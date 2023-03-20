The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Republicans rally to Trump’s defense as he faces possible indictment

Key updates
On our radar: Witness proposed by Trump defense to go before Manhattan grand jury Monday
Noted: Nikki Haley walks fine line on race, gender in appeal to GOP base
The latest: Trump’s talk of an arrest pushes 2024 election rivals to his defense
Former president Donald Trump speaks with reporters after arriving in Davenport, Iowa, on March 13. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
clock iconUpdated 8 min ago

Today, Republicans — including his 2024 White House rivals — are rallying to the defense of former president Donald Trump as he faces a possible indictment in a hush-money case involving adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. On Sunday night, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the investigation political but distanced himself from Trump’s call for protests if he is arrested, as Trump predicted would happen Tuesday in a social media post over the weekend.

House Republicans are in Orlando for a retreat. In Washington, President Biden will host actor Jason Sudeikis and other cast members of “Ted Lasso” at the White House for a conversation on mental health. The popular Apple TV Plus series has tackled mental health issues in its storyline.

On our radar: Witness proposed by Trump defense to go before Manhattan grand jury Monday
Noted: Nikki Haley walks fine line on race, gender in appeal to GOP base
The latest: Trump’s talk of an arrest pushes 2024 election rivals to his defense

Your daily dashboard

  • 1 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a reception celebrating Nowruz, the Persian new year. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden welcomes Sudeikis and other “Ted Lasso” cast members.
  • 4:15 p.m. Eastern: Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and other House Republicans hold a news conference in Orlando. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

Good reads from the Post political staff

Mike Pence, unmoored from Donald Trump, finds his old voice
DeSantis’s pivotal service at Guantánamo during a violent year
The aide who stayed: Walt Nauta, key witness in Trump documents case
Judge rules Trump lawyer Corcoran must testify, people familiar say
Two gifts to Trump family from foreign nations are missing, report says
Trump-commissioned report undercut his claims of dead and double voters
Veterans Affairs modernizes mission statement based on Lincoln’s line
Senate advances bill to repeal authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
Jewish partisanship sits with the party sympathetic to Palestinians
Analysis
For senators’ health updates, full transparency is case by case
Much of the 2024 GOP field focuses on dark, apocalyptic themes
Live contributors
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

