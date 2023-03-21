Will a TikTok ban irritate the Gen Z electorate in 2024? Ask our politics editor.

Could a potential TikTok ban stir the Gen Z electorate in 2024? It depends on the party that takes credit for it. For months, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have come out against TikTok citing U.S. security concerns. While the future of TikTok is unpredictable, we can predict that Gen Z and millennials will make up the largest share of voters in 2024.
I’m Brianna Tucker, a deputy politics editor for The Washington Post. I’ve covered Congress, climate, three election cycles, and was tuned in during all 15 rounds of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s path to the speakership — shout out to C-SPAN. I’m answering your questions every Tuesday about politics and 2024, and sharing the inside scoop from our reporters on the campaign trail.
Join me and campaign reporter Dylan Wells on March 21 at 12 p.m. Eastern time for the next chat. Dylan has covered some of the most dynamic races and campaigns across the country, reporting (and TikTok-ing) on GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s implicit contrasts with Donald Trump to where 2024 Republican hopefuls stand on Ukraine.
