On the Hill

Trump looms (again) over House GOP retreat

ORLANDO — House Republicans are convening at a palatial resort complex here for their annual issues conference this week.

They have sessions to strategize on foreign policy, get an update on the economy, discuss the border and rally around the conference’s energy policies.

But former president Donald Trump is hovering over it all, once again threatening to overshadow what is meant to be a unifying event for the party.

At the opening news conference Sunday night, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was peppered with questions about Trump’s recent social media post predicting he would be arrested Tuesday in the hush-money case involving Stormy Daniels, in which the former president wrote, “PROTEST. TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

McCarthy gave a full-throated defense of Trump, calling the investigation political and predicted that “it will not hold up in court.”

But he disagreed with Trump on the calls for protest. “I don’t think people should protest this. No,” he said.

When asked later if Trump should use the phrase “take our country back” — which is reminiscent of the language he used in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — McCarthy refused to criticize Trump, saying, “He’s not saying something negative.”

“We want calmness out there,” McCarthy added. “Nobody, nobody [is] for violence.”

Deja vu all over again

Trump’s potential indictment and McCarthy’s quick defense of him put House Republicans in the familiar position of having to take a side in a Trump controversy, and most quickly rallied behind the former president.

For House Republicans, a Trump indictment may be the perfect political development to excite the party’s base.

Republicans are accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being soft on crime, taking campaign contributions from billionaire George Soros and being motivated by retribution against Trump.

Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said an indictment would be “outrageous” and an abuse of the justice system against “political adversaries.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who immediately praised McCarthy on Twitter for his quick rebuke of the potential indictment, stood in the back as the news conference ended, ready to talk to reporters.

“If Americans want to protest a corrupt, Soros-funded Manhattan D.A. that’s ignoring crime in his own district and spending all of those tax dollars on figuring out how to politically persecute President Trump, then they have a right to protest it,” Greene said. “And I completely agree with them.”

Trump vs. DeSantis

While trashing Bragg may be an easy political call for most House Republicans, they find themselves in a stickier situation when it comes to what to do about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s silence on the issue.

His decision not to immediately condemn the possible indictment is being used by Trump’s team as an attack line against DeSantis, who at this point appears to be Trump’s main rival for the 2024 presidential nomination.

It has been over 24 hours and some people are still quiet. History will judge their silence. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 19, 2023

If DeSantis remains silent and Trump and his allies continue to see it as yet another choose-a-side issue, it could get uncomfortable for House Republicans in Florida this week.

McCarthy on Sunday appeared to want to stay out of presidential primary politics.

Asked whether Trump should run if indicted, McCarthy did not give a ringing endorsement: “The Constitution allows him to.”

What’s next?

McCarthy is calling on House committees to investigate Bragg’s office even though there has yet to be indictment. But because Congress doesn’t have jurisdiction over local district attorneys’ offices, he called for a probe to see whether federal funds were used in the Manhattan district attorney’s inquiry.

“I don’t have the answers, but it has questions,” McCarthy said, adding that he had spoken with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government.

He said he expects an announcement today on how Jordan will handle the situation.

Thanks to Marianna Sotomayor for her help reporting this story.

McCarthy signals he’ll put AUMF repeal on House floor

McCarthy said a repeal of the war authorizations for both Iraq wars could come up for a House vote if it passes the Senate this week as expected.

“I think it has a clear opportunity to come to the floor,” McCarthy said, adding it’s an issue the conference will discuss today. McCarthy did not vote for a similar measure that passed the House in the last Congress.

Reps. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) and Tom Cole (R-Okla.), a close McCarthy ally, co-sponsored the measure in the House.

The Senate advanced the measure last week with the overwhelming support of 68 senators. Later this week, there are likely to be votes on amendments and final passage of the measure.

What we're watching

The Federal Reserve will hold a closely watched meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide whether to pause or continue its campaign of raising interest rates to curb inflation.

There was little question the Fed would keep raising rates before Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed earlier this month.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee two weeks ago that the Fed “would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes” if the economy remained strong.

But turmoil in the banking sector — UBS agreed on Sunday to take over the troubled Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a deal backstopped by the Swiss government — has led to calls for the Fed to hold off on raising rates higher, which could put more pressure on struggling banks.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called on the Fed on Sunday to stop raising rates (Warren, a Powell critic, has been opposed to his strategy for months). Still, the European Central Bank raised rates by half a point on Thursday.

The Fed raised rates by only a quarter-point in February, a slowdown from the rapid pace of increases last year.

In a sign that worries persist over the health of the global financial system, the Fed and other major central banks announced a move Sunday to make sure lenders have easy access to U.S. dollars.

Here’s what Congress and President Biden are up to this week:

Monday: Biden and first lady Jill Biden will hold a reception marking Nowruz, the Persian new year, this afternoon before hosting Jason Sudeikis and the cast of “Ted Lasso” at the White House to discuss efforts to promote mental health.

Tuesday: Biden will speak at a White House conservation summit — an event that comes a week after his administration greenlit an oil drilling project in Alaska, disappointing environmentalists.

Wednesday: Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which is looking into Moderna’s reported plans to raise the price of its coronavirus vaccine.

