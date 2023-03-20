DeSantis criticizes N.Y. prosecutor while invoking Trump’s alleged ‘porn star hush money payments’

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took slight digs at potential 2024 rival Donald Trump on Monday amid talk — driven by the former president himself — that Trump expects to be indicted this week by a grand jury in New York. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Asked at a state college appearance Monday about the possibility of a Trump indictment, DeSantis first criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as “pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office.” Bragg has been investigating Trump’s role in alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

But DeSantis also couldn’t resist making references to the allegations against Trump.

“Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair — I just, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said, prompting laughter and applause from the audience.

Later, DeSantis once again mentioned “porn star hush money payments.”

Though DeSantis has not formally announced his presidential candidacy, the Florida governor has been traveling to early primary states to promote his book and has emerged as Trump’s chief rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. DeSantis’s moves have prompted attacks from Trump, who announced in November that he was running for office again.

Asked if the state of Florida would play a role in any possible extradition to New York, DeSantis said he would not get involved in the matter.

“We are not involved in this, won’t be involved in this,” DeSantis said. “I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus … He’s trying to do a political spectacle.”

