Supreme Court rules for deaf student who says school district failed him

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with a deaf student who alleges his Michigan school district failed to provide him with an adequate education and should have to pay monetary damages. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote for a unanimous court that Miguel Luna Perez could pursue an Americans With Disabilities Act claim against the Sturgis Public School District even though he was also seeking help under another federal program, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which seeks to ensure children with disabilities receive a free and appropriate public education.

The technical question for the justices was whether Perez had to exhaust all of the administrative procedures required under IDEA before he could sue under another law.

Gorsuch said no. Nothing in IDEA “bars his way” from an ADA lawsuit, Gorsuch wrote, adding that answering the question “holds consequences not just for Mr. Perez but for a great many children with disabilities and their parents.”

Advertisement

Perez attended Sturgis schools from ages 9 through 20, and the school system agreed to provide him with aides to translate lessons into sign language. But Perez and his parents contend the aides were often absent or unqualified — one was attempting to teach herself sign language even as she was working with Perez.

They say the school district inflated Perez’s academic progress, making the Perez family believe he was on track to graduate. But months before graduation, they learned he would not get a diploma. They filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Education.

“They alleged that Sturgis had failed its duties under IDEA and other laws,” Gorsuch wrote. “Shortly before an administrative hearing, the parties reached a settlement. Under its terms, Sturgis promised to provide Mr. Perez all the forward-looking equitable relief he sought, including additional schooling at the Michigan School for the Deaf.”

Advertisement

But the Perez family sought “backward-looking relief” as well, Gorsuch wrote, “in the form of compensatory damages.”

Lower courts had agreed with the school system that Perez could not bring an ADA claim “without first exhausting all of IDEA’s administrative dispute resolution procedures.”

But the Supreme Court said lower courts were wrong to rule that way, because the ADA provides a remedy that everyone agrees IDEA does not — monetary damages.

The case is Luna Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools.

GiftOutline Gift Article