largely skimmed over his experience at the base, giving it a brief mention in his new book, ‘The Courage to Be Free,’ and rarely speaking in depth about his actions in Guantánamo — where prisoners have alleged they suffered abuse and human rights violations,” Michael Kranish reports.

“Independent groups have decried their treatment, with the U.N. Commission on Human Rights concluding that force-feeding amounted to torture, and the , and the International Committee of the Red Cross reaching a similar conclusion about overall conditions at the prison — both claims that the U.S. military has denied.”

Today in Washington

At 1 p.m., the Bidens will hold a Nowruz celebration.

The Bidens will host Jason Sudeikis and the cast of “Ted Lasso” to talk about mental health at 3:15 p.m.

In closing

Blossom watch

Enduring freezing weather, D.C. cherry blossoms are one stage from peak

“The National Park Service declared that Washington’s cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin reached their penultimate stage of development on Saturday, meaning peaking bloom should occur within the next several days,” Jason Samenow reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

