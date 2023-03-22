Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, and happy hump day. Send news and tips on how to listen to multiple congressional hearings at once to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Today’s edition: Moderna’s CEO heads to Capitol Hill. The federal government will announce plans to overhaul the troubled U.S. organ transplant system. But first …

The nation’s top health official defends Biden’s budget to Congress today

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s budget blitz is beginning.

The nation’s top federal health official is gearing up to defend President Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget in front of two key Senate committees today and other House panels next week. He’s likely to face criticism and tough questions from Republicans who have already hammered the administration over a recent Medicare Advantage proposal, its pandemic response and the fentanyl crisis.

Advertisement

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats are likely to ask about the implementation of the health provisions of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s proposal to further reduce what Medicare pays for prescription drugs and mental health care.

Federal health officials usually get hauled up to Capitol Hill to discuss the president’s budget, and lawmakers often capitalize on the moment to quiz them on a wide variety of health-care topics. This isn’t Becerra’s first tour: He’s been Biden’s health secretary since he was confirmed in March 2021. But this year, Biden is leaning hard into health care as he prepares to launch a reelection campaign in a matter of weeks.

The details

On tap today: Becerra will appear before the Senate Finance Committee at 10 a.m. Then, he will testify in front of the Senate Labor HHS Appropriations subcommittee at 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The view from HHS: Becerra will “outline his vision for a healthier America,” such as expanding health coverage, bringing down the costs of medicines, beefing up behavioral health and bolstering emergency preparedness, an HHS spokesperson wrote in an email.

Here’s one thing on our radar. Senate Finance Committee Republicans have been skeptical of the Biden administration’s proposed 2024 payment rates for private Medicare plans, with the industry decrying the proposal as a cut to Medicare Advantage. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a veteran member of the committee, told The Health 202 he plans to ask Becerra about its Medicare Advantage proposal released in February. The administration has fiercely defended the plan, arguing it would lead to a small bump in payments.

Meanwhile … At the Senate Labor HHS Appropriations subcommittee, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the chair, said in a statement that she’s looking to discuss strengthening and expanding the health-care workforce, among other topics. And Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the subcommittee’s top Republican, is planning to bring up Alzheimer’s research and fighting the addiction crisis, though, in a statement, slammed the administration’s budget as “partisan” and “reckless.” Read Becerra’s testimony to the panel here.

Advertisement

Up next week: Hearings in front of the Republican-controlled House. Becerra is slated to testify in front of the House Ways and Means Committee, the House Appropriations Committee and the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee.

The Post’s Dan Diamond:

Tomorrow's Senate calendar



-Health committee: vaccine hearing w Moderna CEO



-Homeland security committee: drug shortage hearing



-Finance committee: @SecBecerra testifies on $$ request



-Appropriations committee: Becerra testifies on $



Anyone want to be my intern for the day? — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 21, 2023

Also on the Hill

Moderna’s CEO will be in the hot seat this morning.

The company’s top executive, Stéphane Bancel, is testifying before the Senate’s sweeping health panel as Moderna faces backlash over its reported plan to more than quadruple the price of its coronavirus vaccine.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate HELP Committee, said in an interview that one of the messages of the hearing is to tell Moderna it’s “unacceptable” to spike the cost of the shot, particularly since it received billions in federal funds to develop the vaccine. He also said he wanted to take a “hard look” at a patient assistance program the company said it is creating to provide coronavirus vaccines free to the uninsured and underinsured. Sanders said he believes that, generally speaking, patient assistance programs can be complicated, bureaucratic and not all that effective.

Advertisement

In an email, Moderna spokesperson Christopher Ridley wrote that the company’s approach to price “reflects the value [and] impact to human health and the economy and the decade of investment it took to make this vaccine a reality.” He wrote that more details on the program to provide free coronavirus vaccines will be determined before the shots enter the commercial market, which is expected later this year, and its “highest priority” is “simplicity and ease of use.”

Meanwhile, the panel’s ranking Republican, Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) will have “serious questions” for the company about how they came to their proposed price, as well as on the specifics of their program to offer the vaccine to certain patients at no cost. According to Cassidy spokesperson Ty Bofferding, the senator is also concerned that the hearing has been promoted as more of a “public shaming, rather than a fact-finding mission.”

Agency alert

New this a.m.: Government announces plans to overhaul troubled U.S. transplant system

The government will announce plans today to overhaul the long troubled U.S. organ transplant system, which has been criticized for its years-long waitlists, reports of lost or damaged organs and faulty technology, The Post’s Lenny Bernstein reports.

Advertisement

The details: The proposal would break up the monopoly power of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) — the nonprofit organization that has overseen the system for 37 years — by dividing up its responsibilities and inviting other organizations to bid for separate contracts to take them over, according to Carole Johnson, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees the network.

The proposal also aims to install a board of directors independent of UNOS, create a public dashboard for the data the system generates, and bring more transparency to the sometimes opaque process of how organs and patients are matched.

