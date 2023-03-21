Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: A deadly fungal infection is spreading in long-term care hospitals and other health facilities. President Biden signed a bill to declassify certain intelligence about the origins of covid-19.

All you need to know about the Comstock Act — and how it’s now being deployed

If you hadn’t heard of the Comstock Act until recently, you’re not alone. But in a post-Roe world, the significance of the law is growing and questions are mounting.

Originally passed in 1873, the law made it illegal to send “obscene,” “immoral” and “indecent” publications through the mail, including banning the mailing of anything that could be used for an abortion. It got its namesake from Anthony Comstock, an anti-vice crusader.

The provisions pertaining to abortion were unenforceable under Roe v. Wade’s constitutional protections for abortion, several experts said. But since the landmark ruling was overturned in June, Republican politicians and conservative lawyers have cited the law in several high-profile instances of efforts to restrict abortions or the abortion pill. This includes the Texas lawsuit seeking the suspension or removal of a key abortion medication, sparking renewed debate over the 19th-century law.

“I don't think the Comstock Act arguments are great, but they're appealing to judges who are both conservative on abortion and invested in textualism,” said Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at the University of California at Davis. “And the Comstock Act is on the books, so those arguments are available.”

Today, we’re digging into what you need to know about the Comstock Act.

So, what else should I know?

The Comstock Act passed in 1873 was titled, “An Act for the Suppression of Trade in, and Circulation of, Obscene Literature and Articles of Immoral Use.” The law has been amended several times, such as in 1971 when Congress removed restrictions on mailing contraception.

How are Comstock Act arguments being deployed in the abortion pill case?

Alliance Defending Freedom is the conservative group challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone on behalf of antiabortion doctors and organizations. The group wrote in its brief that the agency’s actions don’t comply with federal laws, specifically the Comstock Act, which “expressly prohibit the mailing or delivery … of any substance or drug intended for producing abortion.” They also wrote that the FDA’s actions “failed to” acknowledge the law.

The other side: In its legal brief, the Justice Department pointed to a recent administrative memo, as well as court precedents, that it contends means the law doesn’t apply to mailing abortion pills when there’s no reason to believe they’ll be used unlawfully. Government lawyers also argue that the Comstock Act doesn’t have bearing on “the safety and efficacy findings at the core of FDA’s approval decision,” particularly as Roe was intact at the time.

What are other examples of how the Comstock Act has cropped up?

The law has also come up recently in several other abortion-related contexts. That includes in New Mexico, where several cities and counties near the Texas border have passed ordinances aimed at keeping out both surgical and medication abortion. The ordinances don’t outright ban abortion or clinics, instead saying licensed businesses — such as abortion clinics or pharmacies — must comply with federal law, including the Comstock Act, our colleague Karin Brulliard reported last month.

Another Comstock instance: Twenty Republican attorneys general cited the act in recent letters to CVS and Walgreens warning the pharmacy chains not to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone. “Although many people are unfamiliar with this statute because it has not been amended in a few decades, the text could not be clearer: ‘every article or thing designed, adapted, or intended for producing abortion … shall not be conveyed in the mails,’” the attorneys general wrote.

What does the Biden administration say?

In late December, the Justice Department issued a legal opinion saying the U.S. Postal Service may deliver abortion pills in states that have banned or sharply restricted the procedure. The department said federal law allows the mailing of the medication since the sender can’t know definitively whether the recipient would use them illegally, our colleague Perry Stein reported.

This hinged on the Justice Department’s interpretation of a section of the Comstock Act. The opinion noted that the two pills commonly used for medication abortions also have other purposes, such as managing miscarriages or treating gastric ulcers.

The memo, which antiabortion groups have criticized, came about because the U.S. Postal Service asked the Justice Department to say whether it would be legally allowed to deliver pills that could be used for abortion in a state where the procedure is outlawed. As Perry noted, the DOJ’s response was a resounding yes.

Agency alert

Deadly fungal infections rapidly spreading in U.S. health facilities

A deadly and highly drug resistant fungus is spreading at “an alarming rate” in long-term care hospitals and other health facilities caring for very sick people, our colleague Fenit Nirappil reports, citing data released yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the numbers:

Fungal infections from the yeast strain known as Candida auris tripled nationally from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021, according to the CDC.

