Post Politics Now Biden to focus on land conservation and arts; Trump awaits word on indictment

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden during an October 2020 debate in Nashville. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Today will offer a sharp contrast between activities of the current president and his predecessor. President Biden’s schedule includes some traditional White House events: one focused on policy, in this case land conservation, and another at which Biden will present awards for the arts and humanities. Recipients will include Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In Florida, former president Donald Trump continues to await word on whether he will become the first former U.S. president to be indicted, as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues to investigate a case related to a hush-money payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. The case has become the talk of an ongoing House Republican retreat in Orlando, with members accusing Bragg of mounting a politically motivated prosecution.

  • 8:15 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference in Orlando. Watch live here.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 4:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden presents awards for arts and humanities. Watch live here.
Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ castmates talk about mental health during White House visit
Stormy, Trump and more: The names to know in historic hush-money case
Lawyer Robert Costello seeks to undercut Cohen to Trump grand jury
DeSantis criticizes N.Y. prosecutor while invoking Trump’s alleged ‘porn star hush money payments’
Nikki Haley walks fine line on race, gender in appeal to GOP base
Mike Pence, unmoored from Donald Trump, finds his old voice
DeSantis’s pivotal service at Guantánamo during a violent year
The aide who stayed: Walt Nauta, key witness in Trump documents case
Judge rules Trump lawyer Corcoran must testify, people familiar say
Two gifts to Trump family from foreign nations are missing, report says
Trump-commissioned report undercut his claims of dead and double voters
Veterans Affairs modernizes mission statement based on Lincoln’s line
Senate advances bill to repeal authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
Jewish partisanship sits with the party sympathetic to Palestinians
For senators’ health updates, full transparency is case by case
Much of the 2024 GOP field focuses on dark, apocalyptic themes
