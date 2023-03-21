Post Politics Now Biden to focus on land conservation and arts; Trump awaits word on indictment

Today will offer a sharp contrast between activities of the current president and his predecessor. President Biden’s schedule includes some traditional White House events: one focused on policy, in this case land conservation, and another at which Biden will present awards for the arts and humanities. Recipients will include Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
In Florida, former president Donald Trump continues to await word on whether he will become the first former U.S. president to be indicted, as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues to investigate a case related to a hush-money payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. The case has become the talk of an ongoing House Republican retreat in Orlando, with members accusing Bragg of mounting a politically motivated prosecution.
Here's what to know:
8:15 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference in Orlando. Watch live here.
1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit. Watch live here.
Good reads from the Post political staff
