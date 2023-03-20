Post Politics Now Republicans rally to Trump’s defense as he faces possible indictment

Today, Republicans — including his 2024 White House rivals — are rallying to the defense of former president Donald Trump as he faces a possible indictment in a hush-money case involving adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. On Sunday night, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the investigation political but distanced himself from Trump’s call for protests if he is arrested, as Trump predicted would happen Tuesday in a social media post over the weekend.
House Republicans are in Orlando for a retreat. In Washington, President Biden will host actor Jason Sudeikis and other cast members of “Ted Lasso” at the White House for a conversation on mental health. The popular Apple TV Plus series has tackled mental health issues in its storyline.
3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden welcomes Sudeikis and other “Ted Lasso” cast members.
4:15 p.m. Eastern: Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and other House Republicans hold a news conference in Orlando. Watch live here.