Thursday: Shou Zi Chew, the chief executive of TikTok, will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee as lawmakers weigh efforts to crack down on the Chinese-owned social media app or ban it entirely. Biden, meanwhile, will mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act’s passage before heading to Ottawa.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will testify about its budget before a House Appropriations subcommittee. Manger is likely to be asked questions about the footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Manger has criticized Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his depictions of Jan. 6 and a Capitol Police spokesman has said the Capitol Police was not shown most of the excerpts that aired.

The select subcommittee on the Chinese Communist Party will hold its second hearing, also in prime time. The focus of this one is the “Chinese Communist Party’s Ongoing Uyghur Genocide.”

Friday: Biden will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Canada’s Parliament before flying to Delaware.

At the White House

The legacy of the war in Iraq

Twenty years later: Twenty years have passed since American and coalition forces invaded Iraq with the hopes of toppling Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, disarming the country of its purported cache of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and liberating the country’s citizens.

The eight-year war — a product of flawed U.S. intelligence and hubris — was one of the United States’ greatest intelligence and foreign policy failures. As many as 4,500 U.S. troops died in the war, and more than 186,000 Iraqis were killed. The coalition did not find any WMDs, and the architect of the invasion, former defense secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, died nearly two years ago.

Here’s a roundup of The Post’s coverage of the anniversary:

On Iraq’s lost generation: “The American military operation in Iraq did not ‘free its people,’ as President George W. Bush promised from the Oval Office 20 years ago. Instead, it tore them apart, pitching the nation into years of chaos and conflict in which most Iraqis had no say at all,” Louisa Loveluck and Mustafa Salim write. Fayhaa Khalid, Mohamed Khalili and Hajer Qusay “belong to a generation that grew up — and grew apart from their country — in the shadow of that cataclysm, their formative years spent hiding from violence. As Iraq’s children of war came of age, so did a political system that excluded them.”

On the United States’ lost generation: The war in Iraq “left a generation of military children to navigate their path to adulthood without the benefit of a parent who could teach them how to talk to their crush, cheer them on from the bleachers or fill them with bravery to stand up to bullies,” Alex Horton writes. “Today, those boys and girls are mostly grown. Some have children of their own, and yet they seldom dwell on the divisive invasion that precipitated their parents’ deaths. Rather, it is the sense of absence that endures, fueling for many an unending quest to understand the legacies of those they loved or, in some cases, never truly knew at all.”

On the Iraqis exposed to toxic burn pits: “Sickness was a constant for those who could not leave,” Louisa and Mustafa write. “The medical bills were often crippling. Some families, like that of Ezzedin Abdulnabih, were forced to sell their farmland. Mahmoud Majeed Ali gave up the family car to fund his youngest son’s treatment; it was difficult then to visit the grave of his other son, who was shot dead by American soldiers.”

On a long-awaited homecoming: “My parents and I left as U.S. sanctions made life in Iraq nearly impossible. Although I know the city is safer than it used to be, I still have fears about what I may find,” Salwan Georges writes. “I wonder, what do my old neighborhoods look like, what it will be like to see my old school, to visit the graves of my family members? Will I recognize my homeland? Will my homeland recognize me?”

The campaign

Nikki Haley walks fine line on race, gender

Haley’s pitch: Our colleague Dylan Wells interviewed more than two dozen attendees of Nikki Haley’s early campaign events to discuss the presidential hopeful’s pitch to voters.

Haley’s pitch, which is centered on her identity as the daughter of Indian immigrants, accentuates “her differences from White male candidates and offer reassurances that they are not impediments to achieving success,” Dylan writes. “She says it’s time for a new generation of leaders and the best way to accomplish that is to put 3 ‘badass woman’ in the White House.”

At the same time, “Haley has underscored that she does not believe there are ‘glass ceilings’ limiting women. She rejects identity politics as a form of divisiveness and ‘woke self-loathing.’ And in a speech kicking off her campaign last month, she said that ‘America is not a racist country.’”

“Her pitch is directed at a Republican primary electorate that largely rejects the idea that institutions are plagued by systemic racism and other forms of discrimination, as well as the suggestion that the country ought to reckon more openly with past injustices.”

On the Hill

New analysis says millions could lose food stamp benefits under GOP proposal

New this morning: An analysis of a Republican bill to overhaul the food stamp program from the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that more than 10 million Americans live in households that would be at risk of losing benefits if it passed.

The bill, introduced last week by Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and nearly two dozen other Republicans, would raise the cutoff age for which able-bodied adults without dependents are required to work to receive benefits, from 49 years old to 65, among other changes.

“Work requirements have proven to be effective, and people who can work should work,” Johnson said in a statement last week.

The think tank found that not everyone subject to the bill’s requirements would lose benefits if it passed.

“But a very significant number are likely to be impacted because they are out of work, the state failed to screen them for an exemption they should have qualified for, or they were unable to navigate the verification system to prove they are working,” the analysis found.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Happy Women’s History Month

A DC Hottie! Megan Thee Stallion with @VP Kamala Harris at the Women’s History Luncheon 💕 pic.twitter.com/YifRGYMvA7 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 18, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

