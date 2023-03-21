Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we’re grateful for climate coverage getting the prominence it deserves. Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition, we’ll cover President Biden’s expected designation of two new national monuments and the latest report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. But first:

Today, climate activists are protesting big banks that finance fossil fuels

When customers of America’s four largest banks visit their local branches on Tuesday, they may be greeted by an unfamiliar sight: Activists in rocking chairs blocking the entrances.

Their aim? To pressure banks to stop financing fossil fuels and heed scientists’ warnings to help phase out oil, gas and coal to avert the worst effects of climate change.

The rocking chairs are the brainchild of Third Act, a group that seeks to engage Americans 60 and older — those in their “third act” of life — in environmental activism. But the demonstrations are expected to draw all ages in about 100 cities across 29 states, according to the 53 groups organizing the events.

Advertisement

The protests add to the mounting environmental pressures on Wall Street from politicians in both parties. Liberal lawmakers have pleaded with large financial institutions to cut ties with the fossil fuel industry, while conservatives have attacked what they call “woke” capitalism, a reference to companies publicly and financially supporting progressive social causes.

Caught in the middle are four banks — Chase, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo — that rank as the world’s largest lenders to the fossil fuel industry, according to a report released last year by Rainforest Action Network and other environmental groups. Since the 2015 adoption of the Paris climate accord, the four firms together have provided more than $1 trillion in lending and underwriting to companies building coal plants, natural gas pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure.

“In certain ways, if we can get the banks to shift, that would probably have more global impact than getting Congress to shift,” said Bill McKibben, the author and climate activist who launched Third Act in 2021. “Washington doesn’t really run the world anymore. But Wall Street still kind of does.”

Mobilizing boomers on climate

In recent years, young people have dominated climate activism globally, with Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg organizing school strikes and the youth-led Sunrise Movement pushing Congress to pass last year’s landmark climate bill. But McKibben said baby boomers — defined as people born between 1946 and 1964 — have a moral responsibility to join the climate crusade.

Advertisement

“If you’re 65 now, you’ve been on this planet for something like 80 percent of the carbon dioxide that’s ever been emitted,” he said. “There’s a debt to be paid, and there are ways to pay it.”

Activists started planning the protests well before the March 10 failure of Silicon Valley Bank. But in its wake, consumers and businesses have flocked to the nation’s biggest banks because of their perceived safety, making the demonstrations more timely, organizers said.

One of Tuesday’s biggest protests is expected to draw hundreds of people to the heart of the nation’s capital. A rally downtown will feature remarks by environmental leaders including Ben Jealous, the new executive director of the Sierra Club and former head of the NAACP.

“The big banks in the U.S. are really participating in the No. 1 threat to the future of our planet,” Jealous said. “When I was president of the NAACP, I sued the big banks successfully to change their behavior when it came to discrimination. And now that I’m leading the Sierra Club, I see a similar need to put pressure on the banks to get them out of the business of financing fossil fuels.”

Which banks are the biggest fossil fuel funders?

Chase, the subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase, was the largest financier of fossil fuels from 2016 to 2021, providing about $382.4 billion, according to the report by Rainforest Action Network and other groups. Citi was the second-largest over that period, providing about $285.4 billion. (The latest version of the report, covering 2017 to 2022, is set for release in April.)

Advertisement

A JPMorgan Chase spokeswoman pushed back on the report’s findings, pointing to a separate analysis by BloombergNEF that found the firm was the largest financier of renewable energy in 2021 and 2022, facilitating more than $175 billion.

“These efforts help put us well on our way to our target of $1 trillion for green initiatives over 10 years, including for technology that will tackle climate change but does not even exist yet,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

Citi, too, has touted its strides toward sustainability. The bank in 2021 committed to reaching net-zero emissions associated with its financing activities by 2050, and for its operations by 2030.

“Citi respects the advocacy of climate activists and their right to protest, and we share the goal of transitioning to a low-carbon economy,” a spokeswoman said in an email.

Advertisement

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said in an email that the bank, which has also set a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, “believes that climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time.”

Bank of America did not respond to a request for comment.

You can read Maxine’s full story previewing the protests here.

Pressure points

Biden designating national monuments in Texas, Nevada

President Biden on Tuesday will designate two new national monuments, putting nearly 514,000 acres off limits to development as part of his pledge to protect a third of America’s lands and waters by 2030.

The president will sign proclamations to protect Castner Range, a former military training and testing site in El Paso, Texas, and more than 500,000 acres around Avi Kwa Ame (ah-VEE-kwah-may), a sacred tribal site in southern Nevada, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the announcement was not yet public.

Advertisement

The Washington Post reported in November that Biden would safeguard the vast expanse in Nevada using his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act. It will rank as the largest protected area of Biden’s presidency.

The moves reflect the administration’s efforts to protect wildlife while slashing planet-warming emissions by preventing mining and oil drilling on public lands. They follow a flurry of conservation announcements from the White House in recent weeks, including one banning oil and gas leasing in U.S. waters in the Arctic Ocean.

The designations come as Biden faces intense criticism from environmentalists over the administration’s approval this month of a massive oil drilling project in Alaska. In a sign of these tensions, climate activists on Tuesday will protest the Willow oil project outside the Interior Department, while inside the agency, Biden will declare the national monuments at a conservation summit with tribal leaders.

Advertisement

The Avi Kwa Ame National Monument will cover approximately 506,814 acres spanning almost the entire triangle at the bottom of the Nevada map. The Castner Range National Monument will encompass 6,672 acres that the U.S. Army used for training and testing during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Biden issues first veto to protect climate-friendly investing

President Biden on Monday issued the first veto of his presidency to protect a Labor Department rule that allows retirement plans to incorporate climate risks into their investment decisions, The Washington Post’s Mariana Alfaro reports. His veto rejected a Republican-led bill that sought to eliminate the rule.

The veto “protects the hard-earned life savings and pensions of tens of millions of workers and retirees across the country," Biden wrote in a letter to Congress.

Advertisement

“Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings — whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not,” he added on Twitter, referring to the divisive, far-right Georgia Republican.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 50-46 after the House narrowly approved it 216-204. That means the measure lacks the two-thirds majority support needed in either chamber to override a veto.

Still, proponents of the bill, including Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), said the ESG rule uplifts what some critics call the administration’s “woke” agenda rather than the American people.

“This ESG rule will weaken our energy, national and economic security while jeopardizing the hard-earned retirement savings of 150 million West Virginians and Americans,” Manchin said in a statement.

Extreme events

World is on brink of catastrophic warming, U.N. climate report says

Global plans to combat climate change are inadequate and more aggressive action must be taken to avert catastrophic warming, according to a report released Monday by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, The Post’s Sarah Kaplan reports.

Advertisement

The definitive report found that the world is on track to blow past the more ambitious goal of the Paris agreement — limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels — within a decade. Beyond that threshold, climate-change-fueled disasters could become so extreme that people cannot adapt. Heat waves, famines and infectious diseases could claim millions of additional lives by the end of the century.

In response to the report, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday called on developed countries such as the United States to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 — a decade earlier than President Biden’s target.

Calling the report a “how-to guide to defuse the climate time bomb,” Guterres said rich nations have a responsibility to act faster than their low-income counterparts, which should aim to eliminate emissions by 2050.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article