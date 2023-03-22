Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA who could charge Trump

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Donald Trump awaits the decision on whether he will be the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted, the spotlight is on the lead prosecutor: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D). A grand jury empaneled by Bragg, who is heading the investigation into Trump's alleged role in hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, is expected to reconvene Wednesday. Trump's supporters are calling the case politically motivated, while others say it affirms that no one is above the law in the United States.

Whatever conclusion Bragg’s investigation reaches, the Trump case will undoubtedly become a defining part of the district attorney’s tenure. Here’s what to know about the Manhattan prosecutor.

Who is Alvin Bragg, and when was he elected as Manhattan district attorney?

Bragg was elected as the 37th Manhattan district attorney in November 2021. He is also the office’s first Black district attorney.

Bragg, 49, took over from District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and was sworn in at the beginning of 2022. He is only the fourth person elected to the position in 80 years. Before assuming his role, the Harvard-educated Bragg served as a federal prosecutor and official in the New York Attorney General’s Office.

Why is he investigating Donald Trump?

Bragg inherited the investigation into claims that Trump was involved in paying Daniels when he took over from Vance. The case centers on a $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney, to Daniels — and Bragg is probing whether Trump broke campaign finance laws to reimburse Cohen for keeping Daniels quiet about allegations that she and Trump had an affair. Trump says he did not have an affair with Daniels and has branded the payments as extortion.

Otherwise, what is Bragg’s job as Manhattan DA?

Bragg is responsible for most criminal prosecutions with a large staff and budget. He is one of five elected district attorneys in New York City — one for each of its boroughs. His office says he has restructured the role to “focus more resources on prosecuting serious violent crimes,” as well as “protecting everyday New Yorkers from abuses by the powerful.”

A former white-collar prosecutor, Bragg oversaw the indictment of onetime Trump confidant Stephen K. Bannon on charges including money laundering and fraud. He also secured the conviction of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, who was sentenced to five months in jail in connection with a long-running tax-evasion scheme.

In December, his office also won a conviction that resulted in $1.6 million in fines for the Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corp. — the maximum allowed by law — for defrauding tax authorities. With a potential indictment looming for Trump, Bragg told his staff in an email last week that he would protect them against any threats. “We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” he wrote.

What have Trump and his allies said about Bragg’s investigation?

Trump has long denied impropriety in the hush-money payment to Daniels and recently called on his supporters to rally against what he claimed would be his imminent arrest in Bragg’s probe. Posting to his Truth Social platform over the weekend, Trump called on followers to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

After Trump’s incorrect prediction that he would be arrested on Tuesday, he highlighted the possibility that night that he would not be indicted in the case. Posting overnight on Truth Social, Trump shared a Fox News headline reading: “Sources say there’s chance DA may choose not to charge Trump as rumors swirl.” He insisted there was “NO CRIME, NO AFFAIR, NO BOOKKEEPING ERROR OR MISDEMEANOR, NO ‘NOTHING.’”

Trump has also sought to disparage Bragg by calling him “Soros-backed,” referring to liberal philanthropist George Soros — and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a likely 2024 opponent, also used the term to refer to the prosecutor. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump has unpacked the context of this critique and the language — and why it’s a useful shorthand for several of the right’s favorite targets. The Anti-Defamation League has outlined ways in which rhetoric that targets Soros, who is Jewish, often intermingles with antisemitism.

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) urged people not to follow Trump’s call to protest, he slammed the investigation, saying Bragg was unfairly targeting the former president. “Lawyer after lawyer will tell you this is the weakest case out there, trying to make a misdemeanor a felony,” McCarthy said during a news conference Sunday.

What are some of Bragg’s campaign promises?

During his 2021 campaign, Bragg positioned himself as a liberal district attorney. He has argued that by charging fewer crimes and reducing jail populations, the government can promote alternatives to incarceration, and safety in cities will follow.

He campaigned to lower gun violence, protect survivors of domestic abuse and not prosecute some low-level misdemeanors, such as marijuana use and jumping turnstiles. However, he faced backlash when he tried to make it a misdemeanor to rob a business with a gun in some cases, forcing him to pull back on that proposal.

Bragg has also said that he wants to change the culture of the district attorney’s office. As a former civil rights attorney who represented Eric Garner’s mother as she sought accountability for her son’s death at the hands of police in 2014, Bragg said he believes law enforcement officials must be held to higher standards. On taking office, he created a Police Accountability Unit to investigate officers who engage in criminal conduct in their policing and a Post-Conviction Justice Unit to reinvestigate closed cases in which there are credible claims of innocence or an unjust conviction.

What are some things to know about Bragg’s personal life?

Bragg was raised in Harlem and has spoken about experiences with police officers there and growing up in the neighborhood during the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic. Bragg has spoken candidly about his exposure to violence, saying that before the age of 21, he had a gun pointed at him six times — including three times by police.

Mark Berman, Shayna Jacobs, Devlin Barrett, Josh Dawsey, Philip Bump, Derek Hawkins, John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

