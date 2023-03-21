Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Debt limit, work requirements and 2024 tidbits from the GOP retreat … What a year this month has been for the Fed … What we’re watching: Second day of Xi’s visit to Russia … The companies saved from Silicon Valley Bank’s financial meltdown, visualized … but first …

On the Hill

Some Republicans attack Bragg, but don’t defend Trump

ORLANDO — According to former president Donald Trump, today is the day he will be arrested over the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if that’s actually what will happen, but at the House Republican issues conference here, we’ve noticed an interesting bit of maneuvering by some GOP lawmakers: They are eager to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, but they aren’t necessarily defending Trump.

Defending Trump and attacking the Manhattan D.A. “are separate,” said Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.).

“I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat or other, when your government can literally start turning on its political adversaries because nothing as far as we know has changed with this case,” he said.

The base-Trump two-step

In Republicans’ telling, Bragg’s potential indictment has all the makings of a red-meat political care package: It’s government overreach, he was supported by a group that received money from George Soros, he has a record of reducing criminal prosecutions.

And they’re hoping that attacking him will appease the base while trying to avoid Trump’s ire as many elected Republicans are looking elsewhere for a GOP presidential nominee. (Note: Trump usually notices when he receives anything less than total support.)

It’s a similar tactic to when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago last year to retrieve classified documents. Many Republicans called the raid government overreach but tried to walk the fine line of not defending Trump for allegedly taking the documents and failing to return them when asked — a potential crime.

The DeSantis dig

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the rip-Bragg-without-defending-Trump ploy the furthest Monday when he said the D.A. was “pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office,” before taking a dig at the former president, who is also his likely rival for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Advertisement

“Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair — I just, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said. Zing!

Lawmakers at the House GOP retreat avoided poking the bear in their comments.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), the new chairman of National Republican Congressional Committee, has endorsed Trump for president but said that attacking the Manhattan D.A. does not necessarily equate to endorsing the president.

“You could separate that hypothetically and say, ‘I don’t necessarily endorse Trump, but I see this for what it is,’” Hudson said.

But key Republicans aren’t willing to say if Trump should run for president with an indictment.

In response to the question, Emmer dodged, and said of the possible indictment: “I think it’s outrageous.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a day earlier simply said that it is constitutional for Trump to run.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) wouldn’t say whether an indictment would hurt or help Trump or Republicans politically.

“You know why we’re so far from actual voting, we’re almost a year away from voting, but it’s more of a concern about how this diminishes law enforcement in America,” Scalise said.

Advertisement

More Post coverage of the possible Trump indictment:

Other tidbits from the GOP retreat

We sat down on Monday with three top House Republicans, and the conference feels quite united right now.

Following the drawn-out fight for speaker in January, the retreat in large part was an attempt to get members on the same page when it comes to issues such as foreign policy, the border and the budget. [An interesting aside: They offered child care for members, a notion that would have been unthinkable even 10 years ago at a GOP gathering.]

The party also used the event to court Hispanic voters, with Spanish-speaking Republican lawmakers holding a bilingual news conference.

Here are some quick takeaways from our talks with Republican leaders and the rank-and-file:

On the debt limit: Republicans are far from backing off their threat not to raise the debt limit unless Democrats make concessions. They say that nothing can happen until President Biden and McCarthy meet again — but they say that needs to happen soon.

Advertisement

Emmer, who is tasked with finding enough votes to pass the Republican agenda, said he thinks leadership can pass a debt-limit increase with just Republican votes even though they can only lose four Republicans.

But Emmer added: “I don’t think it’s going to be something that Democrats can’t live with.”

On work requirements: Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) responded to a Center for Budget and Policy Priorities report that found that 10 million people live in households that could stand to lose food stamp benefits should his work requirements proposal pass Congress.

“We know that these work requirements work,” Johnson said. “The incomes of the people who were affected by those changes tripled in 18 months. I mean, this used to be a strong bipartisan area of agreement.”

On 2024: Hudson, the National Republican Congressional Committee chairman, was bullish about 2024 for House Republicans, predicting they will gain seats. He said Republicans can win regardless of who the GOP’s presidential nominee is. “You build a fortress around yourself and your district by being an effective member of Congress and communicating that well,” Hudson said, referring to the strategy for House Republicans to win.

Advertisement

Correction: A previous version of this story said that The Early had sat down with the three top House Republicans. This version has been corrected.

In the agencies

What a year this month has been for the Fed

Day One: The Federal Reserve will kick off its two-day policy meeting today where officials are expected to confront the banking turmoil of the last two weeks, our colleague Rachel Siegel reports. “The last time Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell appeared in public — 13 days ago — he warned that the central bank was seeing signs the economy was heating back up and might need to be more aggressive raising interest rates. Then everything changed.”

“The recent brush with a bank crisis has focused new attention on a key pillar of the Fed’s responsibilities — financial regulation — which garnered far less attention and urgency amid an all-out inflation fight.”

“Now officials must reassess the extent to which rising rates are destabilizing parts of the economy rather than simply slowing it down. And leaders including Powell and top banking cop Michael Barr must answer why the central bank’s existing policies failed to prevent the dominoes from falling.”

🔮Banking forecast: “Markets expect a quarter-point increase this week, which would bring the federal funds rate to between 4.75 and 5 percent,” Rachel writes. “But some experts argue that the safer approach would be to pause rate hikes until calm is restored, or until it is clear that the bank fiasco is truly over.”

What we're watching

In Russia: Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Moscow for the second day of his trip to the region. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to sign two major documents today in an effort to boost economic cooperation and deepen relations. Xi is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the trip, and a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman said Monday that the country’s government is ready for “closer dialogue with China in order to restore peace.”

Advertisement

The three-day state visit is Xi’s strongest show of support for Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine and underscores his refusal to isolate the country. China has continued to provide economic and diplomatic support to Russia, while also nurturing ambitions of dismantling the U.S.-led (and NATO-led) world order.

Check out The Post’s live blog for the latest updates.

At the Interior Department: Days after the Biden administration infuriated environmentalists by approving a new oil drilling project in Alaska, Biden will trek to the Interior Department today to headline a conservation summit with tribal leaders. He’ll announce that he’s establishing to new national monuments: Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and Castner Range National Monument in Texas.

The Data

The companies saved from Silicon Valley Bank’s financial meltdown, visualized: “The popular entertainment streaming company Roku had over 11 percent of its total assets and a quarter of its cash and cash equivalents — $487 million — in SVB accounts,” our colleagues Caitlin Gilbert, Alyssa Fowers, Jacob Bogage and Daniel Wolfe report. “Vir Biotechnology, a pharmaceutical firm that helped develop monoclonal antibody treatments for covid-19, had about 8 percent of its assets, or $220 million, in SVB deposits.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

A very serious question by very serious journalist named Trent Crimm #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/a9LkpaCal5 — Erin B. Logan (@erinblogan) March 20, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article