Cases where a person carries the fungus but is not infected nearly quadrupled from 1,077 to 4,040 in the same time period.

Preliminary data suggests the numbers have continued to rise.

The fungus can cause fatal infections in the bloodstream, heart and brain. While scientists believe Candida isn’t a threat to healthy people whose immune systems can fight it off, it poses a danger to medically fragile individuals. CDC experts are calling for robust infection control plans in health-care facilities to reduce transmission of the fungus, which lingers on surfaces and spreads through contact with patients and contaminated objects, Fenit notes.

More from Fenit:

White House prescriptions

Biden signs bill to declassify covid-19 origin intelligence

President Biden signed a bill yesterday ordering the federal government to declassify certain information about the origin of the coronavirus, after the legislation received unanimous support in Congress earlier this month, The Post’s Amy B Wang and Mark Johnson report.

The Republican-sponsored bill requires the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify all information relating to potential links between China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of covid-19 within 90 days of the measure being signed. However, the legislation allows for redactions to prevent harm to national security.

Republicans on the House Select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic:

On the Hill

Lawmakers probe whether organ procurers are ‘gaming’ the system

Key lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee are investigating whether some organizations that collect organs from deceased donors are “flagrantly gaming” new rules that regulate their activities to retain their contracts with the government, our colleague Lenny Bernstein reports.

The details: The panel, which has been scrutinizing the U.S. transplant system for three years, sent letters to 10 organ procurement organizations yesterday seeking data on whether they’ve been collecting more human pancreases for research in recent years despite no apparent increase in need for the organs.

The probe follows a dramatic rise in the collection of pancreases since the federal health department enacted new rules in 2021, which require procurement groups to meet certain benchmarks for organ collection — or risk losing their contracts with the federal government. Pancreases collected for research count toward the total needed to reach those thresholds, and the letter suggests some nonprofit groups may be using this “loophole” to “falsely inflate their performance.”

The letter is signed by four senators , including committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

The other side: Barry Massa, president of the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, said if the groups were merely trying to pad their statistics, they would retrieve a pancreas from every donor. That’s not what is happening, he said.

Meanwhile …

A pair of top House Republicans are pressing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for information about the agency’s response to a data breach last year that could have impacted up to 254,000 Medicare enrollees.

In a letter sent yesterday, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) asked the agency to turn over all documents and communications related to the ransomware attack on its subcontractor Healthcare Management Solutions by April 3. A spokesperson from CMS confirmed that the agency received the letter and will respond to it directly.

In the courts

Supreme Court vacates ruling on Missouri parental notification abortion case

The Supreme Court threw out a lower court ruling yesterday that had upheld the right of a minor in Missouri to ask the court for permission to seek an abortion without parental notification, Politico’s Josh Gerstein and Alice Miranda Ollstein report.

The unsigned order directs the appeals court to vacate its judgment in the case and declare it moot, though it offers no explanation for the high court’s actions. The decision drew a sharp rebuke from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who argued in a lone dissent that her fellow justices are too liberally granting requests to nullify lower court decisions. The ruling doesn’t have a practical effect in Missouri, which has a near-total ban on abortion.

Biden’s federal judge pick is facing rare Democratic scrutiny

A federal judge nominee is facing rare pushback from some Democrats over his signature on a legal brief defending a parental notification law for minors in New Hampshire during his time as the state’s deputy attorney general, Seung Min Kim reports for the Associated Press.

Michael Delaney, who was nominated by Biden to serve on the Boston-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, said in a written testimony to senators that he didn’t write the 2005 brief and had “extremely limited involvement” in the case. Delaney has also faced scrutiny from lawmakers over his role as an attorney for St. Paul’s School, a private boarding school in New Hampshire that was sued in connection with a sexual assault.

The big picture: The controversies are complicating Delaney’s confirmation fight in the Senate, in which the White House has little room for error in the closely divided chamber. However, both of New Hampshire’s Democratic senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, back Delaney, the AP reports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

