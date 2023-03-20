Post Politics Now Republicans rally to Trump’s defense as he faces possible indictment

Today, Republicans — including his 2024 White House rivals — are rallying to the defense of former president Donald Trump as he faces a possible indictment in a hush-money case involving adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. On Sunday night, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the investigation political but distanced himself from Trump’s call for protests if he is arrested, as Trump predicted would happen Tuesday in a social media post over the weekend.