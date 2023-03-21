Stormy, Trump and more: The names to know in historic hush-money case

Alvin Bragg

Alvin Bragg is the prosecutor leading the investigation of the Daniels payment. He was elected district attorney of New York County in 2021 after serving as chief deputy attorney general of New York and as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

His predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat, opened a broad inquiry into Trump’s business activities in 2019. It initially included a probe of the Daniels payment, but Vance ended up turning his attention to Trump’s taxes and alleged manipulation of asset values.

Bragg, a Democrat who assumed office in early 2022, has not sought charges in the tax and asset investigation, prompting two of the office’s veteran prosecutors to resign in protest last year. But Bragg revived the investigation into the hush-money payment, convening a new grand jury in January to consider criminal charges.

Earlier this month, Bragg offered Trump a chance to testify before the grand jury — a move that signaled an indictment was coming. Trump has not appeared.

With a potential indictment looming and Trump posting on social media about his possible arrest, Bragg last week told his staff in an internal email that he would protect them against any threats.

“Please know that your safety is our top priority,” he wrote. “We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

Bragg has said little publicly about the status of his office’s probes of Trump.