The government has proposed $67 million in Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget for the “modernization” effort.

One major obstacle: UNOS’s grip on the system is virtually written into the 1984 National Organ Transplant Act, which established the network — with UNOS in mind — as a “quasi-governmental agency.” And despite the fact that UNOS is a contractor with the federal government, it considers the technology that undergirds the nation’s transplant system its own, Lenny writes.

Johnson is asking Congress to amend the law and raise a cap on what it can spend on contractors. But she also said she has the legal authority to move forward if Congress doesn’t act, and that bid solicitations could go out as soon as this fall.

NIH declines ‘march-in’ petition to lower cancer drug Xtandi’s price

The National Institutes of Health rejected a petition aimed at forcing Pfizer and Astellas Pharma to lower the cost of their prostate cancer drug Xtandi by using its emergency “march-in” powers, Reuters reports.

Advertisement

Key context: March-in rights, which have never been used, allow the government to require a company to license its patent to third parties for products developed using federal funds if the original patent holder doesn’t make them available to the public on reasonable terms.

In a letter made public yesterday, NIH concluded that Xtandi is widely available and that using its march-in authority wouldn’t be an effective option for lowering the cost of the treatment — which has a wholesale price ranging between $160,000 and $180,000 per patient annually.

What we’re watching: The federal health department and the Commerce Department announced that they will undertake a review of the government’s march-in authority and establish an interagency working group to develop the criteria and process for using it.

Advertisement

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tex.):

Prostate cancer drug Xtandi was developed with taxpayer dollars, yet costs Americans $180,000—up to 6x as much as in other countries. Yet the Administration outrageously refused to use its own authority to protect taxpayers and lower the price. My reaction:https://t.co/ykx6eFiJdD — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) March 21, 2023

In the courts

Oklahoma Supreme Court finds ‘limited right’ to abortion in state constitution

The Oklahoma constitution includes a “limited right” to abortion to save a pregnant woman’s life regardless of whether there’s an immediate medical emergency, the state’s Supreme Court ruled yesterday, The Post’s Andrew Jeong reports.

The details: The high court struck down a law passed by the state legislature criminalizing abortions unless the pregnant patient is experiencing a medical emergency. Absolute certainty” that the pregnancy will be life-threatening isn’t required, but “mere possibility or speculation” is insufficient, the justices wrote.

However, the 5-4 ruling left the state’s near-total pre-Roe ban in place, saying that it allows for abortion access in life-threatening circumstances. The court said it would not rule on whether there is a broader right to elective abortions in the state.

Advertisement

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R):

I wholeheartedly disagree with the activist majority's opinion in the Oklahoma Supreme Court today creating a right to an abortion in Oklahoma.



My full statement here: https://t.co/2a5pi8zmdM — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) March 21, 2023

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund:

For almost a year, Oklahomans have been forced to flee the state for abortion care or remain pregnant against their will. Abortion access shouldn’t be limited to when your life is at risk. Planned Parenthood will do everything in our power to fight this.https://t.co/kIakyr1ISZ — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) March 21, 2023

Data point

Yesterday, we wrote about a deadly fungal infection spreading at “an alarming rate” in long-term care hospitals and skilled nursing facilities across the United States. Our colleagues Fenit Nirappil and Dan Keating are out with a new story about how the rise of the highly drug-resistant yeast strain known as Candida auris is exposing the broader problem of how patient safety is jeopardized by an underfunded and understaffed infection prevention field.

One example: On any given day, 1 in 31 hospital patients and 1 in 43 nursing home residents has an infection acquired while seeking medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In other health news

On tap today: The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is holding a hearing to examine the health and national security risks posed by drug shortages. Ahead of the meeting, Chair Gary Peters (D-Mich.) is releasing a report outlining recommendations, such as ways to boost the nation’s manufacturing capacity and provide the FDA with mandatory recall authority for drug products presenting serious risks.

The Food and Drug Administration may authorize additional omicron-targeting booster shots for the elderly and other people at high risk of developing severe covid-19, the Wall Street Journal ’s Stephanie Armour and Liz Essley Whyte report, though federal health officials haven’t made a final decision. for the elderly and other people at high risk of developing severe covid-19, the’sandreport, though federal health officials haven’t made a final decision.

The Department of Homeland Security launched “Operation Blue Lotus” yesterday, which will seek to curb fentanyl trafficking across the country’s southern border with new scanning technology, more drug-sniffing dogs and other detection tools to build criminal cases, The Post’s Nick Miroff reports. , which will seek to curb fentanyl trafficking across the country’s southern border with new scanning technology, more drug-sniffing dogs and other detection tools to build criminal cases, The Post’sreports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok features school districts across the country suing social media companies over a youth mental health crisis.



Districts in Seattle, California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida have sued. Lawyers say many more suits are planned. pic.twitter.com/oY8pOF4482 — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) March 20, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article